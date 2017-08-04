105.7 Man Up presents “Rock & Ride” featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva & Trapt Saturday, Sept. 16 – White Oak Amphitheatre

FREE with Paid Fair Admission!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – As part of the 2017 Central Carolina Fair Concert Series, 105.7 Man Up presents “Rock & Ride” featuring hard rock bands Puddle of Mudd, Saliva and Trapt in concert at White Oak Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 16.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. with a performance by 105.7 Man Up’s ‘Battle of the Bands’ contest winner.

The concert is FREE with paid Fair admission ($8for adults).

Puddle of Mudd has sold over 7 million albums and has string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles in the U.S. Their major label debut ‘Come Clean’ has sold over five million copies. Puddle of Mudd’s status as bona fide hit makers has earned them numerous industry accolades, including Billboard’s No. 1 Mainstream Rock Song of 2008 and No. 2 Rock Band of the Year, where they finished second only to the Foo Fighters.

Saliva’s mix of hard rock and hip-hop credits them with a double-platinum certification for its sophomore album, Every Six Seconds. Today the band is passionate about their most recent release Love, Lies and Therapy. New members – Bobby Amaru on vocals and Brad Stewart (formerly of Shinedown) on bass coupled with the unwavering talent of original members Paul Crosby on drums and Wayne Swinny on guitars create an electrified performance and must-see live show.

Since its formation in 1997, Trapt has released seven studio albums, one live album, one compilation album, three EPs and 13 singles. The band has enjoyed numerous top 20 hits, three No. 1 hits, a platinum album and numerous placements in movies and video games. Trapt has traveled the world with alternative and hard rock’s biggest names, while selling 2.5 million records worldwide.

The 119th annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday, September 8 and run through Sunday, September 17. The Fair will feature spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.

Advance tickets for the Fair will go on sale Friday, August 18 at www.ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. A special $6 advance ticket offer, available until 4 p.m. on Friday, September 8, includes one Fair admission for any single day of the Fair.

119th ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE



Friday, Sept. 8 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 10 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 11 – Thurs, Sept. 14 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 15 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 16 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 17 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.