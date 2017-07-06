10th Music Carolina SummerFest kicks off Aug 10 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 24, 2017) – Music Carolina SummerFest (formerly the Carolina Summer Music Festival) celebrates its tenth season in Winston-Salem with an exciting array of concerts from August 10-26, 2017. Co-directors Joe Mount and Jacqui Carrasco are also highlighting this special anniversary by featuring the painting “Red Tree” by local composer and artist Kenneth Frazelle on all Music Carolina SummerFest media. One lucky Music Carolina supporter will then have the chance to win the original artwork at the end of the 2017 festival.

Sponsored by Music Carolina (formerly the Carolina Chamber Symphony Players), the Music Carolina SummerFest concerts will take place in locations throughout Winston-Salem and feature a range of musical styles such as classical, jazz, cabaret, and country.

The tenth season opens just as the very first festival in 2008 ended: with A Beethoven Celebration. This year’s Music Carolina SummerFest opener on August 10 highlights Beethoven’s joyful early style and features pianist Peter Kairoff, violinist Jacqui Carrasco and cellist Evan Richey in the intimate setting of Wake Forest’s Kulynych Auditorium.

On August 12 in Wake Forest’s Brendle Hall, Music Carolina SummerFest presents The Patsy Project, a special dance and music performance choreographed by Christina Soriano, who created the moving “Goldberg Project” for the 2016 festival. The Patsy Project takes its inspiration from the soulful country songs of Patsy Cline, which will be performed live by Martha Bassett and her six-piece band. The evening’s dancers include an intergenerational cast of professionals and community members, including adults with Parkinson’s disease and children from the Arts-Based Elementary School.

Music Carolina SummerFest moves in a new direction on August 17 with a unique evening of cabaret at a new festival venue, the Muddy Creek Music Hall. In Not for Children: A Musical Revue of Women Behaving Badly, vocalist Mary Siebert and pianist Robert Rocco will lace unexpected songs together, style-hopping and exposing tongue-in-cheek similarities from the perspective of the worldly-wise “woman of a certain age.” During the show, which is recommended for adults only, the audience can purchase and enjoy food from Muddy Creek Café’s delicious menu as well as draft beer and wine from their bar.

On August 19, Music Carolina SummerFest presents Discovering the Classical String Trio with The Vivaldi Project, an acclaimed Washington D.C period instrument ensemble whose playing has been described as “superb” by both Strings and Fanfare magazines. With the beautiful acoustics of Kulynych Auditorium, The Vivaldi Project will bring to life the overlooked 18th-century string trio, presenting rich and varied works by lesser-known composers such as Giardini and Rolla, as well as familiar ones by composers like Haydn and Boccherini.

The Giannini Brass return to Old Salem and the Music Carolina SummerFest with Star Spangled Brass, a free pops and patriotic concert on August 22 in Salem Square. The audience is invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the festive program, which includes crowdpleasing Sousa marches as well as Broadway show tunes.

On August 26, Music Carolina toasts its tenth season of popular Great American Songbook festival concerts at Old Salem with I Get a Kick Out Of You, featuring Martha Bassett and the Music Carolina Jazz All-Stars. The program will include the musicians’ favorites from past retrospectives of composers like Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, and Burt Bacharach, but Music Carolina fans will also have a chance to vote on a favorite song on musiccarolina.org and the winning song will be a surprise selection that evening.

Piedmont Opera again joins in collaboration with the Music Carolina SummerFest for Will You Remember: Music of the Great War, the final festival concert for 2017. Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the “war to end all wars,” the concert will explore how music responded to this culture-changing event and present a rich variety of World War I era vocal music, from Maurice Ravel to Jerome Kern.

Tickets for all Music Carolina SummerFest concerts besides those at Muddy Creek Music Hall can be purchased at musiccarolina.org after July 1, and remain extremely affordable, ranging from $5 to $24 with all fees and taxes included in the price. Subject to availability, tickets can also be purchased at the door of each venue one hour prior to each concert, aside from Muddy Creek Music Hall, where the door will open a half hour before the show starts. Advance tickets for Not For Children at Muddy Creek Music Hall (recommended for adults only) can be purchased exclusively at muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com, and include a small service fee.

Additional information about all of the Music Carolina SummerFest programs and performers can be found at musiccarolina.org.

Music Carolina SummerFest 2017– Complete Schedule

tickets: musiccarolina.org

A Beethoven Celebration

Thursday, August 10 at 7:30pm

Byrum Welcome Center, Kulynych Auditorium Wake Forest University

$15 General Admission/$5 Students

The Patsy Project

Saturday, August 12 at 7:30pm

Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University

$15 General Admission/$5 Students

Not for Children: A Musical Revue of Women Behaving Badly

Thursday, August 17 at 7:30pm

Muddy Creek Music Hall 5455 Bethania Rd.

$13 Advance/$15 Door

Recommended for adults only. For tickets, see muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com

The Vivaldi Project: Discovering the Classical String Trio

Saturday, August 19 at 7:30pm

Byrum Welcome Center, Kulynych Auditorium, Wake Forest University

$15 General Admission/$5 Students

Star Spangled Brass

Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00pm

Salem Square, Old Salem

FREE

I Get a Kick Out Of You: Ten Years of the Great American Songbook

Saturday, August 26 at 7:30pm

James A. Gray, Jr. Auditorium, Old Salem Visitor Center

$24 General Admission/$8 Students

Will You Remember: Music of the Great War with Piedmont Opera

Sunday, August 27 at 3:00pm

Hanes Auditorium, Salem College

$24 General Admission/$8 Students