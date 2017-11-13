1618 Midtown Celebrates Greensboro’s Newest Somm

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2017)

Three months of wine and fun

GREENSBORO, N.C., – 1618 Midtown is celebrating the city’s newest Certified Sommelier with a three-month-long series of promotions. Stacey Land, general manager of 1618 Midtown, received the distinction of Certified Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers earlier this year, making her one of only two Certified Sommeliers in Greensboro.

The Court of Master Sommeliers, established in 1977, is the definitive certification organization for sommeliers around the world. Its one-day exam encompasses three separate sections: deductive tasting, theory and practical service.

Land has plenty of on-the-job practice for the test. She tastes anywhere from 25 to 70 wines each week and possesses a highly refined palate. So why would someone put themselves through the rigorous training and testing that’s required to reach certification?

“For me, it’s a personal challenge,” says Land. “I wanted to see if I could achieve a higher level of knowledge.”

About the celebration – From November through the end of January, 1618 Midtown is hosting a series of events and specials designed to showcase Land’s wine knowledge and provide patrons better insight into the grape.

● Somm Select Specials – from now until January 1, 1618 Midtown will showcase wines chosen by Land to expand its patrons’ palates. These specially priced wines can be purchased by the bottle or flight at the restaurant, or purchase a bottle to take home. November’s Somm Selects include a red Bordeaux, a Philippe Zinck pinot gris (that’s perfect with turkey), a Korbin Kameron rose and Bollinger Champagne. December will feature Laurent Perrier wines.

● 1618 Book* Club (*and by book, we mean wine) – Starts in January 2018 with monthly selections, special event access and special retail wine pricing for members. Three levels of membership: Jeroboam ($50 month), Imperial ($70 month) and Nebuchadnezzar (limited to 20 participants) ($100 month). Additional details of the club will be announced during the November 11 holiday tasting.

Wine Dinner – In January, as the wine club begins, 1618 Downtown will host a wine dinner with Katie Bundschu from Gundlach Bundschu Winery, California’s oldest continuously family-owned winery. Date TBD.

● Wine & Culture Class – Held monthly beginning in January 2018 and conducted by Land, each class will focus on a different wine producing region around the world. Guests will learn about and taste the region’s wines. Book Club members get first dibs on tickets to classes.

About 1618 Midtown – 1618 Midtown is a full-service restaurant serving dinner and late night patrons located on Battleground Avenue in the Midtown borough between Benjamin Parkway and Cornwallis Road.

It’s classically inspired, modern cuisine has delighted patrons since it opened in 2011. General Manager Stacey Land is one of two Certified Sommeliers in the city of Greensboro.

1618 Midtown is part of the 1618 Concepts family of establishments that includes 1618 Seafood Grille, 1618 Downtown and 1618 On Location (catering and mobile food services). For more information, visit www.1618Midtown.com or connect via Facebook.