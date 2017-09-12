1st Annual End of Summer Bash at Creekside Park in Archdale

Archdale, N.C. – Join us for our 1st Annual End of Summer Bash featuring Eric and the Chill Tones. It will be held on Saturday 9/23 from 6pm – 9pm at Creekside Park in Archdale. In addition to music, this event will feature family friendly, interactive vendors, food trucks, and crowd entertainers. In addition, Chris and Chris from Rock 92 will be live on location. This event is free to the public. Vendors are individually priced.

Our family friendly vendors will be Twisty Mamas Tie Dye Tees, Sand art with Van Goes Mobile Art, and caricatures by Eric Huffine Illustrations. Food vendors will include: Big John’s Catering and Concessions, Zekos2Go, Roadway Dogs, The Chill Shak Concessions, and Sunset Slush of High Point. Jack Regal will entertain the crowd with ring spinning and juggling while hoop dancers show off their hula hoop skills.

When asked why Archdale Parks and Recreation developed this event, Jocelyn Moon Marketing and Programming Coordinator said, “When we ask the public what events they want to see at Creekside, music is always high on the list. We put our heads together and came up with a family friendly, music filled event, the End of Summer Bash.”