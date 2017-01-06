20 Employers at MLK Day of Service Career Fair Triad Goodwill partners with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC – Job seekers are invited to a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Career Fair on Monday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. inside the former Dillard’s at Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27407. Look for “Career Fair” signs.

Triad Goodwill is partnering with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro to present this FREE opportunity to jumpstart your career. People who are unemployed or just looking for a better work opportunity are encouraged to attend and meet recruiters and HR professionals face-to-face. Contact Triad Goodwill’s Greensboro Community Resource Center, 1235 South Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, 336-544-5305 for more information.

Confirmed employers:

Angel Hands Home Care

Bison Workforce Solutions

Bojangles

Carolina Southern Trucking

Conduit Global

Cone Health

Daly Seven

Deluxe

EPES Transport

Express Employment Pros

Greensboro Fire Department

Greensboro Police Department

Hayward Industries

Home Depot

LabCorp

Manpower

McDonald’s

NC Works/Inspire

Resource MFG

Triad Goodwill

Click the Fast Pass logo on ILoveGoodwill.org to print, complete (with date 1/16/17), and bring the registration form with you. This will save time and allow applicants to get in line upon entry. Bring resumes to leave with employers who accept hard copies and dress professionally. Please arrange for childcare in advance as children will not be allowed in the Career Fair. Contact Triad Goodwill career centers directly for an appointment with a Certified Professional Resume Writer to create or update your resume for FREE! For the latest news on employment opportunities in the area, visit ILoveGoodwill.org and follow Triad Goodwill on Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill (subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. We Put People To Work!

During The Volunteer Center of Greensboro’s MLK Day of Service you can honor the life and legacy of Dr. King and discover many ways to serve in our community. Activities presented by The Volunteer Center of Greensboro and participating organizations include:

· On-site service projects

· Nonprofit Resource Fair to learn about agencies that need YOUR help

· Live performances over the noon hour

· Scavenger hunt with raffle prizes

· Chance to win a car from Wheels4Hope

· Community art projects

· Kids activities and more

About Triad Goodwill: Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.) promotes the value of work by providing career development services and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 16,954 people in the community and helped place 3,378 workers in competitive employment. 85 cents of every dollar earned at Triad Goodwill’s retail stores goes into their mission. ILoveGoodwill.org