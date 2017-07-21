   2011 FEDEXCUP CHAMPION BILL HAAS JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD  

http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/haas-joins-field

GREENSBORO, N.C. – 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas will return to Sedgefield next month to play the 2017 Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. He joins fellow Wake Forest University alumnus Webb Simpson in the field. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Haas made his first PGA TOUR start at the Piedmont Triad’s PGA TOUR event in 2002 when he was still in school at Wake Forest; he and his father, Jay, became the first father-son duo to play the tournament in the same year although they were not paired together. Since then, the younger Haas has played the Wyndham in each of the last 11 years. With the Haas family’s long relationship with the Wyndham Championship, the Piedmont Triad’s American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournament was renamed the Haas Family Invitational last year. Haas’ father Jay played here 22 times.

Bill Haas has several excellent Wyndham Championship finishes. He tied for 10th in 2009, tied for seventh in 2012, tied for second in 2014 and tied for sixth in 2015. The six-time PGA TOUR winner hasn’t won this season, but he finished third at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, tied for fourth at the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions and tied for fifth at the U.S. Open in June. He is 25th in the current FedExCup point standings and 37th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He represented the United States in the Presidents Cup in 2011, ’13 and ’15.

About the Wyndham Championship: Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com, www.Ticketmaster.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Worldwide, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella® and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, Foursquare, Flickr and YouTube.

About Wyndham Worldwide: Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) is one of the largest global hospitality companies, providing travelers with access to a collection of trusted hospitality brands in hotels, vacation ownership, and unique accommodations including vacation exchange, holiday parks, and managed home rentals. With a collective inventory of nearly 130,000 places to stay across more than 110 countries on six continents, Wyndham Worldwide and its 38,000 associates welcomes people to experience travel the way they want. This is enhanced by Wyndham Rewards®, the Company’s re-imagined guest loyalty program across its businesses, which is making it simpler for members to earn more rewards and redeem their points faster. For more information, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.