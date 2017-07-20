2011 WYNDHAM WINNER WEBB SIMPSON JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/webb-simpson-joins-field/

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Webb Simpson, who claimed his first PGA TOUR title at the 2011 Wyndham Championship, will return to Sedgefield next month to play the 2017 Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Ten months after winning the Wyndham, Simpson captured his first Major championship when he won the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco. The Raleigh native and Charlotte resident made his Wyndham Championship debut in 2009 and has played here every year since. In addition to his 2011 victory at Sedgefield, Simpson finished tied for eighth in 2010, tied for fifth in 2014 and tied for sixth in 2015.

The four-time PGA TOUR winner hasn’t won this season, but he finished second at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, fifth at the Dean and Deluca Invitational in May and tied for eighth at the Travelers Championship in June. The Wake Forest alumnus will be making his ninth-consecutive Wyndham Championship appearance; he is currently 32nd in FedExCup points and 59th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2014.

About the Wyndham Championship: Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com, www.Ticketmaster.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Worldwide, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella®, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, Foursquare, Flickr and YouTube.

About Wyndham Worldwide: Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) is one of the largest global hospitality companies, providing travelers with access to a collection of trusted hospitality brands in hotels, vacation ownership, and unique accommodations including vacation exchange, holiday parks, and managed home rentals. With a collective inventory of nearly 130,000 places to stay across more than 110 countries on six continents, Wyndham Worldwide and its 38,000 associates welcomes people to experience travel the way they want. This is enhanced by Wyndham Rewards®, the Company’s re-imagined guest loyalty program across its businesses, which is making it simpler for members to earn more rewards and redeem their points faster. For more information, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.

# # #