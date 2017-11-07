2013 Homicide Public Records Release

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2017)

In February of 2013, then forty-one year old Anita Tuit shared an apartment with a roommate at 222-33 Motor Road. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on February 22, 2013, Ms. Tuit’s roommate left the apartment so that Ms. Tuit could entertain a guest. The identity of the guest was unknown to the roommate.

Ms. Tuit’s roommate returned to the apartment shortly before 9:00 p.m. and discovered Ms. Tuit unresponsive in the living room. Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned to the scene, along with officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Evidence gathered at the scene and pursuant to Ms. Tuit’s medical treatment indicated that Ms. Tuit had been asphyxiated by ligature strangulation. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Ms. Tuit never regained the ability to communicate and received round the clock care following the vicious assault she suffered in 2013. Despite all efforts, Ms. Tuit’s assailant was never identified. Authorities were never able to identify the guest that Ms. Tuit entertained on the evening in question and therefore, were never able to determine if this guest was involved in the crime under investigation.

Authorities believe the guest Ms. Tuit met on the evening in question was likely a male. Authorities also developed information that Ms. Tuit occasionally visited various social media sites and have considered the possibility that Ms. Tuit met the guest on one of those social media sites.

On December 31, 2016, Anita Tuit died while in the care of a long-term care facility in Greensboro, NC. Authorities with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office have since determined that Ms. Tuit died as a result of complications related to the ligature strangulation she suffered on February 22, 2013. Therefore, Ms. Tuit’s death is a homicide.

Detectives have exhausted all known investigative leads and are seeking the public’s assistance. Authorities are attempting to identify additional associates of Ms. Tuit or people known to frequent the vicinity of 222 Motor in February of 2013. Authorities ask that anyone with information about the murder of Antia Tuit contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336.773.7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336.727.2800.

To assist in the recollection of any information pertinent to this investigation, a photograph of Anita Tuit is attached to this Public Record Release.