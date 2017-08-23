2017 Day in the Park Entertainment Schedule!

Join the High Point Arts Council next month on Saturday, September 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at City lake Park for the 47th Annual Day in the Park Festival! This year’s festival will feature a wide array of artists that are all from our great state of North Carolina. With this year’s festival also being a celebration of the North Carolina Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary, the entertainment at this year’s Day in the Park will highlight the great music that comes from all across our state from the mountains to the sea. Therefore, this year’s entertainment will feature everything from bluegrass to beach music to pop and R&B. Take a look at this year’s entertainment lineup below: 11:30 a.m. – Double H Bluegrass (Bluegrass) 1:30 p.m. – Carolina 5 band (Beach) 3:30 p.m. – Jonathan Scales Fourchestra (Steel Drum/Jazz Fusion) Carousel Stage: 11:30 a.m. – Bryon Stricklin, aka Borne (Rap/ R&B) 12:45 p.m. – Caroline Dare (Acoustic Pop) 2:00 p.m. – Imani Pressley (R&B) 3:45 p.m. – Paleface (Indie Folk) In addition to the festival’s two main stages, this year will once again feature the Singer-Songwriter Stage that will feature five local artists from across the Triad. Admission into Day in the Park is completely free and all-day ride passes for kids may be purchased for $6 at the park. City Lake Park is located at 602 W. Main Street in Jamestown. For more information about this year’s festival or to sign up as an artist/vendor, contact Clint Bowman at 336-889-2787 ext. 26 or at programs@highpointarts.org.