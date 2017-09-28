2017 Discover World Cuisine Food + Wine Festival at Deep Roots

Discover World Cuisine is a celebration of African American chefs, African American wineries, breweries, and spirits over a three day weekend. Taking place in Greensboro at Deep Roots Market Oct. 13-15, 2017 from 12-10pm each day. This event also pairs international cuisine hence the name Discover World Cuisine. Live Free Magazine presents this event with the support of several local partners.

This event will feature African American celebrity chefs from Food Networks show like “CHOPPED”, “CUT THROAT KITCHEN”, and “TOP CHEF”. These chefs along with local African American chefs come together to create food events that bring all communities together with a common thread, “FOOD”. Every event is designed to provide education, entertainment, and the enjoyment of food & beverage.

Please help us spread the word for this community food event. There are a number of public appearance opportunities available as well as we are looking for media partners to help us spread the word by giving away promotional tickets to some food events. Please let us know how we can connect to help unite our communities through the art of cuisine.

About Discover World Cuisine: Our mission with Discover World Cuisine Food + Wine is to produce world-class programming that showcases, inspires, and supports Greensboro’s rich culinary + hospitality community. All while celebrating African American chefs, wineries, breweries, spirits & international cuisine.