2017 Season of Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek Begins

GREENSBORO, NC — The Greensboro Science Center’s (GSC) Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek program begins its second season on March 25, 2017. Reservations are now being accepted online at greensboroscience.org. Zoo Trek offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes zoo animal experiences for GSC visitors ages 8 and older. Each experience provides participants with an opportunity to step behind the scenes of four different animal exhibits, meet the zookeepers who work with these animals, learn about their care and discover the conservation issues surrounding their species in the wild. Jessica Hoffman, the GSC’s Curator of Birds and Mammals, said, “Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek gives guests a more intimate look at some of our most popular residents while also providing private access and one-on-one guided experiences directly with zookeepers and education staff. This is one of the best opportunities to really learn about our special residents and the role they play as ambassadors for their species.” This year, new animal experiences have been added to the Zoo Trek rotation. Participants may now provide enrichment to any of the following animals (animals will be selected by GSC staff prior to the experience): Tiger

Aldabra tortoises

Lemurs

Maned wolves

Howler monkeys

Red pandas

Coatis

Gibbons The program runs Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. from March 25 through November 25. GSC officials recommend making reservations early as each Zoo Trek is limited to just 8 participants. Zoo Trek tickets cost $50 per person, in addition to general admission or membership. General admission is $13.50 for adults ages 14-64, $12.50 for children ages 3-13, and $12.50 for seniors ages 65+. Children 2 and under and Greensboro Science Center members are free. # # #