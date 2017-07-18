29th annual Hospice Taste of the Town tickets now on sale

(High Point, NC) – Starting today, tickets are on sale at area BNC Bank branches for High Point’s tastiest event of the summer, Hospice Taste of the Town. The 29th annual event that benefits Hospice of the Piedmont is set for Tuesday, August 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

More than thirty local restaurants, caterers, and beverage vendors plan to participate in this year’s event at the High Point University Community Center, which is now located in the former Sears Call Center at Oak Hollow Mall. Eventgoers can also enjoy shopping at the silent auction and listening to the tunes of DJ Wally West.

Due to the popularity of Hospice Taste of the Town and the change of venue, limited tickets are available and should be purchased in advance at BNC Bank branches in High Point, Archdale, Thomasville, Jamestown and Kernersville to ensure entry. Any remaining tickets may be available for purchase at the door after 5:45 p.m.

Entry tickets are $15 each and include three food “taste” tickets. Children under six enter free. Additional food tickets are $1 each.

Because of generous community support, like that from BNC Bank and many other sponsors, Taste of the Town is more than a summer food event. Proceeds help Hospice of the Piedmont provide crucial grief support to anyone in the community following a loss, as well as, children and teen counseling through the Kids Path program.

For a list of participating vendors, sponsorship opportunities, and a silent auction preview, visit Hospice’s Facebook page or www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont is a not-for-profit organization providing medical, emotional, and spiritual support for those with life-limiting illness and their families since 1981. The agency serves four counties – Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, and Forsyth. For more information about Hospice of the Piedmont, visit www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org.