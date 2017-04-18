3 Redneck Tenors to Bring Critically Acclaimed Musical Comedy to the High Point Theatre for A Single Live Performance, Saturday, April 29

Internationally renowned artists set to deliver “downhome laughs” with “big city music”

High Point, NC – In a land far, far away, (Paris, TX) three young country bumpkins – Billy Bob, Billy Joe and Billy Billee – set out to sing anywhere and everywhere, to bask in the bright lights of stardom. Audience members should prepare for side-splitting hilarity as these classically trained tenors go through the metamorphosis, amazing and delighting with their incredible voices as they perform musical selections ranging from Gospel, to Country, to Broadway, Pop and Classical. The hijinks get underway at the High Point Theatre, Saturday, April 29, at 8:00 pm.

Unusual props including an outhouse, travel trailer and lawn furniture set the stage for the backwoods saga as the mullet-haired trio are “discovered” by a big city talent scout called the “Colonel.” Recognizing the group’s untapped natural talent, the Colonel manages their path to stardom through a series of bookings in bowling allies, saloons and gun shops on what could best be described as their “graveled road” to success. Influenced by their many hours of watching TV, the boys start out by performing a series of popular show-themed hits such as “Rawhide,” “Green Acres,” “Bonanza,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Love Boat,” “Moving on Up,” and many others. It doesn’t take long before they are doing things they don’t like in order to score bookings such as dressing up as “Girls” and “Knights.”

Under the artistic direction of Michael Barnard and with musical arrangements by award-winning Craig Bohmler, the 3 Redneck Tenors star Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge, all classically trained veteran artists from Broadway and world opera stages. Although a successful touring show for many years, their popularity exploded after they were featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The true talent of the ensemble will be unveiled as they execute a knock-out performance of “Beethoven’s 5th Symphony,” and “Nessun Dorma” from “Turandot” by Puccini.

“The 3 Redneck Tenors promises to be one of our most fun-filled shows of the season,” says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “This family-friendly musical is sure to tickle the funny bone and truly offers something for everyone to enjoy!” Tickets are $30-$35, available at the box office by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.