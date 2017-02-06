30th Annual Shepherd’s Center Used Book Sale to be Held May 4 – 6, 2017

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 30th Annual Used Book Sale on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 from 9 am to 9 pm, and on Saturday, May 6 from 8 am to 2 pm. Parking and Admission are FREE! This is one of the largest book sales in the Triad with an attendance in the thousands!

The sale will be held in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Blvd. There is no admission and there will be thousands of used books and other items on hand at exceptional prices.

This is truly a book sale with a purpose! All proceeds of the sale benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults in our community. During 2016, the Shepherd’s Center provided services to over, 5,400 individuals. Over 500 volunteers provided in excess of 40,000 hours of service in our community.

The Shepherd’s Center is an interfaith ministry whose mission is to support and promote successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.

The Faith In Action Care Program, staffed predominantly with volunteers, served the needs of over 1,900 individuals and families during the year while responding to over 3,100 transportation and 549 minor home repair requests. Attendance of over 35,000 was recorded in the wide variety of daily health and wellness programs and activities offered through our Vital Living Senior Center locations. The Congregational Nurse and Health Ministry Program has partnered with 30 congregations throughout Forsyth County in serving over 7,000 individuals.

For more information contact the Shepherd’s Center at 748-0217 or visit www.shepherdscenter.org.