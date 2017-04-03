The Triad’s Two Biggest Comic Book Stores join forces to open Ssalefish Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC — The Triad’s fastest growing comic book retailer will open its second location in Greensboro.

After providing comic book readers with excellent customer service for more than a decade, Winston-Salem’s Ssalefish Comics will be opening a second location in Greensboro.

Located on 1622 Stanley Rd. off Wendover Ave. near Best Buy and the Carmike 18 Cinemas, the Greensboro store marks a new opportunity for Ssalefish founder Bret Parks as well Stephen Mayer and Jay Ewing, former employees of Greensboro’s ACME Comics.

In a move that will bring the people behind the biggest comic book stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro under one umbrella, both Mayer and Ewing will be stepping up into the roles of co-owner of the Ssalefish Greensboro store.

Parks says he first got the idea to partner with his retail colleagues when he explored the possibility of buying ACME Comics.

“Stephen was actually the first non-family member to work at my store, and I offered the deal to him because I trust him and he is also one of the best comic book retailers in the country,” Parks says. “Both Jay and Stephen work hard at what they do and deserve more than just a salary.”

Bright and open, with a clean and streamlined store layout, Ssalefish Greensboro will be a departure what some people think of when they imagine a comic book store. Gone are the seemingly infinite rows of cardboard boxes full of old comics, the store is designed to appeal to both casual and first-time comic book readers as well as harcore fans.

Aside from comics and graphic novels, Ssalefish Greensboro will also specialize in collectible statues and figurines, props, tumblers, keychains, magnets, other novelties, posters and more.

“We’re looking to provide the best experience possible for customers of all interest levels,” says Mayer, former co-manager of ACME Comics with more than five years. “Whether it’s accessibility, cleanliness, brightness or loyalty programs, we want it to feel like everyone is welcome and able to take advantage of what we have to offer.

Parks selected the location for his second store based on its proximity to I-40 as well as to underserved comic book fans in both Jamestown and High Point.

Parks, Mayer and Ewing are planning a soft open for Ssalefish Greensboro from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, with a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6. Their regular store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Tuesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 12 to 5 p.m on Sundays.

For more information, check out their website at www.ssalefish.com.