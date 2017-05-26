2017 Triad’s Best Edition as selected by the Readers of YES! Weekly

Entry SubCategory Place

Hek Yeah Best Club / Party DJ First Place

Mike in the Night Best Club / Party DJ

Prez Parks Best Club / Party DJ

Jessica Mashburn Best Club / Party DJ

Tyler Perkins: Get Vocal Entertainment Triad Best Club / Party DJ

Tyler Perkins: Get Vocal Entertainment Triad Best Karaoke DJ First Place

Shane D Best Karaoke DJ

Ashleigh — corner bar Best Karaoke DJ

Chris Pfohl Tee Time Best Karaoke DJ

Jon Michael Hartwig Best Karaoke DJ

Elizabeth Grubbs Best Female Bartender First Place

Pam Cooper @ College Hill Sundries Best Female Bartender

Shimmi @ The Green Burro Best Female Bartender

Sonni- the somewhere else tavern Best Female Bartender

Dana Watson Old Nicks Pub Best Female Bartender

Losh at NYP Best Male Bartender First Place

Josh Crocker @ College Hill Sundries Best Male Bartender

Mark Weddle at Traveled Farmer Best Male Bartender

Mike Decker – Corner Bar Best Male Bartender

Joe Blevins @Silver Moon Saloon Best Male Bartender

The Bearded Goat Best New Club / Bar First Place

Joymongers Best New Club / Bar

Wayward Brews Best New Club / Bar

Boxcar Bar + Arcade Best New Club / Bar

OPOTW Studios Best New Club / Bar

Old Nick’s Pub Best New Club / Bar

The Deck at River Twist Best Place to Dance First Place

Boiler Room Best Place to Dance

The Blind Tiger Best Place to Dance

Test Pattern Best Place to Dance

The Blind Tiger Best Club for Hooking Up First Place

Corner Bar Best Club for Hooking Up

Johnny and June’s Best Club for Hooking Up

Burke Street Pub Best Club for Hooking Up

Limelight Best Club for Hooking Up

College Hill Sundries Best Late Night Bar First Place

Jake’s Billiards Best Late Night Bar First Place

Westerwood Tavern Best Late Night Bar

Corner Bar Best Late Night Bar

Finnigan’s Wake Best Late Night Bar

The Blind Tiger Best Late Night Bar

Recreation Billiards Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County First Place

Mossy’s Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

Second and Green Tavern Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

Old Nick’s Pub Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

The Quiet Pint Tavern Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

Hickory Tavern Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

Jake’s Billiards Best Sports Bar in Guilford County First Place

Stumble Stilskins Best Sports Bar in Guilford County

Kickback jacks Best Sports Bar in Guilford County

Rody’s Tavern Best Sports Bar in Guilford County

Corner Bar Best Sports Bar in Guilford County

Benders Tavern Best Sports Bar in Guilford County

Jake’s Billiards Best Sports Bar in Triad First Place

Stumble Stilskins Best Sports Bar in Triad

Kickback Jacks Best Sports Bar in Triad

Rody’s Tavern Best Sports Bar in Triad

Bad Daddy’s Burgers Best Sports Bar in Triad

College Hill Sundries Best College Bar First Place

Corner Bar Best College Bar

Jake’s Billiards Best College Bar

The Blind Tiger Best College Bar

West End Opera House Best College Bar

Burke Street Pub Best College Bar

Foothills Brewing Best Local Brewery First Place

Natty Greene’s Brewing Company Best Local Brewery

Hoots Roller Bar Best Local Brewery

Joymongers Best Local Brewery

Gibbs Hundred Best Local Brewery

Liberty Steakhouse & Brewery Best Local Brewery

Wayward Brews Best Bar to Relax with Friends First Place

Joymongers Best Bar to Relax with Friends

The Bearded Goat Best Bar to Relax with Friends

The Deck at River Twist Best Bar to Relax with Friends

Old Nick’s Pub Best Bar to Relax with Friends

Hoots Roller Bar Best Bar to Relax with Friends

Second & Green Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County First Place

Wayward Brews Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

Hoots Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

Old Nick’s Pub Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

Burke Street Pub Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

JuggHeads Growlers & Pints Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

The Quiet Pint Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

Westerwood Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County First Place

College Hill Sundries Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County

The Deck at River Twist Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County

Corner Bar Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County

Old Town Draught House Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County

Potent Potables Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County

Wayward Brews Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad First Place

College Hill Sundries Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad

Westerwood Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad

The Bearded Goat Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad

The tap Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad

The Deck at River Twist Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad

Recreation Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County First Place

Old Nick’s Pub Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County

West End Opera House Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County

Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County First Place

Longshanks Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County

Q Lounge/Bar Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County

Corner Bar Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County

Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad First Place

Recreation Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad

Longshanks Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad

Old Nick’s Pub Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad

West End Opera House Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad

Single Brothers Best Martini in Forsyth County First Place

Old Nick’s Pub Best Martini in Forsyth County

Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Best Martini in Forsyth County

Bleu Restaurant Best Martini in Forsyth County

Village Tavern Best Martini in Forsyth County

The Tavern at Old Salem Best Martini in Forsyth County

Village Tavern Best Martini in Guilford County First Place

Print Works Bistro Best Martini in Guilford County

Europa Bar & Café Best Martini in Guilford County

GIA Best Martini in Guilford County

Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best Martini in Guilford County

1618 midtown Best Martini in Guilford County

Village Tavern Best Martini in Triad First Place

Single Brothers Best Martini in Triad

Europa Bar & Café Best Martini in Triad

Print Works Bistro Best Martini in Triad

Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best Martini in Triad

Old Nick’s Pub Best Martini in Triad

Silver Moon Saloon Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County First Place

Village Tavern Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

Old Nick’s Pub Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

The Tavern at Old Salem Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

Lindley Park Filling Station Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

Village Tavern Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County First Place

Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County

Scrambled Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County

Europa Bar & Café Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County

Sticks and Stones Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County

Liberty Steakhouse & Brewery Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County

Silver Moon Saloon Best Bloody Mary in Triad First Place

Village Tavern Best Bloody Mary in Triad

Europa Bar & Café Best Bloody Mary in Triad

Scrambled Best Bloody Mary in Triad

The Traveled Farmer Best Bloody Mary in Triad

Old Nick’s Pub Best Bloody Mary in Triad

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Margarita in Forsyth County First Place

Single Brothers Best Margarita in Forsyth County

Chili’s Grill & Bar Best Margarita in Forsyth County

Don Juan’s Best Margarita in Forsyth County

Old Nick’s Pub Best Margarita in Forsyth County

Kiosko Mexican Grill Best Margarita in Guilford County First Place

El Camino Real Best Margarita in Guilford County

Mexico Best Margarita in Guilford County

Crafted- The Art of the Taco Best Margarita in Guilford County

Poblano’s Best Margarita in Guilford County

La Hacienda Best Margarita in Guilford County

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Margarita in Triad First Place

Kiosco Mexican Grill Best Margarita in Triad

Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Margarita in Triad

Single Brothers Best Margarita in Triad

Mexico Best Margarita in Triad

El Camino Real Best Margarita in Triad

Single Brothers Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County First Place

Gatsby’s Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County

Old Nick’s Pub Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County

Tee Time Sports & Spirits Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County

Tyler Perkins: Get Vocal Entertainment Triad Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County

The Box Seat Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County First Place

Westerwood Tavern Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

Corner Bar Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

The WORX Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

The Deck at River Twist Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

College Hill Sundries Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

Ham’s Best Karaoke Night in Triad First Place

Single Brothers Best Karaoke Night in Triad

Corner Bar Best Karaoke Night in Triad

College Hill Sundries Best Karaoke Night in Triad

Tee Time Best Karaoke Night in Triad

Gatsby’s Best Karaoke Night in Triad

Sixth & Vine Best Patio in Forsyth County First Place

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Patio in Forsyth County

Foothills Brewpub Best Patio in Forsyth County

Burke Street Pub Best Patio in Forsyth County

Silver Moon Saloon Best Patio in Forsyth County

The Quiet Pint Tavern Best Patio in Forsyth County

Joymongers Best Patio in Guilford County First Place

The Deck at River Twist Best Patio in Guilford County

Europa Bar & Café Best Patio in Guilford County

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill Best Patio in Guilford County

Village Tavern Best Patio in Guilford County

M’Coul’s Best Patio in Guilford County

Lindley Park Filling Station Best Patio in Guilford County

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill Best Patio in Triad First Place

The Deck at River Twist Best Patio in Triad

Joymongers Best Patio in Triad

Europa Bar & Café Best Patio in Triad

Sixth & Vine Best Patio in Triad

Burke Street Pizza Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County First Place

Cook-Out Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County

Finnigan’s Wake Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County

Waffle House Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County

Home Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County

Jake’s Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County

Cook-Out Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County First Place

Jake’s Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County

Sticks and Stones Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County

Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County

Herbie’s Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County

Best Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County

Cook-Out Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad First Place

Burke Street Pizza Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad

Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad

Waffle House Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad

Finnegan’s Wake Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad

Jake’s Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad

Bad Daddy’s Burgers Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad

GOODS & SERVICES

Ardmore Barbershop Best Barber Shop First Place

Washington Park Barber Shop Best Barber Shop

Local Honey Best Barber Shop

All Teased Up Salon Best Barber Shop

Genes Barber shop Best Barber Shop

Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon Best Barber Shop

Janet Blevins Sage Dragonfly Massage Best Massage Therapists First Place

Caroline Comer Best Massage Therapists

Balance Day Spa Best Massage Therapists

Kneaded Energy Best Massage Therapists

Smokin Harley Best Motorcycle Dealership First Place

Harley-Davidson of Greensboro Best Motorcycle Dealership

Indian Motorcycle Greensboro Best Motorcycle Dealership

Kevin Powell Best Motorcycle Dealership

Select Cycle; Triumph Best Motorcycle Dealership

Cox’s Harley-Davidson Best Motorcycle Dealership

Vintage to Vogue Best Local Men’s Clothing Store First Place

Joseph A. Banks Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Goodwill Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Hudson’s Hill Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Buckle Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Ski and Tennis Station Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Boho Blu Best Local Women’s Clothing Store First Place

Vintage to Vogue Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Gaia Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Uptown Cheapskate Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Ivy and Leo Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Hip Chics Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Boho Blu Best Boutique First Place

Design Archives Best Boutique

Vintage to Vogue Best Boutique

Ivy and Leo Best Boutique

HangUps Best Boutique

KLEUR Best Boutique

Etc Consignment Best Consignment Shop First Place

Vintage to Vogue Best Consignment Shop

Red Collection Best Consignment Shop

Uptown Cheapskate Best Consignment Shop

Songbirds Consignment Best Consignment Shop

Style Encore Best Consignment Shop

Carolina Thrift Best Thrift Clothing Store First Place

Goodwill Best Thrift Clothing Store

Design Archives Best Thrift Clothing Store

Mega Thrift Best Thrift Clothing Store

DSW Best Shoe Store First Place

The Shoe Market Best Shoe Store

BE Shoes Best Shoe Store

Fleet Feet Best Shoe Store

Vintage to Vogue Best Shoe Store

Shoe Department Best Shoe Store

American Furniture Warehouse Best Furniture Store First Place

Furnitureland South Best Furniture Store

Red Collection Best Furniture Store

Junkies Best Furniture Store

Sweet Tea Antiques Best Furniture Store

Schiffmans Jewelers Best Jewelry Store First Place

Sisters Best Jewelry Store

Windsor Best Jewelry Store

Simon Jewelers Best Jewelry Store

KLEUR Best Jewelry Store

High Point Jewelers Best Jewelry Store

Peace Out Vapes Best Smoke / Vape Shop First Place

Smokey Shay’s Best Smoke / Vape Shop

Hookah Hookup Best Smoke / Vape Shop

Volume Vapes Best Smoke / Vape Shop

Avail Best Smoke / Vape Shop

Smoke Rings Best Smoke / Vape Shop

Wake Forest Best Hospital First Place

Forsyth Best Hospital

Moses H. Cone Best Hospital

Women’s Best Hospital

Greensboro Plastic Surgical Associates: Gerald Truesdale, MD Best Cosmetic Surgeon First Place

Dr. William B. Barber Jr, MD Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Fagg @ Forsyth Plastic Surgery Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Virgil Willard Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Williams Chiropractic Best Chiropractor First Place

Salama Chiropractic Best Chiropractor

Elite Performance Chiropractic Best Chiropractor

Cobb Chiropractic Best Chiropractor

Healing Hands Damien Rodolfo, DC Best Chiropractor

Triad Family Dental Best Dentist First Place

Dr. Russell Best Dentist

Beth Borden Best Dentist

Charles Stanfield Best Dentist

Drs. Morse & Doyle Best Dentist

Brent Schroyer Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County First Place

Barry Zimmerman Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County

David Norman State Farm Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County

Jack Wingate – ALLCHOICE Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County

John Wells, Erie Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County

Christopher Cook Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County

Brent Schroyer Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County First Place

Chris Costas Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County

Charlie Ganim – State Farm Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County

David Mehler Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County

Jack Wingate – ALLCHOICE Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County

Crystal Roberson, Protective Agency Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County

Brent Schroyer Best Insurance Agent in Triad First Place

Farm Bureau Best Insurance Agent in Triad

David Mehler Best Insurance Agent in Triad

Jack Wingate – ALLCHOICE Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Triad

Eye Care Center Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center First Place

Battleground Eye Care Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

Oman Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

Oscar Oglethorpe Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

Winston Eye Associate Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

Digby Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

C Eyeware Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

C Eyeware Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County First Place

Costco Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County

Oscar Oglethorpe Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County

Eyemart Express Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County

My Eye Doctor Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County

Oscar Oglethorpe Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County First Place

The View Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County

Costco Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County

Eyemart Express Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County

Oscar Oglethorpe Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad First Place

C Eyeware Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad

The View Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad

Eyemart Express Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad

My Eye Doctor Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad

Attorney James Roane Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County First Place

Deuterman Law Group Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County

Nixon Law Firm Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey, and Leonard LLP Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County

Black, Slaughter and Black Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County

Dummit Fradin Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County First Place

Deuterman Law Group Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

James McMinn Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

Womble Carlyle Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

Bell, Davis & Pitt Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

Ken Tisdale Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

James Roane Attorney Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad First Place

Deuterman Law Group Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad

Georgia Nixon Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad

Womble Carlyle Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad

Ken Tisdale Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad

Law Offices of Cheryl David Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad

Dan Deuterman Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad

Planet Fitness Best Gym First Place

Proehlific Best Gym

Gold’s Gym Best Gym

The Club Best Gym

Yoga Mindset Best Yoga / Pilates Studio First Place

Sacred Space Yoga Best Yoga / Pilates Studio

Paz Best Yoga / Pilates Studio

Triad Yoga Institute Best Yoga / Pilates Studio

The Breathing Room Best Yoga / Pilates Studio

Palm Beach Tan Best Tanning Salon First Place

Got Sun? Best Tanning Salon

The Tan Line Best Tanning Salon

Island Tans Best Tanning Salon

The Escape Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County First Place

Dye Pretty Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County

Irvin Roberts Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County

Great Clips Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County

Aeracura Salon Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County

All Teased Up Salon Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County

Local Honey Best Hair Salon in Guilford County First Place

Orrell Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

All Teased Up Salon Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

Fire Salon Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

Indie Root Hair Co. Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

Crop Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

Chakras Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

Bliss and Co Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

Local Honey Best Hair Salon in Triad First Place

Fire Salon Best Hair Salon in Triad

Orrell Best Hair Salon in Triad

All Teased Up Salon Best Hair Salon in Triad

Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon Best Hair Salon in Triad

Claire Rakes Best Hairstylist First Place

Jessica Pitt All Teased Up Salon Best Hairstylist

Lisa Sawyer Best Hairstylist

Morgan Bullington Best Hairstylist

Jessica Maxwell Best Hairstylist

Olivia Burkart Best Hairstylist

Jay Bulluck – Local Honey Best Hairstylist

Balance Day Spa Best Spa First Place

Chakras Best Spa

Hand and Stone Best Spa

Golden Spiral Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio First Place

Tattoo Revival Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio

Earth’s Edge Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio

Tried and True Tattoo Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio

Madison Loftis Best Tattoo Artist First Place

Sean Carey Best Tattoo Artist

Shane Varner Best Tattoo Artist

Dale Ladd Best Tattoo Artist

John Story Best Tattoo Artist

Edward McKay Best Bookstore First Place

Scuppernong Books Best Bookstore

Barnes & Noble Best Bookstore

Sunrise Books Best Bookstore

Frank Myers Auto Maxx Best Used Car Dealership First Place

Carmax Best Used Car Dealership

Modern Toyota Best Used Car Dealership

Green Ford Best Used Car Dealership

Bob King Kia Best Used Car Dealership

Green Lincoln Best New Car Dealership First Place

Green Ford Best New Car Dealership

Crown Honda Best New Car Dealership

Flow Lexus Best New Car Dealership

Bill Black Chevrolet Cadillac Best New Car Dealership

Flow Honda Best New Car Dealership

Rattle and Hum Best Auto Repair Shop First Place

Beamer Tire & Auto Repair Best Auto Repair Shop

Taylor’s Tire Best Auto Repair Shop

Mock Tire Best Auto Repair Shop

Taylor’s Tire Best Tire Shop First Place

Mock Tire Best Tire Shop

Beamer Tire & Auto Repair Best Tire Shop

Baity Tire Best Tire Shop

Thomas Tire Best Tire Shop

Advance Auto Best Auto Parts Store First Place

Auto Zone Best Auto Parts Store

O’Reilly Best Auto Parts Store

Napa Best Auto Parts Store

Quick Lane Best Oil Change First Place

Rattle and Hum Best Oil Change

Beamer Tire & Auto Repair Best Oil Change

Taylor’s Tire Best Oil Change

McNeely Pest Control Best Exterminator First Place

Terminix Best Exterminator

Pest-X Best Exterminator

Don’s Pest Control Best Exterminator

Tyler, Redhead & McAlister Best Real Estate Agency First Place

Berkshire Hathaway Best Real Estate Agency

Allen Tate Best Real Estate Agency

Keller Williams of Greensboro Best Real Estate Agency

Leonard Ryden Burr Best Real Estate Agency

Duggins Heating and Cooling Best Heating / AC Repair First Place

Hunter Heating and Air Best Heating / AC Repair

Air Treatment Best Heating / AC Repair

ACC Heating and Air Best Heating / AC Repair

Webb Heating and Air Best Heating / AC Repair

Bank Of Oak Ridge Best Bank First Place

State Employees Credit Union Best Bank

BB&T Best Bank

Wells Fargo Best Bank

Truliant Federal Credit Union Best Bank

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Best Bank

Cycles de Oro Best Bicycle Store First Place

Revolution Cycles Best Bicycle Store

Mock Orange Best Bicycle Store

Paul’s Best Bicycle Store

Recycles Best Bicycle Store

Verizon Best Wireless Carrier First Place

AT&T Best Wireless Carrier

Sprint Best Wireless Carrier

T-Mobile Best Wireless Carrier

Omega Sports Best Sporting Goods Store First Place

Dick’s Sporting Goods Best Sporting Goods Store

Fleet Feet Best Sporting Goods Store

Play It Again sports Best Sporting Goods Store

Great Outdoor Provisions Best Sporting Goods Store

Great Outdoor Provisions Best Outdoor Store First Place

REI Best Outdoor Store

Field & Stream Best Outdoor Store

Mast General Store Best Outdoor Store

Gander Mountain Best Outdoor Store

Ski and Tennis Station Best Outdoor Store

Ard Vista Animal Hospital Best Vet / Animal Clinic First Place

The Country Vet – Mocksville Best Vet / Animal Clinic

Guilford College Animal Hospital Best Vet / Animal Clinic

Friendly Animal Clinic Best Vet / Animal Clinic

Clemmons Vet Best Vet / Animal Clinic

King’s Crossing Best Vet / Animal Clinic

North Elm Animal Hospital Best Vet / Animal Clinic

All Pets Considered Best Pet Supply/Boutique First Place

Petsmart Best Pet Supply/Boutique

Natural Dog Best Pet Supply/Boutique

Wag Boutique Best Pet Supply/Boutique

Dahlias Best Florist First Place

ABBA Design Best Florist

Imagine Flowers Best Florist

Farmer’s Wife Best Florist

Sweet Aromaz Best Florist

Bo-ty Florist Best Florist

Total Wine & More Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County First Place

Trader Joe’s Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County

Wine Merchants Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County

West End Coffeehouse Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County

Wayward Brews Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County

Zeto Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County First Place

Rioja Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County First Place

Total Wine & More Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

Potent Potables Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

Tasting Room Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

Total Wine Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad First Place

Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad

Potent Potables Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad

Zeto Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad

Rioja Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad

Stella Brew Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County First Place

Brewer’s Kettle Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

City Beverage Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

Total Wine & More Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

Corks Caps And Taps Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

Wayward Brews Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County First Place

Beer Co. Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

Brewers Kettle Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

Gate City Growlers Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

Total Wine and More Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

Potent Potables Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad First Place

Stella Brew Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad

Brewer’s Kettle Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad

Beer Co. Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad

Gate City Growlers Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad

Total Wine and More Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad

Bestway Grocery Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store First Place

Lowes Foods Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store

Harris Teeter Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store

Trader Joe’s Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County First Place

Lowes Foods Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County

Publix Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County

Deep Roots Market Best Grocery Store in Guilford County First Place

Harris Teeter Best Grocery Store in Guilford County

Bestway Best Grocery Store in Guilford County

Lowes Foods Best Grocery Store in Guilford County

Aldi Best Grocery Store in Guilford County

Lowes Foods Best Grocery Store in Triad First Place

Harris Teeter Best Grocery Store in Triad

Deep Roots Market Best Grocery Store in Triad

Publix Best Grocery Store in Triad

Trader Joe’s Best Grocery Store in Triad

Bestway Best Grocery Store in Triad

Piedmont Triad Farmers market Best Farmers Market First Place

Greensboro Farmers Market Best Farmers Market

Cobblestone Best Farmers Market

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Best Farmers Market

The Corner Market Best Farmers Market

Castle McCulloch Best Wedding Location First Place

Revolution Mill Best Wedding Location

Proximity Hotel Best Wedding Location

Summerfield Farms Best Wedding Location

Childress Vineyard Best Wedding Location

Bella Collina Best Wedding Location

Cake and All Things Yummie Best Wedding Cake First Place

Maxie B’s Best Wedding Cake

Sweet Revenge Bakery Best Wedding Cake

Delicious Bakery Best Wedding Cake

Christina’s Dessertery Best Wedding Cake

Godino’s Bakery Best Wedding Cake

Pepper Moon Best Caterer First Place

Above and Beyond Best Caterer

Providence Catering Best Caterer

Fresh Local Good Best Caterer

1618 Best Caterer

Southern Roots Best Caterer

1703 Best Caterer

Whole Foods Best Natural Foods Store

The Fresh Market Best Natural Foods Store

Trader Joe’s Best Natural Foods Store

Let It Grow Best Natural Foods Store

Earth Fare Best Natural Foods Store

Revolution Mill Best Apartment Complex First Place

The Arbors Best Apartment Complex

The Nissen Best Apartment Complex

Plantation at Pleasant Ridge Best Apartment Complex

Briarleigh Park Best Apartment Complex

Westborough Apartments Best Apartment Complex

Carolina Improvements Best Roofing Company First Place

Skywalker Best Roofing Company

Joe’s Roofing Best Roofing Company

Tip Top Best Roofing Company

ARTS & LEISURE

The Grand Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County First Place

Aperture Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County

Palladium Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County

Carmike 10 Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County

Red Cinema Best Movie Theater in Guilford County First Place

Palladium Best Movie Theater in Guilford County

The Grand Best Movie Theater in Guilford County

Carmike 18 Best Movie Theater in Guilford County

Red Cinemas Best Movie Theatre in Triad First Place

The Grand Best Movie Theatre in Triad

Aperture Best Movie Theatre in Triad

Palladium Best Movie Theatre in Triad

Downtown Winston-Salem Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County First Place

Dixie Classic Fair Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County

Walmart Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County

Johnny and June’s Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County

Downtown Greensboro Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County First Place

UNC-G Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

Joymongers Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

The Park Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

Urban Grinders Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

Bicentennial Gardens Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

Downtown Winston-Salem Best Place to People Watch in Triad First Place

Hanes Mall Best Place to People Watch in Triad

Downtown Greensboro Best Place to People Watch in Triad

Joymongers Best Place to People Watch in Triad

Four Seasons Mall Best Place to People Watch in Triad

Salem Lake Best Place to Ride a Bike First Place

Greensboro Greenways Best Place to Ride a Bike

Tanglewood Best Place to Ride a Bike

Greensboro Watershed Trails Best Place to Ride a Bike

Hanesbrands theater Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County First Place

Stevens Center Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County

Theatre Alliance Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County

Twin City Stage Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County

Carolina Theatre Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County First Place

Triad Stage Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County

The Blind Tiger Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County

Barn Dinner Theater Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County

Community Theater of Greensboro Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County

Carolina Theatre Best Live Theater Venue in Triad First Place

Triad Stage Best Live Theater Venue in Triad

Steven’s Center Best Live Theater Venue in Triad

The Blind Tiger Best Live Theater Venue in Triad

The Idiot Box Best Comedy Club First Place

Comedy Zone Best Comedy Club

The Laughing Gas Best Comedy Club

Kat Lamp Best Visual Artist First Place

Kristen Wunderkatzen Best Visual Artist

Jeff Beck Best Visual Artist

Dane from Delurk Best Visual Artist

SECCA Best Museum in Forsyth County First Place

Reynolda House Museum of American Art Best Museum in Forsyth County

New Winston Museum Best Museum in Forsyth County

Greensboro Science Center Best Museum in Guilford County First Place

International Civil Rights Center and Museum Best Museum in Guilford County

Weatherspoon Art Museum Best Museum in Guilford County

Greensboro Historical Museum Best Museum in Guilford County

Greensboro Science Center Best Museum in Triad First Place

Reynolda House Museum of American Art Best Museum in Triad

SECCA Best Museum in Triad

International Civil Rights Center and Museum Best Museum in Triad

New Winston Museum Best Museum in Triad

Delurk Gallery Best Art Gallery First Place

Weatherspoon Art Museum Best Art Gallery

Sawtooth Center for Visual Art Best Art Gallery

Green Hill Best Art Gallery

Center for Visual Artists Best Art Gallery

Urban Grinders Best Art Gallery

Downtown Winston-Salem Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County First Place

West End Coffeehouse Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County

Lebauer Park Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County First Place

Urban Grinders Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County

Panera Bread Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County

The Blind Tiger Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County

Downtown Winston-Salem Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad First Place

Urban Grinders Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad

Panera Bread Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad

LeBauer Park Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad

Winston-Salem Dash Game Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County First Place

Children’s Museum Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County

Any park Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County

Kids Morning Out Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County

Greensboro Science Center Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County First Place

LeBauer Park Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

Greensboro Grasshoppers Game Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

Greensboro food truck festival Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

The Blind Tiger Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

Greensboro Public Library Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

Greensboro Science Center Best Place for Family Fun in Triad First Place

Le Bauer Park Best Place for Family Fun in Triad

Any park Best Place for Family Fun in Triad

Winston Lake Best Golf Course in Forsyth County First Place

Tanglewood Best Golf Course in Forsyth County

Oak Valley Best Golf Course in Forsyth County

Jamestown Park Best Golf Course in Guilford County First Place

Grandover Best Golf Course in Guilford County

Bryan Park Best Golf Course in Guilford County

Jamestown Golf Course Best Golf Course in Triad First Place

Grandover Golf Course Best Golf Course in Triad

Winston Lake Best Golf Course in Triad

Tanglewood Best Golf Course in Triad

Bryan Park Best Golf Course in Triad

Hanes park Best Tennis Courts First Place

Spencer Love Best Tennis Courts

Latham Best Tennis Courts

Salem Lake Best Park in Forsyth County First Place

Tanglewood Best Park in Forsyth County

Triad Park Best Park in Forsyth County

Artivity on the Green Best Park in Forsyth County

Lebauer Park Best Park in Guilford County First Place

Bog garden Best Park in Guilford County

Country Park Best Park in Guilford County

Bur Mil Best Park in Guilford County

Hagan stone Best Park in Guilford County

ARBORETUM Best Park in Guilford County

Lebauer Park Best Park in Triad First Place

Salem Lake Best Park in Triad

Tanglewood Best Park in Triad

Triad Park Best Park in Triad

Country Park Best Park in Triad

Tanglewood Best Public Pool First Place

Greensboro Aquatic Center Best Public Pool

Bur Mil Best Public Pool

Grimsley Best Public Pool

Woods of Terror Best Haunted Attraction First Place

Spooky Woods Best Haunted Attraction

Carolina History & Haunts Best Haunted Attraction

Hacker House Best Haunted Attraction

Treasure Club Best Guys Night Out For Fun First Place

Savannah’s Gentlemen’s Club Best Guys Night Out For Fun

Jake’s Billiards Best Guys Night Out For Fun

Foothills Brewpub Best Guys Night Out For Fun

Christie’s Cabaret Best Guys Night Out For Fun

Filly’s Gentleman’s Club Best Guys Night Out For Fun

Breathe Lounge Best Girls Night Out For Fun First Place

1618 midtown Best Girls Night Out For Fun

Sixth & Vine Best Girls Night Out For Fun

The Deck at River Twist Best Girls Night Out For Fun

Hoots Roller Bar Best Girls Night Out For Fun

Rock 92 Best Radio Station First Place

107.5 KZL Best Radio Station

88.5 Best Radio Station

98.7 Simon Best Radio Station

105.7 Man Up Best Radio Station

93.1 Best Radio Station

Two Guys Named Chris Best Morning Radio Show First Place

Jared & Katie Best Morning Radio Show

Bobby Bones Show Best Morning Radio Show

Lora and Victoria Best Morning Radio Show

102 jamz Best Morning Radio Show

Chris Demm Best Radio Personality First Place

Chris Kelly Best Radio Personality

Jared Pike Best Radio Personality

Biggie from Two guys named Chris Best Radio Personality

Katie O’Brien Best Radio Personality

Matty Sheets Best Radio Personality

WXII Best Local TV News Channel First Place

WFMY Best Local TV News Channel

WGHP Best Local TV News Channel

Fox8 Best Local TV News Channel

Neil McNeill Best Male TV News Anchor First Place

Eric Chilton Best Male TV News Anchor

Kenny Beck Best Male TV News Anchor

Chad Tucker Best Male TV News Anchor

Brad Jones Best Male TV News Anchor

Tim Buckley Best Male TV News Anchor

Cindy Farmer Best Female TV News Anchor First Place

Katie Nordeen Best Female TV News Anchor

Julie Luck Best Female TV News Anchor

Kimberly Van Scoy Best Female TV News Anchor

Nicole Doucher Best Female TV News Anchor

YES! Weekly Best Local Publication First Place

The Rhino Times Best Local Publication

The Triad City Beat Best Local Publication

Winston-Salem Monthly Best Local Publication

Updates on local entertainment Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly First Place

Triad Foodies Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly

The local talent Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly

Music Coverage Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly

The Less Desirables Best Triad Podcast First Place

88.5 WFDD Best Triad Podcast

Name Redacted Best Triad Podcast

Wreak Havoc Film Buffs Podcast Best Triad Podcast

MUSIC SCENE

Chris Hathcock Best Bassist First Place

Matt Goshow Best Bassist

Chris Sealy/Trailer Park Orchestra Best Bassist

Chris Comer Best Bassist

Dan Baynes – Shmack Daniels Best Bassist

Chris Hathcock Best Guitarist First Place

Joe Potts Best Guitarist

Clay Howard Best Guitarist

Luke DeMoss – Shmack Daniels Best Guitarist

Micah McCravey Best Guitarist

Sam Frazier Best Guitarist

David McLaughlin Best Guitarist

The Reticent Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016 First Place

At OPOTW Studios Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016

Shmack Daniels Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016

First Friday Bessemer Billiards Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016

JuJuGuru Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016

Phuzz Phest Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016

Chris Hathcock Best Musician in the Triad First Place

Clay Howard Best Musician in the Triad

Joe Potts/Trailer Park Orchestra Best Musician in the Triad

Micah McCravey Best Musician in the Triad

Randy Seals Best Musician in the Triad

Luke DeMoss – Shmack Daniels Best Musician in the Triad

Chris Hathcock Best Percussionist First Place

Randy Seals Best Percussionist

Josh Feldman Best Percussionist

Twig Sticks-Shmack Daniels Best Percussionist

Jody McRoberts – Audio Assults NC Best Percussionist

curley/zestrah Best Percussionist

Chris Hathcock Best Songwriter First Place

Clay Howard Best Songwriter

Matty Sheets Best Songwriter

Randy Williams – Mightier Than Me Best Songwriter

Elliott Humphreys Best Songwriter

Louis Money/Trailer Park Orchestra Best Songwriter

Shmack Daniels Best Tribute / Cover Band First Place

Audio Assault NC Best Tribute / Cover Band

Randy Travesty Best Tribute / Cover Band

skulls and whiskey Best Tribute / Cover Band

Eyecon Best Tribute / Cover Band

Stereo Doll Best Tribute / Cover Band

Clay Howard Best Vocalist First Place

Rei Haycraft Best Vocalist

Chris Hathcock Best Vocalist

Joey Barnes Best Vocalist

Josh King Best Vocalist

J Timber Best Vocalist

The Garage Best Music Venue in Forsyth County First Place

test pattern Best Music Venue in Forsyth County

Johnny and June’s Best Music Venue in Forsyth County

Muddy Creek Music Hall Best Music Venue in Forsyth County

Bulls Tavern Best Music Venue in Forsyth County

The Blind Tiger Best Music Venue in Guilford County First Place

NY Pizza Best Music Venue in Guilford County

the somewhere else tavern Best Music Venue in Guilford County

Cone Denim Entertainment Center Best Music Venue in Guilford County

The Deck at River Twist Best Music Venue in Guilford County

Shiners Best Music Venue in Guilford County

Urban Grinders Best Music Venue in Guilford County

The Blind Tiger Best Music Venue in Triad First Place

The Garage Best Music Venue in Triad

OPOTW Studios Best Music Venue in Triad

the somewhere else tavern Best Music Venue in Triad

The Deck at River Twist Best Music Venue in Triad

Muddy Creek Music Hall Best Music Venue in Triad

The Reticent Best Local Original Band First Place

Dildo of God Best Local Original Band

Clay Howard & the Silver Alerts Best Local Original Band

Mightier Than Me Best Local Original Band

Trailer Park Orchestra Best Local Original Band

JuJuGuru Best Local Original Band

Music Go Round Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad First Place

Guitar Center Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad

Bad Axe Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad

Salem Music Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad

POLITICS & CITY LIFE

Donald Trump Best Political Move, 2016 First Place

Roy Cooper Best Political Move, 2016

#OneTermPat Best Political Move, 2016

Make America Great Again Best Political Move, 2016

cry, just cry…. Best Political Move, 2016

Donald Trump Worst Political Move, 2016 First Place

Hb2 Worst Political Move, 2016

Hilary Clinton Worst Political Move, 2016

Roy Cooper Worst Political Move, 2016

Parks Best Use of Public Funds, 2016 First Place

Salary increase for police Best Use of Public Funds, 2016

Best Use of Public Funds, 2016

HB2 Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016 First Place

Salary increase for city council Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016

Money to Planned Parenthood Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016

International Civil Rights Center and Museum Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016

Close proximity to mountains and coast Best Reason to Live in the Triad First Place

The people Best Reason to Live in the Triad

Restaurants Best Reason to Live in the Triad

Parks Best Reason to Live in the Triad

Not really, but hopeful Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed? First Place

No Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?

yes Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?

I do not like Trump or his politics, but I love our country and pray we can join together as we head into the future. Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?

10000% NO Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?

EDUCATION

Guilford Technical Community College Best College / University in the Triad First Place

UNC-Greensboro Best College / University in the Triad

Wake Forest Best College / University in the Triad

Greensboro College Best College / University in the Triad

High Point University Best College / University in the Triad

Ragsdale YMCA Best Summer Camp First Place

Camp Hanes Best Summer Camp

Camp Keyauwee Best Summer Camp

Summer Music Camp – UNCG Best Summer Camp

Home Best Day Care First Place

Apple Tree Academies Best Day Care

Childcare Network Kernersville Best Day Care

Kids R Kids Best Day Care

FOOD & DRINK

Mooney’s Mediterranean Café Best Mediterranean Restaurant First Place

Mythos Grill Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Jerusalem Market Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Jacks Corner Mediterranean Deli Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Sarah’s Kabob Shop Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Zoës Kitchen Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Nazareth Bread Company Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Pita Delite Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Cheesecakes by Alex Best Cheesecake in the Triad First Place

The Cheesecake Factory Best Cheesecake in the Triad

Christina’s Dessertery Best Cheesecake in the Triad

Delicious Bakery Best Cheesecake in the Triad

Jams Deli Best Cheesecake in the Triad

Village Tavern Best Cheesecake in the Triad

The Baker and the Bean Best Cheesecake in the Triad

The Baker and the Bean Best Pie First Place

Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts Best Pie

Tavern at Old Salem Best Pie

Maxie B’’s Best Pie

The Cherry Pit Cafe and Pie Shop Best Pie

Liberty Brewery and Grill Best Restaurant Bar First Place

Village Tavern Best Restaurant Bar

Freemans Best Restaurant Bar

Hops Burger Bar Best Restaurant Bar

Finnigan’s Wake Best Restaurant Bar

1618 Best Restaurant Bar

Spring House Best Restaurant in Forsyth County First Place

Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

Sweet Potatoes Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

West End Cafe Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

Village Tavern Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

Slappy’s Chicken Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

Willow’s Bistro Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

Hops Burger Bar Best Restaurant in Guilford County First Place

Green Valley Grille Best Restaurant in Guilford County

Southern Roots Best Restaurant in Guilford County

Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best Restaurant in Guilford County

Pho Hien Vuong Best Restaurant in Guilford County

Print Works bistro Best Restaurant in Guilford County

Village Tavern Best Restaurant in Guilford County

Hops Burger Bar Best Restaurant in Triad First Place

Southern Roots Best Restaurant in Triad

Village Tavern Best Restaurant in Triad

Crafted The Art of the Taco Best Restaurant in Triad

Green Valley Grille Best Restaurant in Triad

Burger Batch Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County First Place

Cin Cin Burger Bar Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County

Slappy’s Chicken Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County

Crafted: Art of the Taco Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County

Providence Restaurant and Catering Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County

Tessa’s Farm to Fork Best New Restaurant in Guilford County First Place

Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

The Traveled Farmer Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

Scrambled Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

Four Flocks & Larder Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

Bandito Bodega Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

The Cheesecake Factory Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

Jerusalem Market Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

Tessa’s Farm to Fork Best New Restaurant in Triad First Place

Four Flocks & Larder Best New Restaurant in Triad

The Traveled Farmer Best New Restaurant in Triad

The Katharine Best New Restaurant in Triad

Scrambled Best New Restaurant in Triad

Slappy’s Chicken Best New Restaurant in Triad

Burger Batch Best New Restaurant in Triad

Bandito Burrito Best Food Truck First Place

Crafted Best Food Truck

Taqueria El Azteca Best Food Truck

Camel City Grill Best Food Truck

Food Freaks Beer Geeks Best Food Truck

Travis Myers – Willows Best Chef in Forsyth County First Place

Jeff Bacon – Providence Restaurant &Triad Community Kitchen Best Chef in Forsyth County

Curtis Hackaday-1703 Best Chef in Forsyth County

Tim Grandinetti – Spring House Best Chef in Forsyth County

Jay Pierce – Traveled Farmer Best Chef in Guilford County First Place

Caleb Smallwood – Tessa’s Farm to Fork Best Chef in Guilford County

Chris Russell – B Christopher’s Best Chef in Guilford County

Kristina Fuller – Crafted Best Chef in Guilford County

George Neal – 1618 Best Chef in Guilford County

Steve Hollingsworth Best Chef in Guilford County

Jeff Bacon – Providence Restaurant &Triad Community Kitchen Best Chef in Guilford County

Tim Grandinetti – Spring House Best Chef in Triad First Place

Jay Pierce – Traveled Farmer Best Chef in Triad

Jared Keiper- Tavern in Old Salem Best Chef in Triad

Kristina Fuller – Crafted Best Chef in Triad

Travis Meyers – Willows Best Chef in Triad

Jeff Bacon – Providence Restaurant &Triad Community Kitchen Best Chef in Triad

Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House Best Hibachi Restaurant First Place

Fire and Sticks Best Hibachi Restaurant

Asahi Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar Best Hibachi Restaurant

Kabuto Japanese Steak House and Sushi Best Hibachi Restaurant

Tokyo Grill Best Hibachi Restaurant

Jerusalem Market Best Middle Eastern Restaurant First Place

Nazareth Bakery Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Mooney’s Mediterranean Café Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Mythos Grille Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Mizu Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County First Place

Hakka Chow Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County

Tokyo Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County

Ichiban Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County

Sushi Republic Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County First Place

Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County

Fire and Sticks Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County

Kabuto Japanese Steak House and Sushi Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County

Asahi Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County

Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad First Place

Sushi Republic Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad

Mizu Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad

Asahi Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad

Hakka Chow Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad

Mr Lu Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County First Place

Sampan Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County

Kowloon Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County

Szechuan palace Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County

Golden Wok Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County First Place

China Best Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County

Golden Dragon Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County

Phoenix Asian Cuisine Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County

Golden Wok Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad First Place

China Best Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad

China Wok Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad

Sampan Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad

Mr Lu Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad

Taste of Thai Best Thai Restaurant First Place

Rearn Thai Best Thai Restaurant

98 Asian Bistro Best Thai Restaurant

Bangkok Cafe Best Thai Restaurant

Teeter Thai Best Thai Restaurant

Basil Leaf Best Thai Restaurant

Pho Hien Vuong Best Vietnamese Restaurant First Place

Binh Minh Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Saigon Sandwiches Bakery Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Downtown Thai Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Taaza Bistro Best Indian Restaurant First Place

Saffron Best Indian Restaurant

Tandoor Best Indian Restaurant

Nawab Best Indian Restaurant

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Tacos in Forsyth County First Place

Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Tacos in Forsyth County

La Botana Best Tacos in Forsyth County

El Rancho Taqueria Best Tacos in Forsyth County

El Camino Real Best Tacos in Guilford County First Place

Mexico Best Tacos in Guilford County

Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Tacos in Guilford County

Taqueria El Azteca Best Tacos in Guilford County

Bandito Burrito Best Tacos in Guilford County

Kiosco Best Tacos in Guilford County

San Luis Best Tacos in Guilford County

Kiosco Best Tacos in Triad First Place

El Camino real Best Tacos in Triad

MEXICO Best Tacos in Triad

Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Tacos in Triad

Taqueria El Azteca Best Tacos in Triad

Bandito Burrito Best Tacos in Triad

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Tacos in Triad

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County First Place

La Botana Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

Monte Dey Rey Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

Don Juan’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

La Caretta Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

Palenque Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

Kiosco Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County First Place

El Camino Real Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

MEXICO Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

El Mariachi Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County Runner Up

Rio Grande-Oak Ridge Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

San Luis Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

Taqueria El Azteca Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

El Camino real Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad First Place

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

Taqueria El Azteca Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

La Botana Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

Mi Pueblo Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

Rio Grande Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

San Luis Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

Kiosco Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County First Place

Quanto Basta Italian Eatery &Wine Bar Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County

Carmine’s Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County Runner Up

Vincenzo’s Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County

Positano Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County First Place

Giannos Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County

Osteria Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County

Salvino Cucina Italiana Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County Runner Up

Elizabeth’s Pizza Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County

Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant Best Italian Restaurant in Triad First Place

Quanto Basta Italian Eatery &Wine Bar Best Italian Restaurant in Triad

Positano Best Italian Restaurant in Triad

Salvino Cucina Italiana Best Italian Restaurant in Triad

Giannos Best Italian Restaurant in Triad

The Claddagh Best Irish Restaurant First Place

Finnigan’s Wake Best Irish Restaurant

M’Coul’s Public House Best Irish Restaurant

Jake’s Diner Best Diner First Place

Smith Street Diner Best Diner

Herbie’s Place Best Diner

Spring Garden Diner Best Diner

Scrambled Best Diner

Print Works bistro Best Bistro First Place

Willows Bistro Best Bistro

Southern Lights Bistro Best Bistro

Bistro 150 Best Bistro

Little Richard Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County First Place

Bib’s Downtown Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County

Camel City BBQ Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County First Place

Stamey’s Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County

Country Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County

Carter Brothers Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County

Mac’s Speed Shop Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County

Little Richard Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad First Place

Country Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad

Bon-Bon Wing & Grill Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad

Stamey’s Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad

Bib’s Downtown Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad

Burke Street Pizza Best Pizza in Forsyth County First Place

Mellow Mushroom Best Pizza in Forsyth County

Mission Pizza Best Pizza in Forsyth County

Mozzarella Fellas Best Pizza in Forsyth County

Mario’s Pizza Best Pizza in Forsyth County

Mellow Mushroom Best Pizza in Guilford County First Place

Pieology Pizzeria Best Pizza in Guilford County

Sticks and stones Best Pizza in Guilford County

Blue Rock Pizza and Tap Best Pizza in Guilford County

Mario’s Pizza Best Pizza in Guilford County

Burke Street Pizza Best Pizza in Guilford County

Mellow Mushroom Best Pizza in Triad First Place

Mozzarella Fellas Best Pizza in Triad

Pieology Pizzeria Best Pizza in Triad

Sticks and Stones Best Pizza in Triad

Mario’s Pizza Best Pizza in Triad

New York Pizza Best Pizza in Triad

Mission Pizza Best Pizza in Triad

Burke Street Pizza Best Pizza in Triad

Noma Food and Co Best Vegetarian Restaurant First Place

Mooney’s Mediterranean Café Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Pita Delite Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Boba House Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Burger Warfare Best Family Restaurant First Place

Burger Batch Best Family Restaurant

Oakcrest Family Restaurant Best Family Restaurant

Muddy Creek Cafe Best Family Restaurant

Pintxos Best Family Restaurant

Tanglewood Pizza Company Best Family Restaurant

Meridian Restaurant Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County First Place

Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

King’s Crab Shack and Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

Smitty’s Grille Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

Walkertown Seafood Shack Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

Mayflower Seafood Restaurant Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

1618 Seafood Grille Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County First Place

Fishbones Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

Sanibels in High Point Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

Tides Inn Seafood Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

1618 Seafood Restaurant Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad First Place

Bonefish Grill Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad

Fishbones Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad

Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad

King’s Crab Shack and Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad

Smitty’s Grille Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad

Krankie’s Best Coffee in Forsyth County First Place

Twin City Hive Coffee Lounge Best Coffee in Forsyth County

Camino’s Bakery Best Coffee in Forsyth County

Coffee Park (krankies airstream) Best Coffee in Forsyth County

West End Coffeehouse Best Coffee in Forsyth County

Urban Grinders Best Coffee in Guilford County First Place

Common grounds Best Coffee in Guilford County

Tate Street Coffee Best Coffee in Guilford County

Green Bean Best Coffee in Guilford County

Debeen Best Coffee in Guilford County

Krankie’s Best Coffee in Triad First Place

Urban Grinders Best Coffee in Triad

Green Bean Best Coffee in Triad

The Mad Bean Best Coffee in Triad

Debeen Best Coffee in Triad

Duck Donuts Best Donuts First Place

Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Donuts

Krispy Kreme Best Donuts

Donut World Best Donuts

Granny’s Donuts Best Donuts

Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Biscuits First Place

Smith Street Best Biscuits

Biscuit Factory Best Biscuits

Bojangle’s Best Biscuits

Biscuitville Best Biscuits

The Tavern at Old Salem Best Biscuits

Famous Toastery Best Breakfast in Forsyth County First Place

Billy Bob’s Silver Diner Best Breakfast in Forsyth County

Pete’s family restaurant Best Breakfast in Forsyth County

Breakfast of Course Mary’s Too Best Breakfast in Forsyth County

Breakfasttime Best Breakfast in Forsyth County

Krankie’s Best Breakfast in Forsyth County

Scrambled Best Breakfast in Guilford County First Place

Smith Street Diner Best Breakfast in Guilford County

Herbie’s Best Breakfast in Guilford County

Jake’s Diner Best Breakfast in Guilford County

Iron Hen Café Best Breakfast in Guilford County

Tex & Shirley’s Best Breakfast in Guilford County

Scrambled Best Breakfast in Triad First Place

Famous Toastery Best Breakfast in Triad

Iron Hen Café Best Breakfast in Triad

Smith Street Diner Best Breakfast in Triad

Tom’s Place Best Breakfast in Triad

Hutch & Harris Best Brunch First Place

Printworks Bistro Best Brunch

M’Coul’s Public House Best Brunch

Four Flocks and Larder Best Brunch

Iron Hen Café Best Brunch

The WORX Best Brunch

1618 Best Brunch

Cook Out Best Cheap Eats First Place

Smith Street Diner Best Cheap Eats

Spring Garden Diner Best Cheap Eats

Murphy’s lunch Best Cheap Eats

Beef Burger Best Cheap Eats

West End Cafe Best Lunch Specials First Place

Melt Best Lunch Specials

Tandoor Best Lunch Specials

Jake’s Billiards Best Lunch Specials

Cook out Best Lunch Specials

First Carolina Delicatessen Best Lunch First Place

Burger Batch Best Lunch

The Tavern at Old Salem Best Lunch

Jake’s Billiards Best Lunch

Four Flocks and Larder Best Lunch

Village Tavern Best Lunch

West End Cafe Best Lunch

First Carolina Delicatessen Best Sandwiches First Place

Freeman’s Grub and Pub Best Sandwiches

Fresh Melt Best Sandwiches

Jerusalem Market Best Sandwiches

Europa Bar & Café Best Sandwiches

West End Cafe Best Sandwiches

Dairi-O Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County First Place

Kermit’s Hot Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County

J S Pulliam Barbeque Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County

Skippys Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County

P.B.’s Takeout Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County

Yum Yums Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County First Place

Cincy’s Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

The Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

Fat Dogs Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

Cook Out Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

Natty Greene’s Brewing Company Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

Round A Bout Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

Yum Yums Best Hot Dogs in Triad First Place

Skippy’s Best Hot Dogs in Triad

J S Pulliam Barbeque Best Hot Dogs in Triad

Cincy’s Café Best Hot Dogs in Triad

Kermit’s Hot Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Triad

Fat Dogs Best Hot Dogs in Triad

The Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Triad

Dairi-O Best Hot Dogs in Triad

Table 16 Best Dessert Menu First Place

Delicious Best Dessert Menu

Sweet Meg’s Bakery Best Dessert Menu

Sweet Josephine’s Best Dessert Menu

Maxie B’s Best Dessert Menu

Dewey’s Bakery Best Dessert Menu

Village Tavern Best Dessert Menu

913 Whiskey Bar Best Drink Menu First Place

Freemans Grub and Pub Best Drink Menu

Breathe Lounge Best Drink Menu

The Traveled Farmer Best Drink Menu

1618 midtown Best Drink Menu

1703 Best Wine List First Place

1618 Best Wine List

Corks, Caps & Taps Best Wine List

Sixth & Vine Best Wine List

Rioja! A Wine Bar Best Wine List

Village Tavern Best Wine List

1618 Best Wine Bar First Place

Tasting Room Best Wine Bar

Corks, Caps & Taps Best Wine Bar

Sixth & Vine Best Wine Bar

Rioja! A Wine Bar Best Wine Bar

Village Tavern Best Wine Bar

Gia Best Wine Bar

Ryan’s Steaks Chops and Seafood Best Romantic Dinner First Place

Tavern in Old Salem Best Romantic Dinner

Green Valley Grill Best Romantic Dinner

Undercurrent Best Romantic Dinner

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Best Romantic Dinner

Print Works Bistro Best Romantic Dinner

Willows Bistro Best Romantic Dinner

Village Tavern Best Romantic Dinner

Burger Batch Best Burgers in Forsyth County First Place

Cin Cin Burger Bar Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Cook-Out Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Dairi-O Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Char’s Hamburgers Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Food Freaks Beer Geeks Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Village Tavern Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Hops Burger Bar Best Burgers in Guilford County First Place

Big Burger Spot Best Burgers in Guilford County

Cook Out Best Burgers in Guilford County

Burger Warfare Best Burgers in Guilford County

Stumble Stilskins Best Burgers in Guilford County

Tipsy’z Tavern Best Burgers in Guilford County

Emma Keys Best Burgers in Guilford County

Village Tavern Best Burgers in Guilford County

Cook-Out Best Burger in Triad First Place

Hops Burger Bar Best Burger in Triad

Burger Batch Best Burger in Triad

Bad Daddys Burgers Best Burger in Triad

Burger Warfare Best Burger in Triad

Tipsyz Tavern Best Burger in Triad

Big Burger Spot Best Burger in Triad

Food Freaks Beer Geeks Best Burger in Triad

Cin Cin Burger Bar Best Burger in Triad

Village Tavern Best Burger in Triad

Hops Burger Bar Best French Fries First Place

5 Guys Best French Fries

Burger Batch Best French Fries

Providence Best French Fries

Emma Keys Best French Fries

The Traveled Farmer Best French Fries

Revolution Burger Best French Fries

Cook-Out Best Milkshake First Place

Burger Batch Best Milkshake

Burger Warfare Best Milkshake

Revolution Burger Best Milkshake

Ryan’s Steaks Chops and Seafood Best Steak in Forsyth County First Place

Putters Patio and Grill Best Steak in Forsyth County

Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Steak in Forsyth County

Jeffrey Adams on Fourth Best Steak in Forsyth County

Texas Roadhouse Best Steak in Forsyth County

Village Tavern Best Steak in Forsyth County

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Best Steak in Guilford County First Place

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Best Steak in Guilford County

Europa Bar & Café Best Steak in Guilford County

B Christopher’s Best Steak in Guilford County

Chop House Best Steak in Guilford County

Village Tavern Best Steak in Guilford County

Ryan’s Steaks Chops and Seafood Best Steak in Triad First Place

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Best Steak in Triad

B. Christopher’s Best Steak in Triad

Village Tavern Best Steak in Triad

Ruth’s Chris Best Steak in Triad

Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Steak in Triad

Putters Patio and Grill Best Steak in Triad

Waldo’s Wings Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County First Place

Carolina Ale House Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

Ted’s Kickin Chicken Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

Ronni’s Restaurant Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

East Coast Wings Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

Hooters Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

East Coast Wings Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County First Place

Jake’s Billiards Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

Bon-Bon Wing & Grill Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

913 Whiskey Bar Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

Mac’s Speed Shop Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

Cooper’s Ale House Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

Hops Burger Bar Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

East Coast Wings Best Chicken Wings in Triad First Place

Waldo’s Wings Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Jake’s Billiards Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Four Flocks and Larder Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Cooper’s Ale House Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Bon-Bon Wing & Grill Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Mac’s Speed Shop Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Ronni’s Restaurant Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Village Tavern Best Chicken Wings in Triad

Slappy’ s Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County First Place

Mountain Fried Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County

Sweet Potatoes Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County

Ted’s Kickin’ Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County

KFC Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County

Dame’s Chicken & Waffles Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County First Place

Becky’s & Mary’s in High Point Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

Mrs. Winners Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

The Traveled Farmer Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

Bojangles Famous Chicken & Biscuits Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

KFC Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

Dames Chicken & Waffles Best Fried Chicken in Triad First Place

Slappy’s Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Triad

Mountain Fried Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Triad

Mrs. Winners Best Fried Chicken in Triad

Ted’s Famous Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Triad

Becky’s & Mary’s in High Point Best Fried Chicken in Triad

Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Fried Chicken in Triad

Sweet Revenge Bakery & Occasion Cakes Best Bakery First Place

Maxie B’s Best Bakery

Delicious Bakery Best Bakery

Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts Best Bakery

Sweet Shoppe Bakery Best Bakery

Sweet Meg’s Best Bakery

Spring Garden Bakery Best Bakery

Dewey’s Bakery Best Bakery

Camino Bakery Best Bakery

Menchie’s Best Frozen Yogurt First Place

Sweet Frog Best Frozen Yogurt

Dilishi Best Frozen Yogurt

Feeney’s Best Frozen Yogurt

TCBY Best Frozen Yogurt

Andy’s Frozen Custard Best Frozen Custard First Place

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Best Frozen Custard

Burger Warfare Best Frozen Custard

Whit’s Frozen Custard Best Frozen Custard

Yum Yums Best Ice Cream First Place

Cold Stone Creamery Best Ice Cream

Home land creamery Best Ice Cream

Mayberry’s Best Ice Cream

West End Coffeehouse Best Ice Cream

The Baker and the Bean Best Ice Cream

Lindley Park Filling Station Best Salads First Place

Village Tavern Best Salads

West End Cafe Best Salads

Saladworks Best Salads

Zoe’s Kitchen Best Salads

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Salads

Southern roots Best Salads

First Carolina Delicatessen Best Sub Sandwich First Place

Ghassan’s Famous Steak Subs Best Sub Sandwich

Which Wich Best Sub Sandwich

Lox Stock & Bagel Best Sub Sandwich

Jams Deli Best Sub Sandwich

Jimmy John’s Best Sub Sandwich

Potbelly Sandwich Shop Best Sub Sandwich

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill Best Ribs First Place

Liberty Brewery and Grill Best Ribs

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill Best Ribs

Bib’s Downtown Best Ribs

Country Barbecue Best Ribs

Carter Brothers Barbecue and Ribs Best Ribs

Stamey’s Barbecue Best Ribs

Carolina Ale House Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County First Place

Bull’s Tavern Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County

First Street Draught House Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County

Mellow Mushroom Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County

Corks Caps And Taps Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County

Jake’s Billiards Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County First Place

The Bearded Goat Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

Hops Burger Bar Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

The Blind Tiger Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

Brewer’s Kettle Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

Potent potables Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

Jake’s Billiards Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad First Place

Mellow Mushroom Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad

The Bearded Goat Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad

Joymongers Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad

Hops Burger Bar Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad

Corks Caps And Taps Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad

Sushi Republic Best Sushi Restaurant First Place

US Sushi Best Sushi Restaurant

Mizu Japanese Restaurant Best Sushi Restaurant

Kabuto Best Sushi Restaurant