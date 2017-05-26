2017 Triad’s Best Edition as selected by the Readers of YES! Weekly

PressWire

May 26, 2017
2017 Triad's Best Edition with winners listed as voted on by the readers of YES! Weekly.

There are a lot of people to thank for making this possible.

– To our Readers, thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to cast your votes and for offering up all your suggestions and ideas.

– To our wonderful Advertisers and Supporters, we could not do it without you and we appreciate being a part of your growth and success.

– To Alex and Austin – the design staff at YES! Weekly – I know, I  know. I promised to cut off ads earlier and I went over and passed our deadline trying to get in everything. You did an incredible job and you two are the best! THANK YOU BOTH.

– To the Sales Team. Simple and Sweet. You Crushed it.

– To our Editorial crew who put all the eloquent words together making it all read pretty, a huge thank-you to you as well. I’m sorry I missed you in the printed edition.

The Triad’s Best 2017 has an incredible amount of information to digest and we hope you enjoy checking it all out. – Charles Womack

Entry SubCategory

Place
Hek Yeah Best Club / Party DJ

First Place
Mike in the Night Best Club / Party DJ
Prez Parks Best Club / Party DJ
Jessica Mashburn Best Club / Party DJ
Tyler Perkins: Get Vocal Entertainment Triad Best Club / Party DJ
Tyler Perkins: Get Vocal Entertainment Triad Best Karaoke DJ

First Place
Shane D Best Karaoke DJ
Ashleigh — corner bar Best Karaoke DJ
Chris Pfohl Tee Time Best Karaoke DJ
Jon Michael Hartwig Best Karaoke DJ
Elizabeth Grubbs Best Female Bartender

First Place
Pam Cooper @ College Hill Sundries Best Female Bartender
Shimmi @ The Green Burro Best Female Bartender
Sonni- the somewhere else tavern Best Female Bartender
Dana Watson Old Nicks Pub Best Female Bartender
Losh at NYP Best Male Bartender

First Place
Josh Crocker @ College Hill Sundries Best Male Bartender
Mark Weddle at Traveled Farmer Best Male Bartender
Mike Decker – Corner Bar Best Male Bartender
Joe Blevins @Silver Moon Saloon Best Male Bartender
The Bearded Goat Best New Club / Bar

First Place
Joymongers Best New Club / Bar
Wayward Brews Best New Club / Bar
Boxcar Bar + Arcade Best New Club / Bar
OPOTW Studios Best New Club / Bar
Old Nick’s Pub Best New Club / Bar
The Deck at River Twist Best Place to Dance

First Place
Boiler Room Best Place to Dance
The Blind Tiger Best Place to Dance
Test Pattern Best Place to Dance
The Blind Tiger Best Club for Hooking Up

First Place
Corner Bar Best Club for Hooking Up
Johnny and June’s Best Club for Hooking Up
Burke Street Pub Best Club for Hooking Up
Limelight Best Club for Hooking Up
College Hill Sundries Best Late Night Bar

First Place
Jake’s Billiards Best Late Night Bar

First Place
Westerwood Tavern Best Late Night Bar
Corner Bar Best Late Night Bar
Finnigan’s Wake Best Late Night Bar
The Blind Tiger Best Late Night Bar
Recreation Billiards Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

First Place
Mossy’s Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County
Second and Green Tavern Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County
Old Nick’s Pub Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County
The Quiet Pint Tavern Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County
Hickory Tavern Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County
Jake’s Billiards Best Sports Bar in Guilford County

First Place
Stumble Stilskins Best Sports Bar in Guilford County
Kickback jacks Best Sports Bar in Guilford County
Rody’s Tavern Best Sports Bar in Guilford County
Corner Bar Best Sports Bar in Guilford County
Benders Tavern Best Sports Bar in Guilford County
Jake’s Billiards Best Sports Bar in Triad

First Place
Stumble Stilskins Best Sports Bar in Triad
Kickback Jacks Best Sports Bar in Triad
Rody’s Tavern Best Sports Bar in Triad
Bad Daddy’s Burgers Best Sports Bar in Triad
College Hill Sundries Best College Bar

First Place
Corner Bar Best College Bar
Jake’s Billiards Best College Bar
The Blind Tiger Best College Bar
West End Opera House Best College Bar
Burke Street Pub Best College Bar
Foothills Brewing Best Local Brewery

First Place
Natty Greene’s Brewing Company Best Local Brewery
Hoots Roller Bar Best Local Brewery
Joymongers Best Local Brewery
Gibbs Hundred Best Local Brewery
Liberty Steakhouse & Brewery Best Local Brewery
Wayward Brews Best Bar to Relax with Friends

First Place
Joymongers Best Bar to Relax with Friends
The Bearded Goat Best Bar to Relax with Friends
The Deck at River Twist Best Bar to Relax with Friends
Old Nick’s Pub Best Bar to Relax with Friends
Hoots Roller Bar Best Bar to Relax with Friends
Second & Green Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

First Place
Wayward Brews Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County
Hoots Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County
Old Nick’s Pub Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County
Burke Street Pub Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County
JuggHeads Growlers & Pints Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County
The Quiet Pint Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County
Westerwood Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County

First Place
College Hill Sundries Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County
The Deck at River Twist Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County
Corner Bar Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County
Old Town Draught House Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County
Potent Potables Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County
Wayward Brews Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad

First Place
College Hill Sundries Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad
Westerwood Tavern Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad
The Bearded Goat Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad
The tap Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad
The Deck at River Twist Best Neighborhood Bar in Triad
Recreation Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County

First Place
Old Nick’s Pub Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County
West End Opera House Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County
Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County

First Place
Longshanks Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County
Q Lounge/Bar Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County
Corner Bar Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County
Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad

First Place
Recreation Billiards Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad
Longshanks Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad
Old Nick’s Pub Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad
West End Opera House Best Place to Shoot Pool in Triad
Single Brothers Best Martini in Forsyth County

First Place
Old Nick’s Pub Best Martini in Forsyth County
Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Best Martini in Forsyth County
Bleu Restaurant Best Martini in Forsyth County
Village Tavern Best Martini in Forsyth County
The Tavern at Old Salem Best Martini in Forsyth County
Village Tavern Best Martini in Guilford County

First Place
Print Works Bistro Best Martini in Guilford County
Europa Bar & Café Best Martini in Guilford County
GIA Best Martini in Guilford County
Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best Martini in Guilford County
1618 midtown Best Martini in Guilford County
Village Tavern Best Martini in Triad

First Place
Single Brothers Best Martini in Triad
Europa Bar & Café Best Martini in Triad
Print Works Bistro Best Martini in Triad
Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best Martini in Triad
Old Nick’s Pub Best Martini in Triad
Silver Moon Saloon Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

First Place
Village Tavern Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County
Old Nick’s Pub Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County
The Tavern at Old Salem Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County
Lindley Park Filling Station Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County
Village Tavern Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County

First Place
Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County
Scrambled Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County
Europa Bar & Café Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County
Sticks and Stones Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County
Liberty Steakhouse & Brewery Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County
Silver Moon Saloon Best Bloody Mary in Triad

First Place
Village Tavern Best Bloody Mary in Triad
Europa Bar & Café Best Bloody Mary in Triad
Scrambled Best Bloody Mary in Triad
The Traveled Farmer Best Bloody Mary in Triad
Old Nick’s Pub Best Bloody Mary in Triad
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Margarita in Forsyth County

First Place
Single Brothers Best Margarita in Forsyth County
Chili’s Grill & Bar Best Margarita in Forsyth County
Don Juan’s Best Margarita in Forsyth County
Old Nick’s Pub Best Margarita in Forsyth County
Kiosko Mexican Grill Best Margarita in Guilford County

First Place
El Camino Real Best Margarita in Guilford County
Mexico Best Margarita in Guilford County
Crafted- The Art of the Taco Best Margarita in Guilford County
Poblano’s Best Margarita in Guilford County
La Hacienda Best Margarita in Guilford County
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Margarita in Triad

First Place
Kiosco Mexican Grill Best Margarita in Triad
Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Margarita in Triad
Single Brothers Best Margarita in Triad
Mexico Best Margarita in Triad
El Camino Real Best Margarita in Triad
Single Brothers Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County

First Place
Gatsby’s Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County
Old Nick’s Pub Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County
Tee Time Sports & Spirits Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County
Tyler Perkins: Get Vocal Entertainment Triad Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County
The Box Seat Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

First Place
Westerwood Tavern Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County
Corner Bar Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County
The WORX Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County
The Deck at River Twist Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County
College Hill Sundries Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County
Ham’s Best Karaoke Night in Triad

First Place
Single Brothers Best Karaoke Night in Triad
Corner Bar Best Karaoke Night in Triad
College Hill Sundries Best Karaoke Night in Triad
Tee Time Best Karaoke Night in Triad
Gatsby’s Best Karaoke Night in Triad
Sixth & Vine Best Patio in Forsyth County

First Place
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Patio in Forsyth County
Foothills Brewpub Best Patio in Forsyth County
Burke Street Pub Best Patio in Forsyth County
Silver Moon Saloon Best Patio in Forsyth County
The Quiet Pint Tavern Best Patio in Forsyth County
Joymongers Best Patio in Guilford County

First Place
The Deck at River Twist Best Patio in Guilford County
Europa Bar & Café Best Patio in Guilford County
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill Best Patio in Guilford County
Village Tavern Best Patio in Guilford County
M’Coul’s Best Patio in Guilford County
Lindley Park Filling Station Best Patio in Guilford County
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill Best Patio in Triad

First Place
The Deck at River Twist Best Patio in Triad
Joymongers Best Patio in Triad
Europa Bar & Café Best Patio in Triad
Sixth & Vine Best Patio in Triad
Burke Street Pizza Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County

First Place
Cook-Out Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County
Finnigan’s Wake Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County
Waffle House Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County
Home Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County
Jake’s Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Forsyth County
Cook-Out Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County

First Place
Jake’s Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County
Sticks and Stones Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County
Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County
Herbie’s Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County
Best Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Guilford County
Cook-Out Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad

First Place
Burke Street Pizza Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad
Jake’s Billiards Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad
Waffle House Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad
Finnegan’s Wake Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad
Jake’s Diner Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad
Bad Daddy’s Burgers Best Place to Eat after Midnight – Triad
GOODS & SERVICES
Ardmore Barbershop Best Barber Shop

First Place
Washington Park Barber Shop Best Barber Shop
Local Honey Best Barber Shop
All Teased Up Salon Best Barber Shop
Genes Barber shop Best Barber Shop
Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon Best Barber Shop
Janet Blevins Sage Dragonfly Massage Best Massage Therapists

First Place
Caroline Comer Best Massage Therapists
Balance Day Spa Best Massage Therapists
Kneaded Energy Best Massage Therapists
Smokin Harley Best Motorcycle Dealership

First Place
Harley-Davidson of Greensboro Best Motorcycle Dealership
Indian Motorcycle Greensboro Best Motorcycle Dealership
Kevin Powell Best Motorcycle Dealership
Select Cycle; Triumph Best Motorcycle Dealership
Cox’s Harley-Davidson Best Motorcycle Dealership
Vintage to Vogue Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

First Place
Joseph A. Banks Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
Goodwill Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
Hudson’s Hill Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
Buckle Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
Ski and Tennis Station Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
Boho Blu Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

First Place
Vintage to Vogue Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
Gaia Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
Uptown Cheapskate Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
Ivy and Leo Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
Hip Chics Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
Boho Blu Best Boutique

First Place
Design Archives Best Boutique
Vintage to Vogue Best Boutique
Ivy and Leo Best Boutique
HangUps Best Boutique
KLEUR Best Boutique
Etc Consignment Best Consignment Shop

First Place
Vintage to Vogue Best Consignment Shop
Red Collection Best Consignment Shop
Uptown Cheapskate Best Consignment Shop
Songbirds Consignment Best Consignment Shop
Style Encore Best Consignment Shop
Carolina Thrift Best Thrift Clothing Store

First Place
Goodwill Best Thrift Clothing Store
Design Archives Best Thrift Clothing Store
Mega Thrift Best Thrift Clothing Store
DSW Best Shoe Store

First Place
The Shoe Market Best Shoe Store
BE Shoes Best Shoe Store
Fleet Feet Best Shoe Store
Vintage to Vogue Best Shoe Store
Shoe Department Best Shoe Store
American Furniture Warehouse Best Furniture Store

First Place
Furnitureland South Best Furniture Store
Red Collection Best Furniture Store
Junkies Best Furniture Store
Sweet Tea Antiques Best Furniture Store
Schiffmans Jewelers Best Jewelry Store

First Place
Sisters Best Jewelry Store
Windsor Best Jewelry Store
Simon Jewelers Best Jewelry Store
KLEUR Best Jewelry Store
High Point Jewelers Best Jewelry Store
Peace Out Vapes Best Smoke / Vape Shop

First Place
Smokey Shay’s Best Smoke / Vape Shop
Hookah Hookup Best Smoke / Vape Shop
Volume Vapes Best Smoke / Vape Shop
Avail Best Smoke / Vape Shop
Smoke Rings Best Smoke / Vape Shop
Wake Forest Best Hospital

First Place
Forsyth Best Hospital
Moses H. Cone Best Hospital
Women’s Best Hospital
Greensboro Plastic Surgical Associates: Gerald Truesdale, MD Best Cosmetic Surgeon

First Place
Dr. William B. Barber Jr, MD Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Dr. Fagg @ Forsyth Plastic Surgery Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Virgil Willard Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Williams Chiropractic Best Chiropractor

First Place
Salama Chiropractic Best Chiropractor
Elite Performance Chiropractic Best Chiropractor
Cobb Chiropractic Best Chiropractor
Healing Hands Damien Rodolfo, DC Best Chiropractor
Triad Family Dental Best Dentist

First Place
Dr. Russell Best Dentist
Beth Borden Best Dentist
Charles Stanfield Best Dentist
Drs. Morse & Doyle Best Dentist
Brent Schroyer Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County

First Place
Barry Zimmerman Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County
David Norman State Farm Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County
Jack Wingate – ALLCHOICE Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County
John Wells, Erie Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County
Christopher Cook Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County
Brent Schroyer Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County

First Place
Chris Costas Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County
Charlie Ganim – State Farm Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County
David Mehler Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County
Jack Wingate – ALLCHOICE Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County
Crystal Roberson, Protective Agency Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County
Brent Schroyer Best Insurance Agent in Triad

First Place
Farm Bureau Best Insurance Agent in Triad
David Mehler Best Insurance Agent in Triad
Jack Wingate – ALLCHOICE Insurance Best Insurance Agent in Triad
Eye Care Center Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

First Place
Battleground Eye Care Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center
Oman Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center
Oscar Oglethorpe Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center
Winston Eye Associate Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center
Digby Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center
C Eyeware Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center
C Eyeware Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County

First Place
Costco Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County
Oscar Oglethorpe Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County
Eyemart Express Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County
My Eye Doctor Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County
Oscar Oglethorpe Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County

First Place
The View Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County
Costco Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County
Eyemart Express Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County
Oscar Oglethorpe Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad

First Place
C Eyeware Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad
The View Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad
Eyemart Express Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad
My Eye Doctor Best Place to buy Eye Glasses in Triad
Attorney James Roane Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County

First Place
Deuterman Law Group Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County
Nixon Law Firm Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County
Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey, and Leonard LLP Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County
Black, Slaughter and Black Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County
Dummit Fradin Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

First Place
Deuterman Law Group Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County
James McMinn Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County
Womble Carlyle Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County
Bell, Davis & Pitt Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County
Ken Tisdale Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County
James Roane Attorney Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad

First Place
Deuterman Law Group Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad
Georgia Nixon Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad
Womble Carlyle Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad
Ken Tisdale Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad
Law Offices of Cheryl David Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad
Dan Deuterman Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Triad
Planet Fitness Best Gym

First Place
Proehlific Best Gym
Gold’s Gym Best Gym
The Club Best Gym
Yoga Mindset Best Yoga / Pilates Studio

First Place
Sacred Space Yoga Best Yoga / Pilates Studio
Paz Best Yoga / Pilates Studio
Triad Yoga Institute Best Yoga / Pilates Studio
The Breathing Room Best Yoga / Pilates Studio
Palm Beach Tan Best Tanning Salon

First Place
Got Sun? Best Tanning Salon
The Tan Line Best Tanning Salon
Island Tans Best Tanning Salon
The Escape Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County

First Place
Dye Pretty Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County
Irvin Roberts Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County
Great Clips Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County
Aeracura Salon Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County
All Teased Up Salon Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County
Local Honey Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

First Place
Orrell Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
All Teased Up Salon Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
Fire Salon Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
Indie Root Hair Co. Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
Crop Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
Chakras Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
Bliss and Co Best Hair Salon in Guilford County
Local Honey Best Hair Salon in Triad

First Place
Fire Salon Best Hair Salon in Triad
Orrell Best Hair Salon in Triad
All Teased Up Salon Best Hair Salon in Triad
Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon Best Hair Salon in Triad
Claire Rakes Best Hairstylist

First Place
Jessica Pitt All Teased Up Salon Best Hairstylist
Lisa Sawyer Best Hairstylist
Morgan Bullington Best Hairstylist
Jessica Maxwell Best Hairstylist
Olivia Burkart Best Hairstylist
Jay Bulluck – Local Honey Best Hairstylist
Balance Day Spa Best Spa

First Place
Chakras Best Spa
Hand and Stone Best Spa
Golden Spiral Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio

First Place
Tattoo Revival Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio
Earth’s Edge Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio
Tried and True Tattoo Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio
Madison Loftis Best Tattoo Artist

First Place
Sean Carey Best Tattoo Artist
Shane Varner Best Tattoo Artist
Dale Ladd Best Tattoo Artist
John Story Best Tattoo Artist
Edward McKay Best Bookstore

First Place
Scuppernong Books Best Bookstore
Barnes & Noble Best Bookstore
Sunrise Books Best Bookstore
Frank Myers Auto Maxx Best Used Car Dealership

First Place
Carmax Best Used Car Dealership
Modern Toyota Best Used Car Dealership
Green Ford Best Used Car Dealership
Bob King Kia Best Used Car Dealership
Green Lincoln Best New Car Dealership

First Place
Green Ford Best New Car Dealership
Crown Honda Best New Car Dealership
Flow Lexus Best New Car Dealership
Bill Black Chevrolet Cadillac Best New Car Dealership
Flow Honda Best New Car Dealership
Rattle and Hum Best Auto Repair Shop

First Place
Beamer Tire & Auto Repair Best Auto Repair Shop
Taylor’s Tire Best Auto Repair Shop
Mock Tire Best Auto Repair Shop
Taylor’s Tire Best Tire Shop

First Place
Mock Tire Best Tire Shop
Beamer Tire & Auto Repair Best Tire Shop
Baity Tire Best Tire Shop
Thomas Tire Best Tire Shop
Advance Auto Best Auto Parts Store

First Place
Auto Zone Best Auto Parts Store
O’Reilly Best Auto Parts Store
Napa Best Auto Parts Store
Quick Lane Best Oil Change

First Place
Rattle and Hum Best Oil Change
Beamer Tire & Auto Repair Best Oil Change
Taylor’s Tire Best Oil Change
McNeely Pest Control Best Exterminator

First Place
Terminix Best Exterminator
Pest-X Best Exterminator
Don’s Pest Control Best Exterminator
Tyler, Redhead & McAlister Best Real Estate Agency

First Place
Berkshire Hathaway Best Real Estate Agency
Allen Tate Best Real Estate Agency
Keller Williams of Greensboro Best Real Estate Agency
Leonard Ryden Burr Best Real Estate Agency
Duggins Heating and Cooling Best Heating / AC Repair

First Place
Hunter Heating and Air Best Heating / AC Repair
Air Treatment Best Heating / AC Repair
ACC Heating and Air Best Heating / AC Repair
Webb Heating and Air Best Heating / AC Repair
Bank Of Oak Ridge Best Bank

First Place
State Employees Credit Union Best Bank
BB&T Best Bank
Wells Fargo Best Bank
Truliant Federal Credit Union Best Bank
Allegacy Federal Credit Union Best Bank
Cycles de Oro Best Bicycle Store

First Place
Revolution Cycles Best Bicycle Store
Mock Orange Best Bicycle Store
Paul’s Best Bicycle Store
Recycles Best Bicycle Store
Verizon Best Wireless Carrier

First Place
AT&T Best Wireless Carrier
Sprint Best Wireless Carrier
T-Mobile Best Wireless Carrier
Omega Sports Best Sporting Goods Store

First Place
Dick’s Sporting Goods Best Sporting Goods Store
Fleet Feet Best Sporting Goods Store
Play It Again sports Best Sporting Goods Store
Great Outdoor Provisions Best Sporting Goods Store
Great Outdoor Provisions Best Outdoor Store

First Place
REI Best Outdoor Store
Field & Stream Best Outdoor Store
Mast General Store Best Outdoor Store
Gander Mountain Best Outdoor Store
Ski and Tennis Station Best Outdoor Store
Ard Vista Animal Hospital Best Vet / Animal Clinic

First Place
The Country Vet – Mocksville Best Vet / Animal Clinic
Guilford College Animal Hospital Best Vet / Animal Clinic
Friendly Animal Clinic Best Vet / Animal Clinic
Clemmons Vet Best Vet / Animal Clinic
King’s Crossing Best Vet / Animal Clinic
North Elm Animal Hospital Best Vet / Animal Clinic
All Pets Considered Best Pet Supply/Boutique

First Place
Petsmart Best Pet Supply/Boutique
Natural Dog Best Pet Supply/Boutique
Wag Boutique Best Pet Supply/Boutique
Dahlias Best Florist

First Place
ABBA Design Best Florist
Imagine Flowers Best Florist
Farmer’s Wife Best Florist
Sweet Aromaz Best Florist
Bo-ty Florist Best Florist
Total Wine & More Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County

First Place
Trader Joe’s Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County
Wine Merchants Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County
West End Coffeehouse Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County
Wayward Brews Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County
Zeto Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

First Place
Rioja Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

First Place
Total Wine & More Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County
Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County
Potent Potables Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County
Tasting Room Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County
Total Wine Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad

First Place
Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad
Potent Potables Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad
Zeto Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad
Rioja Best Place to Buy Wine in Triad
Stella Brew Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

First Place
Brewer’s Kettle Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County
City Beverage Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County
Total Wine & More Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County
Corks Caps And Taps Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County
Wayward Brews Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County
Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

First Place
Beer Co. Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County
Brewers Kettle Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County
Gate City Growlers Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County
Total Wine and More Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County
Potent Potables Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County
Bestway Grocery Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad

First Place
Stella Brew Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad
Brewer’s Kettle Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad
Beer Co. Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad
Gate City Growlers Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad
Total Wine and More Best Place to Buy Beer in Triad
Bestway Grocery Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store

First Place
Lowes Foods Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store
Harris Teeter Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store
Trader Joe’s Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County

First Place
Lowes Foods Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County
Publix Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County
Deep Roots Market Best Grocery Store in Guilford County

First Place
Harris Teeter Best Grocery Store in Guilford County
Bestway Best Grocery Store in Guilford County
Lowes Foods Best Grocery Store in Guilford County
Aldi Best Grocery Store in Guilford County
Lowes Foods Best Grocery Store in Triad

First Place
Harris Teeter Best Grocery Store in Triad
Deep Roots Market Best Grocery Store in Triad
Publix Best Grocery Store in Triad
Trader Joe’s Best Grocery Store in Triad
Bestway Best Grocery Store in Triad
Piedmont Triad Farmers market Best Farmers Market

First Place
Greensboro Farmers Market Best Farmers Market
Cobblestone Best Farmers Market
Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Best Farmers Market
The Corner Market Best Farmers Market
Castle McCulloch Best Wedding Location

First Place
Revolution Mill Best Wedding Location
Proximity Hotel Best Wedding Location
Summerfield Farms Best Wedding Location
Childress Vineyard Best Wedding Location
Bella Collina Best Wedding Location
Cake and All Things Yummie Best Wedding Cake

First Place
Maxie B’s Best Wedding Cake
Sweet Revenge Bakery Best Wedding Cake
Delicious Bakery Best Wedding Cake
Christina’s Dessertery Best Wedding Cake
Godino’s Bakery Best Wedding Cake
Pepper Moon Best Caterer

First Place
Above and Beyond Best Caterer
Providence Catering Best Caterer
Fresh Local Good Best Caterer
1618 Best Caterer
Southern Roots Best Caterer
1703 Best Caterer
Whole Foods Best Natural Foods Store
The Fresh Market Best Natural Foods Store
Trader Joe’s Best Natural Foods Store
Let It Grow Best Natural Foods Store
Earth Fare Best Natural Foods Store
Revolution Mill Best Apartment Complex

First Place
The Arbors Best Apartment Complex
The Nissen Best Apartment Complex
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge Best Apartment Complex
Briarleigh Park Best Apartment Complex
Westborough Apartments Best Apartment Complex
Carolina Improvements Best Roofing Company

First Place
Skywalker Best Roofing Company
Joe’s Roofing Best Roofing Company
Tip Top Best Roofing Company
ARTS & LEISURE
The Grand Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County

First Place
Aperture Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County
Palladium Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County
Carmike 10 Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County
Red Cinema Best Movie Theater in Guilford County

First Place
Palladium Best Movie Theater in Guilford County
The Grand Best Movie Theater in Guilford County
Carmike 18 Best Movie Theater in Guilford County
Red Cinemas Best Movie Theatre in Triad

First Place
The Grand Best Movie Theatre in Triad
Aperture Best Movie Theatre in Triad
Palladium Best Movie Theatre in Triad
Downtown Winston-Salem Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County

First Place
Dixie Classic Fair Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County
Walmart Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County
Johnny and June’s Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County
Downtown Greensboro Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

First Place
UNC-G Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County
Joymongers Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County
The Park Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County
Urban Grinders Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County
Bicentennial Gardens Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County
Downtown Winston-Salem Best Place to People Watch in Triad

First Place
Hanes Mall Best Place to People Watch in Triad
Downtown Greensboro Best Place to People Watch in Triad
Joymongers Best Place to People Watch in Triad
Four Seasons Mall Best Place to People Watch in Triad
Salem Lake Best Place to Ride a Bike

First Place
Greensboro Greenways Best Place to Ride a Bike
Tanglewood Best Place to Ride a Bike
Greensboro Watershed Trails Best Place to Ride a Bike
Hanesbrands theater Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County

First Place
Stevens Center Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County
Twin City Stage Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County
Carolina Theatre Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County

First Place
Triad Stage Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County
The Blind Tiger Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County
Barn Dinner Theater Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County
Community Theater of Greensboro Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County
Carolina Theatre Best Live Theater Venue in Triad

First Place
Triad Stage Best Live Theater Venue in Triad
Steven’s Center Best Live Theater Venue in Triad
The Blind Tiger Best Live Theater Venue in Triad
The Idiot Box Best Comedy Club

First Place
Comedy Zone Best Comedy Club
The Laughing Gas Best Comedy Club
Kat Lamp Best Visual Artist

First Place
Kristen Wunderkatzen Best Visual Artist
Jeff Beck Best Visual Artist
Dane from Delurk Best Visual Artist
SECCA Best Museum in Forsyth County

First Place
Reynolda House Museum of American Art Best Museum in Forsyth County
New Winston Museum Best Museum in Forsyth County
Greensboro Science Center Best Museum in Guilford County

First Place
International Civil Rights Center and Museum Best Museum in Guilford County
Weatherspoon Art Museum Best Museum in Guilford County
Greensboro Historical Museum Best Museum in Guilford County
Greensboro Science Center Best Museum in Triad

First Place
Reynolda House Museum of American Art Best Museum in Triad
SECCA Best Museum in Triad
International Civil Rights Center and Museum Best Museum in Triad
New Winston Museum Best Museum in Triad
Delurk Gallery Best Art Gallery

First Place
Weatherspoon Art Museum Best Art Gallery
Sawtooth Center for Visual Art Best Art Gallery
Green Hill Best Art Gallery
Center for Visual Artists Best Art Gallery
Urban Grinders Best Art Gallery
Downtown Winston-Salem Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County

First Place
West End Coffeehouse Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County
Lebauer Park Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County

First Place
Urban Grinders Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County
Panera Bread Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County
The Blind Tiger Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County
Downtown Winston-Salem Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad

First Place
Urban Grinders Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad
Panera Bread Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad
LeBauer Park Best Free Wi-Fi in Triad
Winston-Salem Dash Game Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County

First Place
Children’s Museum Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County
Any park Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County
Kids Morning Out Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County
Greensboro Science Center Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

First Place
LeBauer Park Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County
Greensboro Grasshoppers Game Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County
Greensboro food truck festival Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County
The Blind Tiger Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County
Greensboro Public Library Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County
Greensboro Science Center Best Place for Family Fun in Triad

First Place
Le Bauer Park Best Place for Family Fun in Triad
Any park Best Place for Family Fun in Triad
Winston Lake Best Golf Course in Forsyth County

First Place
Tanglewood Best Golf Course in Forsyth County
Oak Valley Best Golf Course in Forsyth County
Jamestown Park Best Golf Course in Guilford County

First Place
Grandover Best Golf Course in Guilford County
Bryan Park Best Golf Course in Guilford County
Jamestown Golf Course Best Golf Course in Triad

First Place
Grandover Golf Course Best Golf Course in Triad
Winston Lake Best Golf Course in Triad
Tanglewood Best Golf Course in Triad
Bryan Park Best Golf Course in Triad
Hanes park Best Tennis Courts

First Place
Spencer Love Best Tennis Courts
Latham Best Tennis Courts
Salem Lake Best Park in Forsyth County

First Place
Tanglewood Best Park in Forsyth County
Triad Park Best Park in Forsyth County
Artivity on the Green Best Park in Forsyth County
Lebauer Park Best Park in Guilford County

First Place
Bog garden Best Park in Guilford County
Country Park Best Park in Guilford County
Bur Mil Best Park in Guilford County
Hagan stone Best Park in Guilford County
ARBORETUM Best Park in Guilford County
Lebauer Park Best Park in Triad

First Place
Salem Lake Best Park in Triad
Tanglewood Best Park in Triad
Triad Park Best Park in Triad
Country Park Best Park in Triad
Tanglewood Best Public Pool

First Place
Greensboro Aquatic Center Best Public Pool
Bur Mil Best Public Pool
Grimsley Best Public Pool
Woods of Terror Best Haunted Attraction

First Place
Spooky Woods Best Haunted Attraction
Carolina History & Haunts Best Haunted Attraction
Hacker House Best Haunted Attraction
Treasure Club Best Guys Night Out For Fun

First Place
Savannah’s Gentlemen’s Club Best Guys Night Out For Fun
Jake’s Billiards Best Guys Night Out For Fun
Foothills Brewpub Best Guys Night Out For Fun
Christie’s Cabaret Best Guys Night Out For Fun
Filly’s Gentleman’s Club Best Guys Night Out For Fun
Breathe Lounge Best Girls Night Out For Fun

First Place
1618 midtown Best Girls Night Out For Fun
Sixth & Vine Best Girls Night Out For Fun
The Deck at River Twist Best Girls Night Out For Fun
Hoots Roller Bar Best Girls Night Out For Fun
Rock 92 Best Radio Station

First Place
107.5 KZL Best Radio Station
88.5 Best Radio Station
98.7 Simon Best Radio Station
105.7 Man Up Best Radio Station
93.1 Best Radio Station
Two Guys Named Chris Best Morning Radio Show

First Place
Jared & Katie Best Morning Radio Show
Bobby Bones Show Best Morning Radio Show
Lora and Victoria Best Morning Radio Show
102 jamz Best Morning Radio Show
Chris Demm Best Radio Personality

First Place
Chris Kelly Best Radio Personality
Jared Pike Best Radio Personality
Biggie from Two guys named Chris Best Radio Personality
Katie O’Brien Best Radio Personality
Matty Sheets Best Radio Personality
WXII Best Local TV News Channel

First Place
WFMY Best Local TV News Channel
WGHP Best Local TV News Channel
Fox8 Best Local TV News Channel
Neil McNeill Best Male TV News Anchor

First Place
Eric Chilton Best Male TV News Anchor
Kenny Beck Best Male TV News Anchor
Chad Tucker Best Male TV News Anchor
Brad Jones Best Male TV News Anchor
Tim Buckley Best Male TV News Anchor
Cindy Farmer Best Female TV News Anchor

First Place
Katie Nordeen Best Female TV News Anchor
Julie Luck Best Female TV News Anchor
Kimberly Van Scoy Best Female TV News Anchor
Nicole Doucher Best Female TV News Anchor
YES! Weekly Best Local Publication

First Place
The Rhino Times Best Local Publication
The Triad City Beat Best Local Publication
Winston-Salem Monthly Best Local Publication
Updates on local entertainment Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly

First Place
Triad Foodies Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly
The local talent Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly
Music Coverage Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly
The Less Desirables Best Triad Podcast

First Place
88.5 WFDD Best Triad Podcast
Name Redacted Best Triad Podcast
Wreak Havoc Film Buffs Podcast Best Triad Podcast
MUSIC SCENE
Chris Hathcock Best Bassist

First Place
Matt Goshow Best Bassist
Chris Sealy/Trailer Park Orchestra Best Bassist
Chris Comer Best Bassist
Dan Baynes – Shmack Daniels Best Bassist
Chris Hathcock Best Guitarist

First Place
Joe Potts Best Guitarist
Clay Howard Best Guitarist
Luke DeMoss – Shmack Daniels Best Guitarist
Micah McCravey Best Guitarist
Sam Frazier Best Guitarist
David McLaughlin Best Guitarist
The Reticent Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016

First Place
At OPOTW Studios Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016
Shmack Daniels Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016
First Friday Bessemer Billiards Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016
JuJuGuru Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016
Phuzz Phest Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016
Chris Hathcock Best Musician in the Triad

First Place
Clay Howard Best Musician in the Triad
Joe Potts/Trailer Park Orchestra Best Musician in the Triad
Micah McCravey Best Musician in the Triad
Randy Seals Best Musician in the Triad
Luke DeMoss – Shmack Daniels Best Musician in the Triad
Chris Hathcock Best Percussionist

First Place
Randy Seals Best Percussionist
Josh Feldman Best Percussionist
Twig Sticks-Shmack Daniels Best Percussionist
Jody McRoberts – Audio Assults NC Best Percussionist
curley/zestrah Best Percussionist
Chris Hathcock Best Songwriter

First Place
Clay Howard Best Songwriter
Matty Sheets Best Songwriter
Randy Williams – Mightier Than Me Best Songwriter
Elliott Humphreys Best Songwriter
Louis Money/Trailer Park Orchestra Best Songwriter
Shmack Daniels Best Tribute / Cover Band

First Place
Audio Assault NC Best Tribute / Cover Band
Randy Travesty Best Tribute / Cover Band
skulls and whiskey Best Tribute / Cover Band
Eyecon Best Tribute / Cover Band
Stereo Doll Best Tribute / Cover Band
Clay Howard Best Vocalist

First Place
Rei Haycraft Best Vocalist
Chris Hathcock Best Vocalist
Joey Barnes Best Vocalist
Josh King Best Vocalist
J Timber Best Vocalist
The Garage Best Music Venue in Forsyth County

First Place
test pattern Best Music Venue in Forsyth County
Johnny and June’s Best Music Venue in Forsyth County
Muddy Creek Music Hall Best Music Venue in Forsyth County
Bulls Tavern Best Music Venue in Forsyth County
The Blind Tiger Best Music Venue in Guilford County

First Place
NY Pizza Best Music Venue in Guilford County
the somewhere else tavern Best Music Venue in Guilford County
Cone Denim Entertainment Center Best Music Venue in Guilford County
The Deck at River Twist Best Music Venue in Guilford County
Shiners Best Music Venue in Guilford County
Urban Grinders Best Music Venue in Guilford County
The Blind Tiger Best Music Venue in Triad

First Place
The Garage Best Music Venue in Triad
OPOTW Studios Best Music Venue in Triad
the somewhere else tavern Best Music Venue in Triad
The Deck at River Twist Best Music Venue in Triad
Muddy Creek Music Hall Best Music Venue in Triad
The Reticent Best Local Original Band

First Place
Dildo of God Best Local Original Band
Clay Howard & the Silver Alerts Best Local Original Band
Mightier Than Me Best Local Original Band
Trailer Park Orchestra Best Local Original Band
JuJuGuru Best Local Original Band
Music Go Round Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad

First Place
Guitar Center Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad
Bad Axe Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad
Salem Music Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad
POLITICS & CITY LIFE
Donald Trump Best Political Move, 2016

First Place
Roy Cooper Best Political Move, 2016
#OneTermPat Best Political Move, 2016
Make America Great Again Best Political Move, 2016
cry, just cry…. Best Political Move, 2016
Donald Trump Worst Political Move, 2016

First Place
Hb2 Worst Political Move, 2016
Hilary Clinton Worst Political Move, 2016
Roy Cooper Worst Political Move, 2016
Parks Best Use of Public Funds, 2016

First Place
Salary increase for police Best Use of Public Funds, 2016
Best Use of Public Funds, 2016
HB2 Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016

First Place
Salary increase for city council Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016
Money to Planned Parenthood Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016
International Civil Rights Center and Museum Worst Use of Public Funds, 2016
Close proximity to mountains and coast Best Reason to Live in the Triad

First Place
The people Best Reason to Live in the Triad
Restaurants Best Reason to Live in the Triad
Parks Best Reason to Live in the Triad
Not really, but hopeful Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?

First Place
No Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?
yes Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?
I do not like Trump or his politics, but I love our country and pray we can join together as we head into the future. Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?
10000% NO Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed?
EDUCATION
Guilford Technical Community College Best College / University in the Triad

First Place
UNC-Greensboro Best College / University in the Triad
Wake Forest Best College / University in the Triad
Greensboro College Best College / University in the Triad
High Point University Best College / University in the Triad
Ragsdale YMCA Best Summer Camp

First Place
Camp Hanes Best Summer Camp
Camp Keyauwee Best Summer Camp
Summer Music Camp – UNCG Best Summer Camp
Home Best Day Care

First Place
Apple Tree Academies Best Day Care
Childcare Network Kernersville Best Day Care
Kids R Kids Best Day Care
FOOD & DRINK
Mooney’s Mediterranean Café Best Mediterranean Restaurant

First Place
Mythos Grill Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Jerusalem Market Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Jacks Corner Mediterranean Deli Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Sarah’s Kabob Shop Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Zoës Kitchen Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Nazareth Bread Company Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Pita Delite Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Cheesecakes by Alex Best Cheesecake in the Triad

First Place
The Cheesecake Factory Best Cheesecake in the Triad
Christina’s Dessertery Best Cheesecake in the Triad
Delicious Bakery Best Cheesecake in the Triad
Jams Deli Best Cheesecake in the Triad
Village Tavern Best Cheesecake in the Triad
The Baker and the Bean Best Cheesecake in the Triad
The Baker and the Bean Best Pie

First Place
Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts Best Pie
Tavern at Old Salem Best Pie
Maxie B’’s Best Pie
The Cherry Pit Cafe and Pie Shop Best Pie
Liberty Brewery and Grill Best Restaurant Bar

First Place
Village Tavern Best Restaurant Bar
Freemans Best Restaurant Bar
Hops Burger Bar Best Restaurant Bar
Finnigan’s Wake Best Restaurant Bar
1618 Best Restaurant Bar
Spring House Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place
Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
Sweet Potatoes Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
West End Cafe Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
Village Tavern Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
Slappy’s Chicken Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
Willow’s Bistro Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Restaurant in Forsyth County
Hops Burger Bar Best Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place
Green Valley Grille Best Restaurant in Guilford County
Southern Roots Best Restaurant in Guilford County
Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best Restaurant in Guilford County
Pho Hien Vuong Best Restaurant in Guilford County
Print Works bistro Best Restaurant in Guilford County
Village Tavern Best Restaurant in Guilford County
Hops Burger Bar Best Restaurant in Triad

First Place
Southern Roots Best Restaurant in Triad
Village Tavern Best Restaurant in Triad
Crafted The Art of the Taco Best Restaurant in Triad
Green Valley Grille Best Restaurant in Triad
Burger Batch Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place
Cin Cin Burger Bar Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County
Slappy’s Chicken Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County
Crafted: Art of the Taco Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County
Providence Restaurant and Catering Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County
Tessa’s Farm to Fork Best New Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place
Freeman’s Grub & Pub Best New Restaurant in Guilford County
The Traveled Farmer Best New Restaurant in Guilford County
Scrambled Best New Restaurant in Guilford County
Four Flocks & Larder Best New Restaurant in Guilford County
Bandito Bodega Best New Restaurant in Guilford County
The Cheesecake Factory Best New Restaurant in Guilford County
Jerusalem Market Best New Restaurant in Guilford County
Tessa’s Farm to Fork Best New Restaurant in Triad

First Place
Four Flocks & Larder Best New Restaurant in Triad
The Traveled Farmer Best New Restaurant in Triad
The Katharine Best New Restaurant in Triad
Scrambled Best New Restaurant in Triad
Slappy’s Chicken Best New Restaurant in Triad
Burger Batch Best New Restaurant in Triad
Bandito Burrito Best Food Truck

First Place
Crafted Best Food Truck
Taqueria El Azteca Best Food Truck
Camel City Grill Best Food Truck
Food Freaks Beer Geeks Best Food Truck
Travis Myers – Willows Best Chef in Forsyth County

First Place
Jeff Bacon – Providence Restaurant &Triad Community Kitchen Best Chef in Forsyth County
Curtis Hackaday-1703 Best Chef in Forsyth County
Tim Grandinetti – Spring House Best Chef in Forsyth County
Jay Pierce – Traveled Farmer Best Chef in Guilford County

First Place
Caleb Smallwood – Tessa’s Farm to Fork Best Chef in Guilford County
Chris Russell – B Christopher’s Best Chef in Guilford County
Kristina Fuller – Crafted Best Chef in Guilford County
George Neal – 1618 Best Chef in Guilford County
Steve Hollingsworth Best Chef in Guilford County
Jeff Bacon – Providence Restaurant &Triad Community Kitchen Best Chef in Guilford County
Tim Grandinetti – Spring House Best Chef in Triad

First Place
Jay Pierce – Traveled Farmer Best Chef in Triad
Jared Keiper- Tavern in Old Salem Best Chef in Triad
Kristina Fuller – Crafted Best Chef in Triad
Travis Meyers – Willows Best Chef in Triad
Jeff Bacon – Providence Restaurant &Triad Community Kitchen Best Chef in Triad
Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House Best Hibachi Restaurant

First Place
Fire and Sticks Best Hibachi Restaurant
Asahi Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar Best Hibachi Restaurant
Kabuto Japanese Steak House and Sushi Best Hibachi Restaurant
Tokyo Grill Best Hibachi Restaurant
Jerusalem Market Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

First Place
Nazareth Bakery Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Mooney’s Mediterranean Café Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Mythos Grille Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Mizu Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place
Hakka Chow Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County
Tokyo Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County
Ichiban Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County
Sushi Republic Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place
Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County
Fire and Sticks Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County
Kabuto Japanese Steak House and Sushi Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County
Asahi Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County
Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad

First Place
Sushi Republic Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad
Mizu Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad
Asahi Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad
Hakka Chow Best Japanese Restaurant in Triad
Mr Lu Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County

First Place
Sampan Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County
Kowloon Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County
Szechuan palace Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County
Golden Wok Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County

First Place
China Best Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County
Golden Dragon Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County
Phoenix Asian Cuisine Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County
Golden Wok Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad

First Place
China Best Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad
China Wok Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad
Sampan Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad
Mr Lu Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Triad
Taste of Thai Best Thai Restaurant

First Place
Rearn Thai Best Thai Restaurant
98 Asian Bistro Best Thai Restaurant
Bangkok Cafe Best Thai Restaurant
Teeter Thai Best Thai Restaurant
Basil Leaf Best Thai Restaurant
Pho Hien Vuong Best Vietnamese Restaurant

First Place
Binh Minh Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Saigon Sandwiches Bakery Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Downtown Thai Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Taaza Bistro Best Indian Restaurant

First Place
Saffron Best Indian Restaurant
Tandoor Best Indian Restaurant
Nawab Best Indian Restaurant
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Tacos in Forsyth County

First Place
Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Tacos in Forsyth County
La Botana Best Tacos in Forsyth County
El Rancho Taqueria Best Tacos in Forsyth County
El Camino Real Best Tacos in Guilford County

First Place
Mexico Best Tacos in Guilford County
Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Tacos in Guilford County
Taqueria El Azteca Best Tacos in Guilford County
Bandito Burrito Best Tacos in Guilford County
Kiosco Best Tacos in Guilford County
San Luis Best Tacos in Guilford County
Kiosco Best Tacos in Triad

First Place
El Camino real Best Tacos in Triad
MEXICO Best Tacos in Triad
Crafted: Art of the Taco Best Tacos in Triad
Taqueria El Azteca Best Tacos in Triad
Bandito Burrito Best Tacos in Triad
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Tacos in Triad
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place
La Botana Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County
Monte Dey Rey Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County
Don Juan’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County
La Caretta Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County
Palenque Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County
Kiosco Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place
El Camino Real Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County
MEXICO Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County
El Mariachi Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

Runner Up
Rio Grande-Oak Ridge Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County
San Luis Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County
Taqueria El Azteca Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County
El Camino real Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad

First Place
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad
Taqueria El Azteca Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad
La Botana Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad
Mi Pueblo Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad
Rio Grande Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad
San Luis Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad
Kiosco Best Mexican Restaurant in Triad
Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place
Quanto Basta Italian Eatery &Wine Bar Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County
Carmine’s Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County

Runner Up
Vincenzo’s Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County
Positano Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place
Giannos Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County
Osteria Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County
Salvino Cucina Italiana Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County

Runner Up
Elizabeth’s Pizza Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County
Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant Best Italian Restaurant in Triad

First Place
Quanto Basta Italian Eatery &Wine Bar Best Italian Restaurant in Triad
Positano Best Italian Restaurant in Triad
Salvino Cucina Italiana Best Italian Restaurant in Triad
Giannos Best Italian Restaurant in Triad
The Claddagh Best Irish Restaurant

First Place
Finnigan’s Wake Best Irish Restaurant
M’Coul’s Public House Best Irish Restaurant
Jake’s Diner Best Diner

First Place
Smith Street Diner Best Diner
Herbie’s Place Best Diner
Spring Garden Diner Best Diner
Scrambled Best Diner
Print Works bistro Best Bistro

First Place
Willows Bistro Best Bistro
Southern Lights Bistro Best Bistro
Bistro 150 Best Bistro
Little Richard Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place
Bib’s Downtown Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County
Camel City BBQ Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place
Stamey’s Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County
Country Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County
Carter Brothers Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County
Mac’s Speed Shop Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County
Little Richard Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad

First Place
Country Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad
Bon-Bon Wing & Grill Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad
Stamey’s Barbecue Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad
Bib’s Downtown Best Barbecue Restaurant in Triad
Burke Street Pizza Best Pizza in Forsyth County

First Place
Mellow Mushroom Best Pizza in Forsyth County
Mission Pizza Best Pizza in Forsyth County
Mozzarella Fellas Best Pizza in Forsyth County
Mario’s Pizza Best Pizza in Forsyth County
Mellow Mushroom Best Pizza in Guilford County

First Place
Pieology Pizzeria Best Pizza in Guilford County
Sticks and stones Best Pizza in Guilford County
Blue Rock Pizza and Tap Best Pizza in Guilford County
Mario’s Pizza Best Pizza in Guilford County
Burke Street Pizza Best Pizza in Guilford County
Mellow Mushroom Best Pizza in Triad

First Place
Mozzarella Fellas Best Pizza in Triad
Pieology Pizzeria Best Pizza in Triad
Sticks and Stones Best Pizza in Triad
Mario’s Pizza Best Pizza in Triad
New York Pizza Best Pizza in Triad
Mission Pizza Best Pizza in Triad
Burke Street Pizza Best Pizza in Triad
Noma Food and Co Best Vegetarian Restaurant

First Place
Mooney’s Mediterranean Café Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Pita Delite Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Boba House Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Burger Warfare Best Family Restaurant

First Place
Burger Batch Best Family Restaurant
Oakcrest Family Restaurant Best Family Restaurant
Muddy Creek Cafe Best Family Restaurant
Pintxos Best Family Restaurant
Tanglewood Pizza Company Best Family Restaurant
Meridian Restaurant Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

First Place
Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County
King’s Crab Shack and Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County
Smitty’s Grille Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County
Walkertown Seafood Shack Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County
Mayflower Seafood Restaurant Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County
1618 Seafood Grille Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

First Place
Fishbones Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County
Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County
Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County
Sanibels in High Point Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County
Tides Inn Seafood Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County
1618 Seafood Restaurant Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad

First Place
Bonefish Grill Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad
Fishbones Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad
Full Moon Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad
King’s Crab Shack and Oyster Bar Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad
Smitty’s Grille Best Seafood Restaurant in Triad
Krankie’s Best Coffee in Forsyth County

First Place
Twin City Hive Coffee Lounge Best Coffee in Forsyth County
Camino’s Bakery Best Coffee in Forsyth County
Coffee Park (krankies airstream) Best Coffee in Forsyth County
West End Coffeehouse Best Coffee in Forsyth County
Urban Grinders Best Coffee in Guilford County

First Place
Common grounds Best Coffee in Guilford County
Tate Street Coffee Best Coffee in Guilford County
Green Bean Best Coffee in Guilford County
Debeen Best Coffee in Guilford County
Krankie’s Best Coffee in Triad

First Place
Urban Grinders Best Coffee in Triad
Green Bean Best Coffee in Triad
The Mad Bean Best Coffee in Triad
Debeen Best Coffee in Triad
Duck Donuts Best Donuts

First Place
Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Donuts
Krispy Kreme Best Donuts
Donut World Best Donuts
Granny’s Donuts Best Donuts
Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Biscuits

First Place
Smith Street Best Biscuits
Biscuit Factory Best Biscuits
Bojangle’s Best Biscuits
Biscuitville Best Biscuits
The Tavern at Old Salem Best Biscuits
Famous Toastery Best Breakfast in Forsyth County

First Place
Billy Bob’s Silver Diner Best Breakfast in Forsyth County
Pete’s family restaurant Best Breakfast in Forsyth County
Breakfast of Course Mary’s Too Best Breakfast in Forsyth County
Breakfasttime Best Breakfast in Forsyth County
Krankie’s Best Breakfast in Forsyth County
Scrambled Best Breakfast in Guilford County

First Place
Smith Street Diner Best Breakfast in Guilford County
Herbie’s Best Breakfast in Guilford County
Jake’s Diner Best Breakfast in Guilford County
Iron Hen Café Best Breakfast in Guilford County
Tex & Shirley’s Best Breakfast in Guilford County
Scrambled Best Breakfast in Triad

First Place
Famous Toastery Best Breakfast in Triad
Iron Hen Café Best Breakfast in Triad
Smith Street Diner Best Breakfast in Triad
Tom’s Place Best Breakfast in Triad
Hutch & Harris Best Brunch

First Place
Printworks Bistro Best Brunch
M’Coul’s Public House Best Brunch
Four Flocks and Larder Best Brunch
Iron Hen Café Best Brunch
The WORX Best Brunch
1618 Best Brunch
Cook Out Best Cheap Eats

First Place
Smith Street Diner Best Cheap Eats
Spring Garden Diner Best Cheap Eats
Murphy’s lunch Best Cheap Eats
Beef Burger Best Cheap Eats
West End Cafe Best Lunch Specials

First Place
Melt Best Lunch Specials
Tandoor Best Lunch Specials
Jake’s Billiards Best Lunch Specials
Cook out Best Lunch Specials
First Carolina Delicatessen Best Lunch

First Place
Burger Batch Best Lunch
The Tavern at Old Salem Best Lunch
Jake’s Billiards Best Lunch
Four Flocks and Larder Best Lunch
Village Tavern Best Lunch
West End Cafe Best Lunch
First Carolina Delicatessen Best Sandwiches

First Place
Freeman’s Grub and Pub Best Sandwiches
Fresh Melt Best Sandwiches
Jerusalem Market Best Sandwiches
Europa Bar & Café Best Sandwiches
West End Cafe Best Sandwiches
Dairi-O Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County

First Place
Kermit’s Hot Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County
J S Pulliam Barbeque Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County
Skippys Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County
P.B.’s Takeout Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County
Yum Yums Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

First Place
Cincy’s Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County
The Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County
Fat Dogs Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County
Cook Out Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County
Natty Greene’s Brewing Company Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County
Round A Bout Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County
Yum Yums Best Hot Dogs in Triad

First Place
Skippy’s Best Hot Dogs in Triad
J S Pulliam Barbeque Best Hot Dogs in Triad
Cincy’s Café Best Hot Dogs in Triad
Kermit’s Hot Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Triad
Fat Dogs Best Hot Dogs in Triad
The Dog House Best Hot Dogs in Triad
Dairi-O Best Hot Dogs in Triad
Table 16 Best Dessert Menu

First Place
Delicious Best Dessert Menu
Sweet Meg’s Bakery Best Dessert Menu
Sweet Josephine’s Best Dessert Menu
Maxie B’s Best Dessert Menu
Dewey’s Bakery Best Dessert Menu
Village Tavern Best Dessert Menu
913 Whiskey Bar Best Drink Menu

First Place
Freemans Grub and Pub Best Drink Menu
Breathe Lounge Best Drink Menu
The Traveled Farmer Best Drink Menu
1618 midtown Best Drink Menu
1703 Best Wine List

First Place
1618 Best Wine List
Corks, Caps & Taps Best Wine List
Sixth & Vine Best Wine List
Rioja! A Wine Bar Best Wine List
Village Tavern Best Wine List
1618 Best Wine Bar

First Place
Tasting Room Best Wine Bar
Corks, Caps & Taps Best Wine Bar
Sixth & Vine Best Wine Bar
Rioja! A Wine Bar Best Wine Bar
Village Tavern Best Wine Bar
Gia Best Wine Bar
Ryan’s Steaks Chops and Seafood Best Romantic Dinner

First Place
Tavern in Old Salem Best Romantic Dinner
Green Valley Grill Best Romantic Dinner
Undercurrent Best Romantic Dinner
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Best Romantic Dinner
Print Works Bistro Best Romantic Dinner
Willows Bistro Best Romantic Dinner
Village Tavern Best Romantic Dinner
Burger Batch Best Burgers in Forsyth County

First Place
Cin Cin Burger Bar Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Cook-Out Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Dairi-O Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Char’s Hamburgers Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Food Freaks Beer Geeks Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Village Tavern Best Burgers in Forsyth County
Hops Burger Bar Best Burgers in Guilford County

First Place
Big Burger Spot Best Burgers in Guilford County
Cook Out Best Burgers in Guilford County
Burger Warfare Best Burgers in Guilford County
Stumble Stilskins Best Burgers in Guilford County
Tipsy’z Tavern Best Burgers in Guilford County
Emma Keys Best Burgers in Guilford County
Village Tavern Best Burgers in Guilford County
Cook-Out Best Burger in Triad

First Place
Hops Burger Bar Best Burger in Triad
Burger Batch Best Burger in Triad
Bad Daddys Burgers Best Burger in Triad
Burger Warfare Best Burger in Triad
Tipsyz Tavern Best Burger in Triad
Big Burger Spot Best Burger in Triad
Food Freaks Beer Geeks Best Burger in Triad
Cin Cin Burger Bar Best Burger in Triad
Village Tavern Best Burger in Triad
Hops Burger Bar Best French Fries

First Place
5 Guys Best French Fries
Burger Batch Best French Fries
Providence Best French Fries
Emma Keys Best French Fries
The Traveled Farmer Best French Fries
Revolution Burger Best French Fries
Cook-Out Best Milkshake

First Place
Burger Batch Best Milkshake
Burger Warfare Best Milkshake
Revolution Burger Best Milkshake
Ryan’s Steaks Chops and Seafood Best Steak in Forsyth County

First Place
Putters Patio and Grill Best Steak in Forsyth County
Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Steak in Forsyth County
Jeffrey Adams on Fourth Best Steak in Forsyth County
Texas Roadhouse Best Steak in Forsyth County
Village Tavern Best Steak in Forsyth County
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Best Steak in Guilford County

First Place
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Best Steak in Guilford County
Europa Bar & Café Best Steak in Guilford County
B Christopher’s Best Steak in Guilford County
Chop House Best Steak in Guilford County
Village Tavern Best Steak in Guilford County
Ryan’s Steaks Chops and Seafood Best Steak in Triad

First Place
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Best Steak in Triad
B. Christopher’s Best Steak in Triad
Village Tavern Best Steak in Triad
Ruth’s Chris Best Steak in Triad
Fratellis Italian Steakhouse Winston-Salem Best Steak in Triad
Putters Patio and Grill Best Steak in Triad
Waldo’s Wings Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

First Place
Carolina Ale House Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County
Ted’s Kickin Chicken Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County
Ronni’s Restaurant Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County
East Coast Wings Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County
Hooters Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County
East Coast Wings Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

First Place
Jake’s Billiards Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County
Bon-Bon Wing & Grill Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County
913 Whiskey Bar Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County
Mac’s Speed Shop Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County
Cooper’s Ale House Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County
Hops Burger Bar Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County
East Coast Wings Best Chicken Wings in Triad

First Place
Waldo’s Wings Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Jake’s Billiards Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Four Flocks and Larder Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Cooper’s Ale House Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Bon-Bon Wing & Grill Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Mac’s Speed Shop Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Ronni’s Restaurant Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Village Tavern Best Chicken Wings in Triad
Slappy’ s Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County

First Place
Mountain Fried Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County
Sweet Potatoes Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County
Ted’s Kickin’ Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County
KFC Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County
Dame’s Chicken & Waffles Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

First Place
Becky’s & Mary’s in High Point Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County
Mrs. Winners Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County
Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County
The Traveled Farmer Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County
Bojangles Famous Chicken & Biscuits Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County
KFC Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County
Dames Chicken & Waffles Best Fried Chicken in Triad

First Place
Slappy’s Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Triad
Mountain Fried Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Triad
Mrs. Winners Best Fried Chicken in Triad
Ted’s Famous Chicken Best Fried Chicken in Triad
Becky’s & Mary’s in High Point Best Fried Chicken in Triad
Rise Biscuits & Donuts Best Fried Chicken in Triad
Sweet Revenge Bakery & Occasion Cakes Best Bakery

First Place
Maxie B’s Best Bakery
Delicious Bakery Best Bakery
Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts Best Bakery
Sweet Shoppe Bakery Best Bakery
Sweet Meg’s Best Bakery
Spring Garden Bakery Best Bakery
Dewey’s Bakery Best Bakery
Camino Bakery Best Bakery
Menchie’s Best Frozen Yogurt

First Place
Sweet Frog Best Frozen Yogurt
Dilishi Best Frozen Yogurt
Feeney’s Best Frozen Yogurt
TCBY Best Frozen Yogurt
Andy’s Frozen Custard Best Frozen Custard

First Place
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Best Frozen Custard
Burger Warfare Best Frozen Custard
Whit’s Frozen Custard Best Frozen Custard
Yum Yums Best Ice Cream

First Place
Cold Stone Creamery Best Ice Cream
Home land creamery Best Ice Cream
Mayberry’s Best Ice Cream
West End Coffeehouse Best Ice Cream
The Baker and the Bean Best Ice Cream
Lindley Park Filling Station Best Salads

First Place
Village Tavern Best Salads
West End Cafe Best Salads
Saladworks Best Salads
Zoe’s Kitchen Best Salads
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Best Salads
Southern roots Best Salads
First Carolina Delicatessen Best Sub Sandwich

First Place
Ghassan’s Famous Steak Subs Best Sub Sandwich
Which Wich Best Sub Sandwich
Lox Stock & Bagel Best Sub Sandwich
Jams Deli Best Sub Sandwich
Jimmy John’s Best Sub Sandwich
Potbelly Sandwich Shop Best Sub Sandwich
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill Best Ribs

First Place
Liberty Brewery and Grill Best Ribs
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill Best Ribs
Bib’s Downtown Best Ribs
Country Barbecue Best Ribs
Carter Brothers Barbecue and Ribs Best Ribs
Stamey’s Barbecue Best Ribs
Carolina Ale House Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County

First Place
Bull’s Tavern Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County
First Street Draught House Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County
Mellow Mushroom Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County
Corks Caps And Taps Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County
Jake’s Billiards Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

First Place
The Bearded Goat Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County
Hops Burger Bar Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County
The Blind Tiger Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County
Brewer’s Kettle Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County
Potent potables Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County
Jake’s Billiards Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad

First Place
Mellow Mushroom Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad
The Bearded Goat Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad
Joymongers Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad
Hops Burger Bar Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad
Corks Caps And Taps Best Beer Selection at Bar in Triad
Sushi Republic Best Sushi Restaurant

First Place
US Sushi Best Sushi Restaurant
Mizu Japanese Restaurant Best Sushi Restaurant
Kabuto Best Sushi Restaurant
Toshi’s Cafe Best Sushi Restaurant

 

