Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes reports that on April 28, 2017 deputies responded to 1337 Village Rd., in Whitsett in reference to indecent conduct with a juvenile.

The juvenile’s mother reported that a subject known to the family had engaged in sexual conduct with the juvenile. The mother discovered the sexual conduct when checking the juvenile’s Facebook page.

After a thorough investigation, detectives discovered the two were engaged in an inappropriate relationship. The suspect took nude photographs of the juvenile and coerced the juvenile to take and send nude photographs to him. Mr. Smith also sent nude photographs of himself to the juvenile. The photographs were sent over the past seven months using Facebook Messenger.

Fred Edward Smith, 45, of Whitsett was charged with two counts of Statutory Rape of a Child older than 12 years old younger than 15 years old, three counts of felony Indecent Liberties with a Child, two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, three counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Child, three counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and four counts of felony Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor.

All media inquiries should be directed to Detective J. Marshall at (336) 641-2690.