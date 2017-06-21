Thunderbirds announce expansion of radio network

Winston-Salem, N.C. – The Carolina Thunderbirds home and road radio broadcasts for the 2017-2018 regular season have an additional home. The Thunderbirds have partnered with WAME 92.9FM and 550AM to bring fans a majority of the games this season. WAME Radio primarily services Statesville and Iredell counties with additional listeners in North Mecklenburg, Catawba, Rowan and Davie counties.

As part of the announcement, Thunderbirds’ general manager Scott Brand and team broadcaster Al Kessler will be on the air Wednesday, June 21. They will be joining The Sports Recap with Brian “the Professor” Suarez on WAME from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We believe that this move will help to strengthen our commitment to the Triad,” Brand said. “We are excited to be able to bring our games to more fans through the reach of WAME.”

The Thunderbirds 2017-2018 regular season starts with the opening weekend on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4. Season tickets for the Thunderbirds are on sale now for the 2017-2018 season and start as low as $55. Call 336.774.4625 for additional season ticket information. Advertising and corporate partnership opportunities are available for the 2017-2018 season, for more information please call 336.774.4625 or email info@carolinathunderbirds.com.

The Carolina Thunderbirds play in the Federal Hockey League, which celebrates its 8th season in 2017-2018.

# # #