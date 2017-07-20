United Way of Forsyth County Raises a 2016 Campaign Total of $15.1 million

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – United Way of Forsyth County (UWFC), raised a 2016 campaign total of $15.1 million, officials announced today. The annual campaign was part of UWFC’s total revenues of $18.2 million.

“We want to extend a special thanks to each of our generous donors, corporate supporters, volunteers and advocates who supported, enriched, and created positive change for the future of our community,” said John C. Fox, campaign chair and Chairman, Mid-Atlantic Region of First Tennessee Bank, National Association.

During the UWFC 2016 campaign, more than 19,530 donated, touching more than 72,000 Forsyth County residents through UWFC funded programs.

“When you give to United Way of Forsyth County, your dollars affect positive change in the lives of Forsyth County residents in a way that is unmatched by any other single organization,” said Cindy Gordineer, UWFC president and CEO.

Since 1923, UWFC has been leading the charge to make lasting improvements in Forsyth County. Throughout its history, UWFC has been the community’s unifying force, bringing together community leaders, faith-based groups, corporations, non-profits and governments to work collaboratively.

United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone