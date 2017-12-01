Eight Great Things to Do in the Triad: Dec. 1-3

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2017)

On Dec. 1-2 in Greensboro , don’t miss the 16th annual Somewhere Else Tavern Punk Fest . This year there are 19 bands spread out over two days and takes place at Somewhere Else Tavern, located at 5713 W. Friendly Ave. Tickets are $5 per night at the door. According to the Facebook event, “it’s gonna be two full days of dirty, passionate, loud punk-rock love! All ages. Invite everyone you know! We want to hang out with you.” For more information, visit the Facebook event page . Below is the lineup and showtimes:

2. On Dec. 1 in Greensboro, it is that time of the month once again for the first Friday celebration in downtown Greensboro! According to the Facebook event page, downtown Greensboro “will be teaming up with Festival of Lights 2017 to bring you a night of fun and cheer!” For more information, visit firstfridaygreensboro.org. First Friday is co-hosted by ArtsGreensboro and Downtown Greensboro. According to the website, the festival of lights has been a holiday tradition for over 25 years. This year the festival will include all of the holiday favorites including the community sing, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and of course carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street. You can find Santa in Hamburger Square (and roast marshmallows too!). The Polar Express will also make an appearance at the South end. Warm your hands at the warming stations and get your group holiday photo in the social photo booth! “You’ll find plenty of delicious treats throughout downtown and don’t forget – finalize your shopping at one of the many downtown merchants who will be open late for First Friday!”

3. On Dec. 2 in Greensboro, from noon to 2 p.m. don’t miss the annual Greensboro Holiday Parade starting on North Greene Street and ending at North Church Street. For four decades, the Greensboro Holiday Parade has brought bands, huge Macy-style balloons (the only opportunity to see these in North Carolina and within 300 miles of Greensboro!) and the community together to enjoy holiday spirit. According to the website, “the parade is the only one in North Carolina to feature these great attractions which have been featured in countries such as Belgium, Israel, Mexico and many other locations!” The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for almost 40 years. The parade averages over 60,000 spectators who also enjoy professional floats, dance and drill teams and the area’s best middle school, high school and college bands as they march along the streets of downtown Greensboro. The parade is happening rain or shine. For more information, visit the website.

4. On Dec. 2 in Greensboro, who will take home the 2017 Greensboro Roller Derby Home Team Championship win? Will it be the Elm Street Nightmares or the Mad Dollies? Join Greensboro Roller Derby at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to find out! Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first whistle is at 6 p.m. This will be our final bout of the season. It will also be a double-header with our Fresh Meat Mashup after the championship bout. Tickets are $8 in advance for adults 13 & up, $5 for kids 8-12, and free 7 & under. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $5 kids 8-12, free 7 & under. Purchase advanced Tickets here.

5. On Dec. 2 in Winston-Salem, don’t miss Ships In The Night and knives of spain playing at the Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia Ave. The Facebook event page describes Ships In The Night as ”ethereal vocals floating effortlessly over electronic waves of synth and drum machines. Ships In The Night is atmospheric, haunting, and electrifying.” Our music writer profiled knives of spain in a previous issue of YES! Weekly, to learn more about the band check out his piece here. The show is for ages 21 and up and the cover charge is $5.

6. On Dec. 2 in Winston-Salem, the 27th annual Winston-Salem Jaycees downtown holiday parade begins at 5 p.m. According to the website, the parade starts at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar and continues down Fourth Street to the intersection with Liberty. The parade will then turn right onto Liberty and continue all the way down to Corpening Plaza at the intersection of Liberty and First Street. The parade will go on rain or shine. According to the website, “since 1990, a group of civic-minded young professionals who call themselves the Winston-Salem Jaycees have joined forces with businesses and organizations throughout the city to bring Winston-Salem a parade filled with holiday cheer and glad tidings. These young leaders aged 21-41 plan and promote the parade while developing leadership skills and serving their community.”

7. On Dec. 3 in Greensboro, join the Hand-to-Hand Market in celebrating the biggest market of the year. This year marks the sixth annual Hand-to-Hand Holiday Market and will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at The Elm Street Center, located at 203 S. Elm St. This market is free and open to the public with 50 makers from all over the Southeast region. This will be Greensboro’s largest indie craft fair since 2011. For more information, visit their website.

8. On Dec. 3 in High Point, don’t miss arts, crafts, food, historical demonstrations (such as a blacksmith, spinning and weaving and candle-dipping demonstration) and live music at The High Point Museum’s Holiday Open House. The High Point Museum is located at 1859 E Lexington Ave. Live performances by Joe Shelton at the Haley House is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and according to the Facebook event, The Northwood Notables will start off the day singing a variety of holiday favorites at 1 p.m. The drumline from T.W. Andrews High School will be performing at 1:30 p.m. The Heart & Soul Singers from the Arc of High Point will be performing at 3 p.m. Santa Claus will make a special appearance from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the website.