47th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion To Be Held June 30-July 4

Family-Friendly Farm Show Also Includes Antique Tractors, Live Music, Train Rides, and More

Denton, NC –The 47th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion, the largest steam, gas-engine and antique farm show in the Southeastern U.S., will take place June 30 to July 4 at Denton FarmPark. Along with historic demonstrations of threshing – from horse-drawn to steam- and gas-powered machinery — hundreds of antique tractors, cars and engines will be on display daily.

The festival began as a celebration of threshing, the process of separating edible grain from the inedible chaff that surrounds it. In recent years, the Reunion has expanded to include more than 1,000 antique tractors, including the “Allis’s of the East” collection of tractors dating from 1914 to 1985. Other activities include wood sawing demonstrations, border collie herding, crafts, tractor-pull and pedal-pull contests for all ages, live music and kids’ activities. A new addition this year is the personal collection of Coca Cola memorabilia by Keith Loflin.

Centuries ago, threshing was done by hand, a very laborious process referred to in the Bible. Several different horse-powered threshing methods followed until steam- and gas-powered machines – and finally, the automated combine – were invented. All methods will be demonstrated at various times throughout each day of the Reunion.

Before the official Reunion begins, the Sixth Annual Tractor Ride will take place on June 29 at 9 a.m. Those who wish to ride can register the morning of the event between 8:00 and 8:30 a.m. Registration fees will benefit Baby Bundles of Fort Bragg, N.C.

Denton FarmPark is a family-owned historical park with 15 restored buildings including a general store, grist mill, church, plantation house, blacksmith shop and log cabin. A full-size steam train encompasses the park on a 1 ½ mile track. The campground accommodates 500 campsites.

Park gates are open each day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per day for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 11, and includes most events and demonstrations. Military personnel with ID will receive $2 off admission. There is no charge for children 4 and under. Train rides are available for an extra fee.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate; multiple-day tickets are available for a discount. Food will be available for purchase.

The following special events will take place on specific days. A full schedule of demonstrations and other activities will be available at the gate.

Friday, June 30:

3 p.m.: Live performance by Sweet Potato Pie

5 p.m.: Lawnmower pull

6 p.m.: Auction benefiting Baby Bundles

7:30 p.m.: Threshers Reunion Queen Pageant

Saturday, July 1:

10 a.m.: Pedal pull for kids

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Performances by Flint Hill

3 p.m.: Performance by Deann Carter, followed by a meet-and-greet with the singer at 4 p.m.

5 p.m.: Horse pull

Sunday, July 2:

1 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Performances by Debbie Bennett

3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Performances by the Bull Brothers

5 p.m.: Tractor games

7 p.m.: Performance by Covenant

Monday, July 3:

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Performances by Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express

3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Performances by The Malpass Brothers

4:45 p.m.: Light stock tractor pull

Tuesday, July 4:

10 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Donald Thomas’ Famous Border Collies sheep-herding demonstration

4:45 p.m.: Heavy stock and super pull

9 p.m.: Fireworks