Triad Stage Announces 2018-2019 Season

(Last Updated On: March 14, 2018)

Triad Stage, the region’s largest not-for-profit professional theater, has unveiled its 2018-2019 Season. In what will be the company’s 18th Season, Triad Stage will feature five locally-produced professional productions mounted in Greensboro from September through May, and the 6th annual production of A Christmas Carol Winston-Salem during the holiday season.

Triad Stage will produce five MainStage shows at The Pyrle Theatre in Greensboro. They will open the season with Agatha Christie’s iconic mystery And Then There Were None. Next up the company will present William Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The North Carolina premiere of the rip-roaring, bootlegging NASCAR adventure White Lightning by Elyzabeth Gilbert Wilder will follow the holidays. In the spring Triad Stage will return to the world of August Wilson with Two Trains Running. The season will conclude with Dale Wasserman, Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion’s larger-than-life musical Man of La Mancha.

“I started the journey toward discovering the work for next year by asking three simple questions: What do we want to explore? How can we use that exploration to engage with the audience? And how can that engagement enliven our community?” said Triad Stage Founding Artistic Director Preston Lane. “We love the plays of next season because they are both entertaining and provocative.”

Triad Stage will celebrate the holiday season in Winston-Salem with the 6th anniversary production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by Preston Lane, at Hanesbrands Theatre. “Next year we feel it is essential to make our exploration in Winston-Salem a listening tour,” said Lane. “Already we are amazed at the excitement about this creative process—a true collaborative journey to imagine exactly what a regional theater can look like in the 21st century.”

For the 2018-2019 Season, Triad Stage will offer a 5-Play Greensboro Pass for The Pyrle Theater starting at $80. All Season Passes come with the option of adding tickets to A Christmas Carol at a discounted price. Season Passes will go on sale in March, 2018. Single tickets will go on sale August 1, 2018.

To purchase Season Passes or for information about the upcoming season, call the Triad Stage Box Office at 336.272.0160, or visit www.triadstage.org/preview.

SEASON EIGHTEEN:

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

By Agatha Christie

Sept. 9 – 30, 2018 at The Pyrle Theater (Greensboro)

Solve the mystery before time runs out. Ten strangers trapped on a dangerous island each have a secret. One by one, they begin to die. Match your wits against the master of suspense to catch the killer before there are none.

From the Artistic Director:

I love a mystery. The thrill of the unknown puts an audience on the edge of their seats. The real world slips away as the puzzle takes over and soon we’ve even forgotten we’re in a theater. The terrifying chills of a great whodunit send shivers up our spine and makes us wonder who’s sitting beside us. Nobody thrills us better than Agatha Christie and this play—based on the most popular mystery novel of all time— is the Rolls Royce of suspense. Enjoy the ride…if you dare.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

By William Shakespeare

Oct. 28 – Nov. 18, 2018 at The Pyrle Theater (Greensboro)

Fall in love all over again. But watch your step. Deep in a wondrous forest, mixed up humans and mischievous creatures turn the world upside down. Let your heart delight in this magical romance.

From the Artistic Director:

Midsummer is far more than a simple love story. In the forest where love comes undone lurks a magical world that is both delightful and dark. Like all great comedies, Shakespeare’s play reminds us that truth is at the heart of all laughter and that the everyday is never far away from the magical. So meet me by moonlight and see what fools we mortals be.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Nov. 23 – Dec. 24, 2018 at Hanesbrands Theatre (Winston-Salem)

Celebrate the season. Scrooge and the Spirits are headed back for the holiday ghost story of hope and redemption. One night changes everything as the shadows of his past give Ebenezer one last chance for a future. Thrill to the chills and give in to the joy of A Christmas Carol.

From the Artistic Director:

Dicken’s story is perhaps my favorite book. Its promise of a second chance, a life re-discovered and its constant urging to take care of each other inspires us to be our better selves. All of us at Triad Stage approach each year’s production with childlike joy, eager to re-discover the magic and promise that lies just beyond the dark night of fear that Scrooge must survive. Our home in Winston-Salem provides the perfect space to share our Carol – the Triad’s newest holiday tradition.

WHITE LIGHTNING

By Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder

Jan. 27 – Feb. 17, 2019 at The Pyrle Theater (Greensboro)

Race down red dirt roads through an Alabama night of fast cars and moonshine. A young veteran with a checkered past and ’39 Ford makes a name for himself outrunning the law. But love and NASCAR show him another road. Strap in, put the pedal to the metal and head straight into adventure and romance.

From the Artistic Director:

My first car only had an AM radio and the country music sometimes gave way to a NASCAR race. I loved when my rides were filled with exploits of some of the greatest drivers in history. Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Richard Childress thrilled me with their driving and daring. NASCAR, with its roots in moonshine running, is so much a part of our region and telling its story is a real representation of A Southern Voice, one of our core values, brought to life on stage.

TWO TRAINS RUNNING

By August Wilson

Mar. 10 – 31, 2019 at The Pyrle Theater (Greensboro)

Stand up for what’s right and experience the genius of August Wilson. It’s 1969 in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. The city plans big for what they call urban renewal but Memphis Lee’s diner stands in the way. He and his customers fight for survival on the precipice of enormous change. Discover what really matters in this slice of life masterpiece that digs deep into the heart of the American Dream.

From the Artistic Director:

August Wilson (Fences, Triad Stage 2016) is hands down one of the greatest writers our country has produced. When I first saw Lloyd Richard’s acclaimed Broadway production of Two Trains Running, I remember being shattered by the power of the funny and harrowing story of the amazing people I had met that evening at Memphis Lee’s diner. This remains my favorite of Wilson’s plays and I know it will shake you to your core. We are thrilled this production is part of UNCG’s year-long event series “The 60s: Exploring the Limits”.

MAN OF LA MANCHA

Written by Dale Wasserman | Music by Mitch Leigh | Lyrics by Joe Darion

April 28 – May 26, 2019 at The Pyrle Theater (Greensboro)

Hear the wild winds of fortune. Your destiny calls and adventure awaits. A poet, thrown into prison, fears the Inquisitor, but the inmates demand their own kind of justice. The poet begins to tell a story of a mad Knight determined to achieve his impossible dreams. Join the quest and reach the unreachable star.

From the Artistic Director:

As a kid, my parents took me to The Parkway Playhouse to see Dixie Carter play Aldonza. I spent my life savings on the cast album at Record Bar and soon knew every lyric from start to finish. As I’ve grown older, my love for this musical has only deepened. Its meta-theatricality seems as revolutionary now as when it took Broadway by storm. Its call to change the world no matter what still rings true and producing it at Triad Stage is a long held dream.

* Season subject to change