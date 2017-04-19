4th ANNUAL LEXINGCON TO BE HELD APRIL 29th

Lexington, NC may best be known for its barbeque, yet few are aware that this area is also home to a significant collective of artists and comic book enthusiasts. All are invited to let their Geek Flag fly at the 4th Annual LexingCon on Saturday, April 29th from 10 AM – 4 PM at Bull City Ciderworks (599 S. Railroad Street) in uptown Lexington. Over 70 artists, vendors, and local organizations are participating, including Marvel colorist Rico Renzi, artist Brockton McKinney, and hometown hero Marcus Hamilton, who assumed the mantle of the iconic Dennis the Menace comic strip when creator Hank Ketcham retired in 1994.

Admission is $5 for adults and free of charge for children 10 and under. All proceeds will be donated to the Comics for Kids foundation, a local group that purchases and distributes comic books to Title I elementary school students in honor of Free Comic Book Day, a nationally-recognized annual event falling on the first Saturday in May.

A Cosplay Contest will be held at 2 PM with Adult, Child (12 and under), and Group categories, with awesome prizes for the winners donated by local businesses. Other activities include face painting, balloons, giveaways, and a green screen photo booth. The Ice Queen and La Vie en Rose food trucks will be selling tasty treats, and the Davidson County Bookmobile will also be on-site.

Reflecting the evolving popularity of comic book and geek culture, LexingCon is changing venues to the one-year-old Bull City Ciderworks, which makes and bottles cider in a former Dixie Furniture Plant warehouse. Rachel Scott, one of the convention’s organizers, says her paternal grandmother worked at Dixie Furniture for over 30 years before retiring. The plant, like so many others in the area, has since closed. Says Scott: “I am excited to showcase the creative pursuits that drive our 21st century economy in a building that reflects Lexington’s manufacturing past.”

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/256525868119651/?ti=icl