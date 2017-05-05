911 call reports armed man at Four Seasons Town Center

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2017) – On 05/05/2017 at 11:48 a.m. – Greensboro Police responded to the Four Seasons Mall located at 410 Four Seasons Town Center in response to a call that GM911 received in reference to an armed subject. Greensboro Police Officers and Mall security conducted a thorough investigation to include an external and internal search of the premises. The Greensboro Police Department and Mall security were unable to locate any armed subject on the Mall premises. At this time the threat does not appear to have been credible and the mall is safe and secure.

Authority: Captain L.D. Thompson, Watch Commander