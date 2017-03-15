9th Annual Seagrove Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour Apil 22-23

Seagrove, NC – The 9th Annual Seagrove Celebration of Spring is a self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios and workshops in the pottery capital of the United States. This weekend event features over 55 local potters that will host kiln openings, studio tours and demonstrations. The tour is held at participating shops located from the downtown city center and throughout the country side. Go behind the scenes to experience the process first hand and have the unique opportunity to meet the artists before buying pottery to take home and enjoy.

The 9th Annual Seagrove Celebration of Spring will be held in Seagrove, North Carolina on the weekend of April 22 and 23, 2017, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The Celebration begins with local potteries opening their kilns and allowing the public to take part in pottery creations seen for the first time. Visitors can tour participating potter’s studios and galleries from the downtown and nestled throughout the countryside. The potters of Seagrove will have demonstrations, hands-on activities, food and music.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to win a gift certificate for $150 that can be used at one of the participating Celebration of Spring shops. Pick up a free card at one of the shops or at www.discoverseagrove.com, get it stamped in six shops and mail it back by May 5, 2016. Cards will be entered in a drawing, which will take place the weekend of May 15. This event is presented by the Seagrove Area Potters Association and is sponsored by Capel Rugs. It is free and open to the public.

A guide for the 9th Annual Seagrove Celebration of Spring, can be downloaded from www.discoverseagrove.com and includes a map, shop hours and listing of the participating shops. You can also go to Facebook to see who is participating at www.Facebook.com/CelebrationofSeagrovePotters and link to the individual artists for more information.

List of Participants for 2017: Ben Owen Pottery, Blue Hen Pottery, Bulldog Pottery, Cady Clay Works, Cagle Road Pottery, Caldwell-Hohl Artworks, Chris Luther Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Daniel & Kate Johnston Pottery, Dean & Martin Pottery, Dirt Works Pottery, Donna Craven Pottery, Dover Pottery, Eck McCanless Pottery, Frank Neef Pottery, From the Ground Up, Great White Oak Gallery, Hatfield Pottery, Hickory Hill Pottery, JLK Jewelry at Jugtown, Johnston & Gentithes Art Pottery, Jugtown Pottery, Keith Martindale Pottery, Kings Pottery, Kovack Pottery, Latham’s Pottery, Levi Mahan Pottery, Luck’s Ware Pottery, Lufkin Pottery, Matthew Kelly Pottery, McNeill Pottery, Michele Hastings & Jeff Brown Pottery, Nichol’s Pottery, O’Quinn Pottery, Old Gap Pottery, Pottery Junction, Pottery Road Studio & Gallery, Ray Pottery, Rock House Pottery, Seagrove Art Pottery, Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, Smith Pottery, Studio Touya, Stuempfle Pottery, Thomas Pottery, Tom Gray Pottery, Triple C Pottery, Turn & Burn Pottery, Village Pottery, Whynot Pottery & Acacia Tile, Windsong Pottery.

More About Seagrove:

Seagrove is in the central piedmont of North Carolina. Seagrove is the largest community of potters with the longest continual history of pottery making in the United States. It is recognized as The Pottery Capital of the USA. Over 100 ceramic artists call this tourist destination home.

Seagrove’s long history of pottery making began with the abundant and varied natural clay deposits found in the vicinity. This history has continued with 4th and 5th generations carrying on the tradition. Due to the area’s rich heritage, national and international ceramic artists have relocated to Seagrove, adding to the diversity of this unique pottery community. Seagrove is also the home of the North Carolina Pottery Center, which features permanent collections, history, educational programs, research and preservation.

Seagrove potteries are open year-round and visitors can shop galleries and studios from the town’s center, extending to a 20-mile radius along the scenic NC Pottery Highway. Tour different shops to experience Seagrove’s pottery tradition, meet the potters and discover the limitless talent that thrives within this creative community.