A brothel on Elm Street

Boots, Sarah and Eileen don’t look like prostitutes. But that’s who Jean, the 88-year-old woman who has kept their photos for the last eight decades, said they were. Admittedly, my idea of Depression Era sex workers comes from films made prior to the 1934 Hollywood production code, not long before these photos were taken by Jean’s family.

The young women, one fair-haired and two brunettes, are dressed demurely. Boots is wearing a necktie blouse; Eileen, a polka-dot top over sheer organza; and Sarah, a dark, novelty-pattern dress (that a costumer friend suspects has been altered to seem more up-to-date. But, more on Sarah later). Unlike tight-sweatered Joan Blondell in the climax of Busby Berkley’s “Gold Diggers of 1933,” (1933) or the negligee-clad, bottle-blondes enjoying hooch and chocolate cake in William Wellman’s “Wild Boys of the Road,” (1933) these ladies aren’t dressed to advertise their profession. They could be Woolworth’s sales clerks or Jefferson Standard stenographers having $0.05 lunches at Hamburger Square.

The hardships of the Great Depression

But Boots, Sarah and Eileen weren’t sales clerks or stenographers. They lived in and worked out of the Piedmont Hotel at Elm and Edwards Place (now West McGee), on the floors presently occupied by Longshank’s and the Green Burro. There, they plied their trade in partnership with Jean’s grandfather, Luther “Broadus” Coleman, who ran the hotel and charged much more for a room with a young woman in it than one with just a bed, dresser and radiator.

“They look like nice girls because they were,” said Jean, who thinks she was 7 or 8 years old when the photos were taken.

Boots, Eileen and Sarah were even sometimes guests in Jean’s mother’s home in Winston-Salem. She believes her whole family knew how the three women earned their living in the 24-room, two-floor hotel leased and managed by her grandfather, but it was not something spoken of until Jean was older. Jean believes that the three nice, young women Boots, Eileen and Sarah took up their profession due to the hardships of the Great Depression.

“It was the Depression and people did what they had to do,” Jean said. “Mama tried taking in washing like our African-American neighbors did, but that was such hard work back then when you did everything by hand and warmed the iron in the fireplace. Other family members sold fruit on the street.”

That economic catastrophe is generally thought of as ending in 1939. Two years later, Pearl Harbor would bring a boom in (temporary) economic opportunities for American women.

But 1941 also saw the creation of the Greensboro Overseas Replacement Depot, which trained United States Army Air Force recruits from all over the nation. Before the war’s end, it would deploy over 150,000 airmen to combat theaters around the world. Greensboro had become very much a military town and would remain that into the 1950s.

The Piedmont’s demise and beyond

In 1940, Greensboro police raided the Piedmont and charged Jean’s grandfather with maintaining “a disorderly house.” Nowadays, that denotes a residence deemed a public nuisance or community annoyance, but prior to World War II, it was used interchangeably with “bawdy house” (in the antebellum South, it was specifically one that “crossed the color line,” but that usage was rare by the first World War). The manager and his female “tenants” weren’t the only ones who profited from the hotel’s extra services.

“There was a porter named Slim, who’d meet men downstairs or at the bus station across the street and take them up to see the girls,” Jean said. “I guess Slim was a…what do you call it?”

“A pimp,” said her nephew David Gwynn, whom I used to work with at Kinko’s but is now a librarian and digital projects coordinator for University of North Carolina Greensboro Libraries.

Gwynn is the one who introduced me to his aunt (whose name, by the way, is not Jean). Jean doesn’t want me to use her real name (but Gwynn said he was “not proud” and was fine using his name), but she doesn’t mind my identifying her grandfather. She describes Coleman as a “notorious carouser” and a vexation to her more straight-laced grandmother Mary, who married him in Durham in 1907 and divorced him in Greensboro in 1940. The Greensboro Daily News Notice of Separation from July 24 of that year gives Mary Coleman’s address as 308 West Gaston Street and Broadus Coleman’s as the Piedmont Hotel (she had given him the heave-ho before he first appeared in court on July 27).

Besides the word “disorderly,” the charges described the hotel as “a house of assignation.” Complaints were also filed against the property owner, one W. J. Barker of Randolph County, and his agent C. P. Carmichael, but only Coleman would be convicted. On Sept. 8, 1940, Coleman was given a suspended sentence, court costs and a $25 fine by 12th District Judge H. Hoyle Sink, on the condition of three years good behavior. Seemingly out of the bordello business after that, Coleman died in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1950, having moved there from Greensboro the year before.

On Sept. 27, 1941, the Greensboro Daily News reported that the GPD “staged a timed raid on 11 small hotels last night on the eve of the arrival in the city of 17,000 soldiers” and “arrested five women and three men on morals charges.” All five of those arrests were at the former Piedmont–by then the Astor. The war years would bring regular coordinated raids on the city’s smaller hotels and each time, the majority of the busts would be at the Astor and its successor the MacArthur. In all but one case, the charges were some variant of “occupying a room for immoral purposes,” suggesting that some may have been purely sexual liaisons rather than commercial transactions. The exception was on Feb. 25, 1943, when Earl Sellars, identified on the report as both a “Negro” and “Astor Hotel Porter,” was arrested on the charge of aiding and abetting prostitution and jailed in default of a $500 bond. While there’s no way of knowing if Sellars was “Slim,” the pimp Jean remembers from the previous decade, it’s worth noting that his sentence was much harsher than the suspended one her grandfather received three years before (I suspect this had less to do with any particular crackdown on vice than with the men’s respective races).

Jean’s memories of the “call girls” who lived at the Piedmont date from the 1930s. I’ve been unable to find any records of vice raids there before 1940, but this doesn’t mean they didn’t happen. On Nov. 23, 1936, the Greensboro Daily News reported one Pedro Miller of Albemarle robbed of $175 while he slept in his room. An unidentified man and woman, who spent $38 to charter a cab to Gaffney, South Carolina (but jumped out of it near Wadesboro), were sought in connection with the case. But there were no busts for prostitution.

Vice at the Piedmont didn’t end with Judge Hoyle’s ordering it padlocked on July 27, 1940. Despite that order, there’s some question of how long the lockdown lasted, or if the doors were actually locked at all as on Aug. 19, the Greensboro Record reported the padlocking “delayed pending outcome of the case” against Coleman. That outcome came on Sept. 8, when Coleman received his suspended sentence and fine. He doesn’t seem to have been associated with the hotel after that, but if was ever actually shut down, it re-opened as the Astor in 1942 and then the MacArthur from 1943 until the early 1960s, when it closed for good. Edwards Place became West McGee Street and the upper floors of 106 W. McGee remained untenanted by anyone except pigeons (and ghosts, so I have heard) for almost 40 years.

Inside the legendary bordello

The Hamburger Square Bordello, or also known as The Elm Street Brothel, has been a Greensboro urban legend for decades, but like the more recent Tate Street Biker Invasion or the Snake versus Giovanni Shootout, was I could never get a source to talk about on the record. Until now. I first heard it in the 1980s from bartender Creighton Abrams at the old Rhinoceros Club on Greene Street, and his co-worker who joked (or maybe not) of wanting to revive it. When the hotel’s old location was renovated a decade later, I heard the legend again from Creighton’s brother Tom, who is memorialized on the M’Coul’s mural.