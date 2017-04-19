A French connection, an Emmy nomination, and a brainy broadcast

As part of the UNCG Campus Moviefest competition, sophomore Brendan Moore wrote and directed the film short Foodie in a week’s time.

Foodie would go on to win the Audience Award, Silver Tripod Award for Editing and was one of four finalists to receive the event’s Jury Award. Now, taking it to the next level, the film was selected to be included in the Campus MovieFest (CMF) program at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Each year, the CMF program screens hundreds of submissions from student filmmakers around the United States, then screens them as part of the Short Film Corner program.

Therefore, Moore and producer Alex Suggs, both undergraduate media studies majors, will be going to France to present their film to an international audience, and to interact with the other student filmmakers whose work was accepted into the program.

For more information about the Campus MovieFest program, visit the official website.

Benjamin Hoff, a 2016 graduate of the UNCSA School of Filmmaking in Winston-Salem, has received a College Television Award nomination – commonly known as a “Student Emmy” – for the score he wrote for the 2016 fourth-year film Parchment Wings, directed by Fernando Andres Medina.

Shortly after receiving his MFA in film music competition, Hoff was awarded a music internship with the Academy of Television Arts and Science Foundation, interning over the summer with composer Bear McCreary, known for his work on the Marvel superhero series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and AMC’s blockbuster hit “The Walking Dead,” as well as such feature films as Europa Report (2013) and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016).

In an official statement, School of Filmmaking dean Susan Ruskin said: “We could not be happier for Ben. His nomination for a Student Emmy is quite an honor, and we hope he wins. With this nomination and his internship, he is well on his way to a very successful and rewarding career.”

Were Hoff to win the award, he would be the second winner from UNCSA’s film music composition program, as Nathan Fenwick Smith won for his score of The Collection in 2014, the same year he graduated with an MFA.

Both Hoff and Heckman studied with Chris Heckman, who graduated from the program and is now its director. “Congratulations to Chris for the continuous achievements of his students,” Ruskin added. “Nothing is more rewarding for a professor than to see his students succeed.”

The 38th College Television Awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on May 24, and the awards telecast will be streamed live at TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA.

My Love Affair with the Brain: The Life and Science of Dr. Marian Diamond, which won the Audience Award “Best of Fest” at the 2016 RiverRun International Film Festival, will make its debut 9 pm Thursday on the NC Channel (one of the channels of PBS affiliate UNC-TV).

Narrated by actress Mayim Bialik (four-time Emmy nominee for CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory”), the film was directed and produced by Emmy winners Catherine Ryan and Gary Weimberg, with Winston-Salem resident Millie Borowiak serving as associate producer.

It was Borowiak who’d wanted to tell the story of Dr. Diamond, a UC Berkeley professor and pioneer in the field of modern neuro-science, for many years. The film covers Dr. Diamond’s many accomplishments while also offering an intimate portrait of a woman who describes her 60-year career researching the human brain as “pure joy” and continues to pursue her career with an infectious zeal and passion.

During its festival run, My Love Affair with the Brain racked up six awards, including two Audience Favorite selections.

The official website for the film is: http://lunaproductions.com/marian-diamond/.