Aaron Lewis & Blackberry Smoke confirm Co-Headline Tour

Aaron Lewis and Blackberry Smoke will team up for the “Sinners and Sanctified Tour” this fall. The extensive co-headlining tour will kick-off on October 12 at Shreveport’s Municipal Auditorium and includes stops at Houston’s Ziegenbock Festival, Charlotte’s Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Little Rock’s Verizon Arena, New York’s Terminal 5 and Philadelphia’s Tower Theatre among many others.

Aaron Lewis and Blackberry Smoke will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 26. Pre-sale begins tomorrow with general on-sale launching this Friday at 10:00am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the PNC Music Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

About Aaron Lewis:

Aaron Lewis, the self-proclaimed “Northern Redneck” and Staind front man, achieved critical and commercial success with his latest album, SINNER, which earned him the #1 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums, Top Country Albums and Top Digital Albums Charts upon release. The 12-track project, voted one of Whiskey Riff’s 40 Best Country Albums of 2016, was recorded in 16 hours at Nashville’s Blackbird Studios with producer Buddy Cannon (George Strait, Merle Haggard, George Jones). Lewis penned eight of the songs, in addition to covering Chris Stapleton’s “Whiskey and You” and The Dixie Chicks’ “Travelin’ Soldier.” Additionally, Lewis collaborates with Willie Nelson on the album’s title track while Grammy Award-winning artists Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski and Vince Gill are also featured. SINNER was also one of Billboard’s 10 Best Country Albums of 2016, while The Boot raves, “Aaron Lewis shows a surprising understanding and respect for country music with his latest album, SINNER. Drawing from his childhood influences of listening to country music in his grandfather’s car, SINNER shows Aaron’s abilities as a singer, songwriter, musician and stylist. SINNER might just be the record that propels Aaron to a permanent place in country music.”

photo credit: Jim Wright

About Blackberry Smoke:

Blackberry Smoke’s acclaimed new album Like An Arrow debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Country Albums and Americana Albums charts as well as No. 3 on Billboard’s Rock Albums chart. Recorded just outside of the band’s native Atlanta at The Quarry Recording Studio in Kennesaw, GA, the 12-track album was self-produced and features very special guest Gregg Allman on the album’s closing track, “Free On The Wing.” Of the album, American Songwriter praises, “…Blackberry Smoke fills the bill for the next generation of gutsy, heartfelt and honest Southeast rocking with plenty of talent, tons of drive and no apologies,” while the Boston Globe asserts, “…the needle can be dropped on Like An Arrow until its grooves become as well-worn as the classic albums that inspired this band of country-rock workhorses.” Named “Country music’s most ferocious live band” by Rolling Stone, Blackberry Smoke has toured relentlessly since their debut in in 2001, building a strong and loyal community of fans. The five-piece band is made up of: Charlie Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards).

photo credit: Rob Blackman

