(Last Updated On: December 1, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — (November 30, 2017) — The YWCA Greensboro is excited to announce the first annual Academy of SHEroes as a unique opportunity for organizations and corporations to showcase unsung SHEroes in the workplace. There are plenty of opportunities to recognize leaders in organizations, but how often do we recognize the invaluable contributions of the women that work behind the scenes?

Join us on the evening of Thursday, February 8 for an “Old Hollywood” themed gala at the Proximity Hotel. During the event, we will pay special tribute to the first group of women who will be inducted into the Academy. Shirley Frye, longtime advocate for YWCA Greensboro, will be joining us as the honorary chair for the event. Following dinner, there will be an after-party with drinks, a dessert bar and live music courtesy of local entertainers Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson. We invite the public to join us at the after party with the purchase of a ticket.

The story of the YWCA demonstrates women uniting across categories of economic, generational, and racial differences to harness their collective power and combat the problems impacting women and girls. Each year at the Academy of SHEroes we will celebrate dynamic women in our community who embody our mission to eliminate racism and empower women by inducting them into our honorary YWCA Academy of SHEroes Hall of Fame.

To learn more about the inaugural event and for sponsorship information please visit the website. There are still some sponsorship opportunities available so don’t wait to be a part of this amazing event.

About the YWCA Greensboro:

For over 114 years the YWCA Greensboro has been committed to providing a safe haven for women and families through programming and community partnerships. We have an onsite Emergency Family Shelter and programming including our Passion to Purse women’s entrepreneurship classes, Teen Parent Mentor Program, Healthy Moms and Healthy Babies and ample volunteer opportunities.

