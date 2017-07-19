AdamsLeigh Estate Offers Shakespearean Setting for Jamestown Pig Pickin’- Aptly Themed – A Pigsummer Night’s Dream

New This Year – Silent Auction to Feature Mobile Bidding

Jamestown, N.C. June 30, 2017 – Family Service of the Piedmont’s popular outdoor fundraiser, the Jamestown Pig Pickin’, will be held on Sat., Aug. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the AdamsLeigh Estate in Sedgefield.

The 8th Annual event, presented by the Lenny Peter’s Foundation/Bethany Medical Center of High Point, will feature all-you-can-eat BBQ pork and chicken served by BBQ Joe’s Country Cooking & Catering, southern sides and desserts, beer and wine, and live music by The Castaways. This year’s theme is Swine & Shakespeare: A Pigsummer Night’s Dream.

“This year’s Pig Pickin’ fundraiser for Family Service of the Piedmont at the AdamsLeigh Estate will be an event to remember,” said Chairperson Elizabeth Swaim. “New this year, our Silent Auction features mobile bidding, so be sure to bring your cell phone. And, as always, the aim of this event is to increase awareness of Family Service in Jamestown as well as raise funds to support agency programs to combat child abuse and domestic violence as well as helping with mental health and financial stability.”

Since 2010, the annual Pig Pickin’ has grown in popularity and success. The Silent Auction will offer great deals on more than 100 donated items including four tickets to the first Wake Forest Demon Deacons football home opener, a 14-carat white gold diamond ring from Jamestown Jewelers and a truly unique seatbelt chair from the Phillips Collection. Last year’s event was attended by more than 700 people and raised net proceeds of $100,000 to support programs of Family Service of the Piedmont. Attendees are requested to park at Jamestown United Methodist Church and Sedgefield Presbyterian Church and take shuttles to the estate since there will be no parking on site.

Admission to this fundraising event is $60 per person, which includes all food and beverages but space is limited. Individuals are encouraged to purchase Pig Pickin’ tickets prior to the event. For more information or to buy tickets, please call 336-801-1154 or go to www.JamestownPigPickin.com.

# # #

About Family Service of the Piedmont – Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Family Service of the Piedmont; Building Safe and Healthy Families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at www.SafeAndHealthyFamilies.com.