ALTERNATIVE FUEL VEHICLES ON DISPLAY IN GREENSBORO

The Greensboro Odyssey, “a car show of the future” gives visitors the chance

to see the latest in advanced technology vehicles and talk with local experts.

GREENSBORO, NC. – On March 18, 2017 people will have the opportunity to see and talk about some of the latest developments in alternative fuel vehicles. The Triad Electric Vehicle Association (TEVA) will present the 2017 Greensboro Odyssey with the theme, “Car Show of the Future”. See some of the newest electric and hybrid cars, including the Tesla Model S, Volt, Leaf, Prius, Fusion, Camry and Niro in addition to electric motorcycles, scooters, E-bikes, Segways, CNG (compressed natural gas) trucks, hybrid buses, and homebuilt experimental vehicles.

“Visitors to the 2017 Greensboro Odyssey will be able to see some innovative vehicles, meet experts in alternative fuel vehicles and learn about their experiences”, said Dr. Jack Martin, President of TEVA. “They can also hear how using alternative fuels in vehicles is not only good for the environment, but can save money too!” At noon Ken Clayton, President of the Green Cycle Design Group will lead a discussion titled, “Lithium Battery Mythbusters” that covers how when used properly, lithium batteries are safe and reliable energy storage devices.

Also on display will be several of the latest E-bikes that are more affordable and make it easier to ride further. “Electric bikes for the city can make riding the Downtown Greenway a breeze for everyone”, said Dr. Don Gerhardt of Gerhardt Cycles. “We will also be showing an electric mountain bike with all-wheel drive that can handle even the most challenging bike trails for enthusiasts”.

The 2017 Greensboro Odyssey will be held on the 200 block of North Davie Street (between LeBauer and City Center Parks) in downtown Greensboro on March 18, 2017 from 11am till 2pm. Admission to the 2017 Greensboro Odyssey is free. Details on the vehicles scheduled to be on display, who are the event sponsors and a parking map can be found at www.tevaNC.org.

ABOUT THE TRIAD ELECTRIC VEHICLE ASSOCIATION (TEVA)

TEVA is a nonprofit educational, support and advocacy group for the promotion of electric vehicles. Electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and bicycles provide emission-free personal transportation using electricity, not fossil fuels. TEVA was founded in 2005 and is the largest chapter in North Carolina of the Electric Auto Association (EAA). TEVA members have converted numerous gasoline-powered vehicles to battery-power and provide technical assistance to local municipalities, universities, colleges and high school alternative fuel vehicle programs. TEVA is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

For more information about TEVA go to: www.tevaNC.org