AMC welcoming guests at newly acquired Carmike locations with Freebies

Hey Triad Movie fans, starting Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5, AMC Theatres is welcoming guests at their newly acquired Carmike locations by providing free popcorn, as well as other great deals on food and drinks, at the Carmike locations in the Triad.

CARMIKE 18 – GREENSBORO – 4822 Koger Blvd, Greensboro

CARMIKE EIGHT – HIGH POINT – 2705 N Main Street, High Point

WYNNSONG 12 – WINSTON SALEM – 1501 Kester Mill Road, Winston Salem

CARMIKE TEN – WINSTON SALEM – 3640 Reynolda Road, Winston Salem

The AMC-Carmike transaction closed near the end of 2016, and with a slew of great movies playing in theatres, including some huge hits opening this weekend such as THE SPACE BETWEEN US, which opens Friday, all guests at these Carmike locations will receive a free small popcorn, discounts on hot dogs (where available), candy and frozen drinks.

Schedule (based on availability):

· All weekend, Feb. 3-5: FREE SMALL POPCORN

· Friday, Feb. 3: $2 hot dogs

· Saturday, Feb. 4: $2 candy

· Sunday, Feb. 5: $2 free small frozen drink