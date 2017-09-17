American Aquarium plays at The Blind Tiger

B.J. Barham, Triad native or more specifically Reidsville native played at The Blind Tiger on Sept. 15 with the brand new line-up for his band American Aquarium which was originally established in 2005. Jason Springs, Danville, Virginia, native kicked the night off with his band who has opened shows previously for American Aquarium. B.J. released his first solo album in 2016 entitled “Rockingham” after the Triad county he was born and raised in before hitting the road full-time with his music. With just getting off the road promoting his solo album with 51 show dates around the U.S. this July, he took a quick breather and got right back on the road with his band and started playing shows again later this summer. Despite B.J.’s heavy touring schedule this year, he and the band gave a tireless performance full of straight-talking hard-hitting songs. B.J. and his new recruits of musicians opened up with “Wolves” the title track off AA’s record released in 2015. They did various songs off their multiple albums, along with a few cover tunes later on in their set, such as Neil Young’s “Unknown Legend” and Willis Alan Ramsey’s “Northeast Texas Women.” The band had great chemistry on stage with B.J. jokingly saying how only one of the members had been to North Carolina. So he had to show them the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and experience some North Carolina barbeque at the famous Short Sugars in Reidsville. After finishing the set the crowd wanted more of these talented musicians so the band graciously came back on stage for an encore. Opening with one of B.J.’s softer songs “Unfortunate Kind,” he performed for the first part of the encore by himself before bringing the boys back on stage for a few more songs. These guys perform like they are well-seasoned musicians (seeing as they are) that have been jamming together for countless years. American Aquarium is a band that you don’t want to miss, especially with this new line-up.

