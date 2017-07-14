An Evening with Patrick Rock and Friends

An Evening with Patrick Rock

July 15, 8:30 pm

The Crown @The Carolina Theatre

310 South Greene Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

336-333-2605

Join us in The Crown for an evening with Patrick Rock with support by Autopilot.

Patrick Rock is a singer/songwriter whose career playing music in and around the Greensboro area spans well over 20 years. During that time, Patrick has released 4 albums of original songs and is currently working on a 5th album due

out later this year. After years of winning over local crowds with his energetic live shows, it’s time to bring the magic back with this full band performance.

On Saturday, July 15 join Patrick and his great friends Alex McKinney (Athenaeum), Joey Barnes (Daughtry), George Westberry (The Deluge, None The Wiser), Joshua Reynolds (Swan Brothers, Ty England) for an evening of music spanning Patrick’s past catalog. This is a night to celebrate the fans, friends and music that brought them all together in the first place.

For more information on Patrick Rock, visit patrickrockmusic.com.

Tickets are $10 and include all taxes. The Box Office will be closed the night of the show, but tickets and will call will be available at the door. Advance sales will end Friday, July 14 at 5pm.

Please note: There is an additional $3.50 per ticket web fee for Internet purchases; call 336-333-2605 to avoid those charges.