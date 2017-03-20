AN EVENING WITH PRIMUS AND CLUTCH

PRIMUS and Clutch will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 17 and Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh on July 18. Tickets go on sale Friday March 24 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

Tickets for Raleigh will also go on sale at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and Duke Energy Center box offices. Tickets for Charlotte will also go on sale at the PNC Music Pavilion and Fillmore Charlotte box offices.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com

