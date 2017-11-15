An Open Letter from Keith Volz, Jamestown’s Out-going Mayor

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2017)

Hello Jamestown Citizens,

It is another beautiful day in Jamestown!

I want to take this opportunity to thank my fellow citizens for entrusting me with the honor and privilege of serving on the Jamestown Council and the added responsibility as the Mayor, for the past 16 years. During those years, we have seen many exciting changes taking place throughout our community.

Our Main Street area went from a time where empty buildings were the norm to now reflecting a vibrant downtown with many new restaurants and shops. Our new addition, the Wrenn Miller Park has become a pocket-park centerpiece transforming two empty lots covered in vines and impenetrable weeds to an inviting, attractive park. Our town center park hosts many social activities for our citizens and visitors, including concerts, ceremonies, movies in the park, flea markets, picnics, and even exercise events like yoga in the park.

We have received numerous grants in the past few years to expand our signature “Walking with History” reputation. Citizens will soon begin to see this sidewalk construction extending our sidewalks and connecting more of our neighborhoods to our downtown and parks as we employ these grants received in the last few years.

Our Jamestown Golf Park received its first renovation since it was established in the early 1970’s. We moved the park from a situation of seriously declining play with aging facilities to an outstanding, beautifully renovated golf course and clubhouse. We are now setting new records for rounds of play in a highly competitive environment. The clubhouse and grill are attracting many new events like receptions, parties and meetings and we are seeing local citizens simply enjoying lunch in a beautiful environment.

Our town has grown in a very progressive way over the past 16 years and I hope the positive improvements will continue going forward. I congratulate Lynn Montgomery and the new council as they continue to guide Jamestown to a bright and prosperous future. As our town continues to move ahead in this positive direction, in ten years we can look back and think, “Yes, it is just another beautiful day in Jamestown.”

Thank you, Jamestown, for giving me 16 wonderful years!

Regards,

Keith L. Volz