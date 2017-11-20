Ann Jones, a Browns Summit Home Cook, Was Reigned “World Dessert Champion” at the World Food Championships

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2017)

World Food Championships Crowns 10 Champions At Food Sport’s Biggest Cooking Competition

Posted Nov 13, 2017

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (Nov. 13, 2017) — After five days of nonstop, high-paced, tournament-style cooking in Orange Beach, Alabama, more than 450 teams from 14 countries and 40+ American states have now been narrowed down to 10 category champions at the 6th Annual World Food Championships. More than 8,000 dishes were served and judged in the process, which rewarded the winning cooks with almost $225,000 of prize money and specialized cooking products.

The group, which includes one returning champion and an international professional cook team, will now battle it out for a $100,000 prize package in the Spring of 2018 at WFC’s Final Table. The winners who emerged from the main event were crowned 2017 champions in the following categories: BBQ, Bacon, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood and Steak. They came from all types of culinary backgrounds, proving once again that WFC’s E.A.T. methodology is providing a level playing field for Food Sport enthusiasts.

The 2017 World Food Champions Include:

Chef Tommy Shive from Memphis, Tenn., who won the World Burger Championship with a Benedict Bubba Burger on Brioche.

from Memphis, Tenn., who won the World Burger Championship with a Benedict Bubba Burger on Brioche. Chef Acie Vincent from Oviedo, Fla., who won the World Sandwich Championship with a Smokey Lionfish Crabcake Sandwich with Bacon Tomato Jam.

from Oviedo, Fla., who won the World Sandwich Championship with a Smokey Lionfish Crabcake Sandwich with Bacon Tomato Jam. Canadian and Pro Team Cook Mike Callaghan from London, ON, who won the World Recipe Championship with a Bao Springin’ Chicken Wow.

from London, ON, who won the World Recipe Championship with a Bao Springin’ Chicken Wow. Home Cook Rebecka Evans from Houston, Tex., who won the World Bacon Championship with Dutch Crunch Baby Pancakes.

from Houston, Tex., who won the World Bacon Championship with Dutch Crunch Baby Pancakes. Home Cook Kim Banick from Salem, Ore., who won the World Seafood Championship with Alabama Crawfish Thai Bowl with Coconut Gulf Shrimp.

from Salem, Ore., who won the World Seafood Championship with Alabama Crawfish Thai Bowl with Coconut Gulf Shrimp. Home Cook Liz Kraatz , from St. Louis, Mo., who defended her title as the World Open Chili Champion with a Creamy Ancho White Chili.

, from St. Louis, Mo., who defended her title as the World Open Chili Champion with a Creamy Ancho White Chili. Home Cook Ann Jones from Browns Summit, N.C., who won the World Dessert Championship with her Dutch Apple Pie with Apple Brandy Sauce.

Chef Craig Baker from Indianapolis, Ind., who won the World Chef Championship with Berries & Cream with Candied Nuts and Strawberry Basil.

from Indianapolis, Ind., who won the World Chef Championship with Berries & Cream with Candied Nuts and Strawberry Basil. Home Cook Lisa Gwatney of Memphis, Tenn., who won the World Steak Championship Steak Africana Oscar with Asparagus.

of Memphis, Tenn., who won the World Steak Championship Steak Africana Oscar with Asparagus. Pro Cook Team Fred Robles from Weslaco, Texas, who advanced through the first Dual Duel BBQ Sanctioned Challenge at WFC to win the WFC World Barbeque Championship.

The 10 Champions will now start preparing for the dish of their lives, as they will be featured in a live-streaming, timed cooking challenge for a shot at a $100,000 prize purse. The location for the Final Table has not yet been announced, but the date will be the weekend of April 21st/22nd.

To review all the 2017 World Food Championship scores and results, visit https://worldfoodchampionships.com/scores or like the event’s Facebook page.

About the World Food Championships – The World Food Championships (www.WorldFoodChampionships.com) features up to 500 culinary champions seeking food fame and fortune. The sixth annual event, scheduled for Nov. 8-12, 2017 at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, is comprised of 10 category championships that award chefs and cooks with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. The Top 10 performers in the field move on to a high-stakes Final Table event in April 2018 for the ultimate bragging rights and a $100,000 prize purse. For all WFC updates, follow World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), and Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).