Annual RCC Veterans Benefits Fair Set for April 18

ASHEBORO (March 17, 2017) – Randolph Community College will host its annual Veterans Benefits Fair from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the Foundation Conference Center on the Asheboro Campus. Veterans will be able to find information on health care, VA loans, education benefits, counseling, disability, service dogs, employment, and more at the event, which is open to RCC students and the public. A light lunch will be served.

“Randolph Community College prides itself on being a military friendly school,” said Cathy Aikens, RCC financial aid specialist & VA certifying official. “It is our desire to bring important information to this area that can benefit veterans.”

Some of the organizations you can expect to see are the Winston-Salem VBA; Veterans Service Officer/Terri Van Vliet; Greensboro Vet Center and their mobile unit; Wags4tags, which is a nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans; Chris Williams/National Guard Recruiter; NCWorks; Commander Joe Beane from the DAV; and Howard Hutchison from the American Legion.

RCC’s Asheboro Campus is located at 629 Industrial Park Avenue. Take the McDowell Road exit from Highway 220/I73-74 and follow the signs.

For more information, contact Aikens at 336-633-0308.