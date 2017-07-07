Annual Summer Enrichment Camps to Begin at N.C. A&T July 10

Greensboro, N.C. (July 7, 2017) – Beginning, Monday, July 10, North Carolina A&T State University will welcome students of all ages from throughout the community to the first week of its Aggie Enrichment Camps.

The camps provide interactive, hands-on opportunities for youth to explore and participate in science, technology, engineering, artistic and mathematics activities.

Perhaps one of the greatest results of the camps is the foundation they provide to potentially catapult children into fields of study they never considered or even knew existed. While horizons are broadened, students are exposed to new concepts and thought patterns, increasing their thirst for more knowledge.

Each camp is offered for a full week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Children will enjoy camps such as “Science Xploration,” “Exploring Engineering,” “Baton, Flag, Dance,” “Angles, Lines & Vertex – Oh That’s Geometry!” and more.

In addition to the weekly enrichment camps facilitated through the Office of Continuing Education, many university colleges and departments have been hosting various opportunities for high schoolers.

Check out the great activities and fun students are exposed to in this video.