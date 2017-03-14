Are you Ready to “ReShape®” Your Future?

Studies show that 95% of all diets fail. Cabbage soup, low carb, detox pills – sound familiar? These diets and weight loss fads are typically quick fix attempts at a lifelong struggle, dealing with a multifactorial medical issue that needs more than just a simple pill or diet.

Exercise and a healthy diet are key components in any weight loss programs but sometimes they simply are not enough to help you lose those stubborn pounds. Unfortunately little progress has been made in the last 20 years to find non-invasive treatment options that can effectively complement sensible eating habits and physical activity to achieve desired and sustainable weight loss.

While a small subset of obese individuals (those with a BMI of 35 or higher) are candidates for bariatric surgery, many fear the risks associated with this type of permanent procedure. But for the average overweight US adult who needs to lose 20-40 pounds, what options are available?

UNC Regional Physicians Bariatric & Weight Loss Center is the first in the Triad to offer the ReShape® Integrated Dual Balloon System, an FDA approved, first-of-its-kind non-surgical weight loss procedure for people with mild to moderate obesity. ReShape provides a new option for adults with a BMI of 30-40 and a related health condition who have not succeeded at diet and exercise alone and do not want or do not qualify for bariatric surgery.

“For years a significant gap has existed in treatment options for obesity with limited, effective therapies available,” said Dr. Nik Teppara, medical director of UNC Regional Physicians Bariatric & Weight Loss Center. “We often see patients who are clinically obese and in desperate need of medical intervention to help them lose weight, when diet and exercise alone have failed and surgery is not an option. ReShape provides this group of ‘in-between’ patients with access to a non-surgical, reversible option to encourage new habits and lasting results.”

The ReShape Dual Balloon is inserted in the stomach during a short outpatient procedure, where it remains for six months, serving as built-in portion control so people may feel full and less hungry. It does not change or alter the natural anatomy of the stomach in any way. During this time and for the six months after removal, patients receive frequent in-office diet and exercise coaching sessions and access to the ReShape Patient Portal, an online support resource that provides tools and information to help patients track weight loss, diet, and exercise, and an on-line community where they can interact with each other.

In an FDA clinical study of 326 patients conducted at eight sites in the US, patients with ReShape experienced 2.3 times more excess weight loss at six months compared to those who had the diet and exercise program alone. In the clinical trial, patients lost up to 72 pounds in 12 months.

UNC Regional Physicians Bariatric & Weight Loss Center is here to help you achieve your weight loss goals through bariatric surgery, the ReShape® non-surgical weight loss procedure or our physician guided medical weight loss program. We believe that there is no one weight loss option that works for everyone and we will work with you to identify a weight loss option that is ideal for you. We are committed to helping you achieve long term weight loss success and will be there to support you every step of the way.

