PressWire

Arnold’s Grandson helps unveil Wall of Champions

August 16, 2017
0

PGA Tour pro Sam Saunders, grandson of the late golfing great Arnold Palmer. Photo and cutline by Carol Brooks

PGA Tour pro Sam Saunders, grandson of the late golfing great Arnold Palmer, was on hand Aug. 15 for the unveiling of a Wall of Champions plaque at the Wyndham Championship in memory of Palmer, who always regretted not winning the tournament in Greensboro. The plaque reads: “Widely considered the most important figure in golf and one of the most influential players in Wyndham Championship history, Arnold Palmer had five top-five appearances in 13 appearances at Sedgefield. In 1963, Palmer established the Buddy Worsham Memorial Scholarship at Wake Forest University in memory of his friend & teammate who dies in a car accident while in school. Since that time, scholarship winners have been a consistent presence in the tournament field, always with great appreciation and admiration for Arnie.”

 

Photo by Carol Brooks

Share:
Previous Article

N.C. A&T’s fall Chancellor’s Town Hall to ...

Leave a reply

?>
© Copyright Womack Newspapers. All rights reserved.