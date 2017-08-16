Arnold’s Grandson helps unveil Wall of Champions

PGA Tour pro Sam Saunders, grandson of the late golfing great Arnold Palmer, was on hand Aug. 15 for the unveiling of a Wall of Champions plaque at the Wyndham Championship in memory of Palmer, who always regretted not winning the tournament in Greensboro. The plaque reads: “Widely considered the most important figure in golf and one of the most influential players in Wyndham Championship history, Arnold Palmer had five top-five appearances in 13 appearances at Sedgefield. In 1963, Palmer established the Buddy Worsham Memorial Scholarship at Wake Forest University in memory of his friend & teammate who dies in a car accident while in school. Since that time, scholarship winners have been a consistent presence in the tournament field, always with great appreciation and admiration for Arnie.”

Photo by Carol Brooks