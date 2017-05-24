Arrest Made in House Party Shooting

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2017) – A 21-year-old Greensboro man was charged with two counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury in connection with a double shooting on March 5.

DeShawn Lee Newell, of 1102 John Dimrey Dr., received the charges earlier today while confined in the Guilford County Jail for a probation violation. He is accused of shooting Geonte Johnson, 19, 1308 Flag St., and Michael Jamal Pierce, 23, 3219 N. O’Henry Blvd., during a house party at 2107 Wythe St. on March 5.

Johnson was shot once, and Pierce four times. Their wounds were classified as life-threatening at the time of the incident. They have since been released from the hospital.

Police connected Newell to the shooting through forensic evidence. Any motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Newell now has a bond of $375,000.