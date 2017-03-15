The Porch is excited to invite you to join us for our 2nd seasonal Art Inspired Chefs’ Tasting benefiting Reynolda House Museum of American Art on March 26 at 5:30 pm at the West End Roller Mill. This festive event will feature food and drinks created by some of Winston-Salem’s most prominent chefs and mixologists, inspired by Reynolda’s Spring exhibit, Samuel F.B. Morse’s Gallery of the Louvre and the Art of Invention.

The Porch planned the first Art Inspired Chefs’ Tasting last October as a fundraising partnership with Reynolda House to celebrate their Fall exhibit, Grant Wood and the American Farm. Chefs from notable local restaurants, including The Honey Pot, Spring House and Providence, joined The Porch’s Head Chef Michael Daugherty and the businesses at the West End Mill Works to create a memorable evening for ticket-holders. More than 100 guests enjoyed dish and drink pairings created by each chef, based on one of the works from the Grant Wood exhibit. With the help of Joseph Bradford of Swami’s Productions, the evening raised $1000 for the Museum and was a unique celebration of the way art inspires so many aspects of our lives, including what we eat. Great photos from the event can be found at http://yesweekly.com/art-inspired-chefs-tasting-at-the-west-end-mill-works-10-9-16/

For this season’s Art Inspired event, we’ve planned a Parisian-themed evening of food and drink celebrating Samuel Morse’s incredible homage of the art of the Louvre. Throughout the evening guests will enjoy a multi-course tasting menu, sip signature cocktails, and listen to music by the Matt Kendrick Jazz Trio. Each participating chef will be on hand to explain how the artwork he or she selected inspired the dish.

This season’s chefs and mixologists are:

Claire Calvin & Michael Daugherty from The Porch Kitchen and Cantina

Stephanie Tyson from Sweet Potatoes

Matt Haithcock from Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro

Jessica McClure from Krankies Coffee

Cary Clifford from Camino Bakery (Dessert)

Tim Nolan from Sutler’s Spirit Co. (Beverage)

Randy Spence from The Katharine Brasserie and Bar (Beverage)

$50 ticket price includes dinner & two signature drink tastings. Tickets are available for purchase through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-inspired-chefs-tasting-tickets-32335904561.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Reynolda House Museum of American Art.