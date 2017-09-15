Art on Tap. the south: Art & Brew Fest set for Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro

Art on Tap. the south is an art and brew fest featuring a beer garden, interactive art spaces, live music, food trucks, and activities for all ages to benefit the Center for Visual Artists. This year’s event is at Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 2 – 7pm.

There will be craft breweries on site with multiple brews for you to sample. You can either buy beer by the pint or get a taster admission that includes 10 taster tickets for just $15.

Our local artists will be scattered throughout the event painting murals, vending, and in a drawing rally creating smaller pieces for purchase on site.

There will be live music from The Tyler Miller Band and the Lane Edwards Band as well as performances from the Raleigh Rockers and Dance Project.

Food trucks on site to grab a bite to eat include Porterhouse Burger Truck, Baconessence, Zeko’s 2 Go, Dusty Donuts, and Queso Monster.

Kids activities include face painting and art activities. All ages are welcome at this sure to be memorable event.

More info and tickets can be purchased at www.artontapfestival.com

$5 General Admission – kids under 12 are free

$15 Taster Admission – 10 taster tickets – pay per drink

$35 VIP Admission – unlimited taster

Proceeds support the Center for Visual Artists (CVA), a local visual art nonprofit with a mission to support emerging artists of all ages through educational programs, exhibition opportunities and community outreach.

For more information, please contact the Center for Visual Artists at (336) 333-7475 or info@greensboroart.org.