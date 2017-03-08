Art Rocks! Annual Weaver Art Booster Club Fundraiser

Annual Weaver Art Booster Club Fundraiser

Saturday April 1st – 6-8 pm – Sternberger Artist Center – 712 Summit Avenue

The Weaver Visual Arts Booster Club invites all Visual Arts families and friends of the Arts to this annual fundraiser to support purchase of much needed classroom and special project supplies for the Visual Arts department.

This evening includes a silent auction for artwork and other wonderful items, a 50/50 raffle, live music by Johnny & the Jump Out boys (upbeat Chicago style Blues), delicious desserts & coffee- fun for all ages! A $5 donation at the door per person includes refreshments. We hope that all Weaver Visual Arts families will join in for this once-a-year fundraising event and social!

The public is invited to the event, and there is plenty of free parking available at any of the commercial business properties adjacent to the Sternberger Artist Center, which is operated and owned by ArtsGreensboro. Weather permitting, this will be an indoor and outdoor event in the lovely restored historic Sternberger Artist Center and activities are slated for the lawn as well. Tickets are available at the door.