Artist celebrates Black History month with a Fine Art exhibition

Photographic exhibition Brown Paper Bag

Feb 3rd “First Friday” opening exhibition and reception with artist photographer Owens Daniels & playwright and director of the smash hit “Little Girl Blue” Nathan Ross Freeman discussing the presence and influence of “Colorism” in the arts as well as music and light refreshments.

Feb 10th music by singer Diana Tuffin and percussionist Bill Smith and spoken word by Winston-Salem Writers along with artist and exhibition and light refreshments.

Exhibition will be on display the entire month of February and is free and open to the public.

Time: 7-10pm

Location: Unleashed Arts Center 205 W 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

The Brown Paper Bag exhibit explores a segment of black history known as “Colorism” in the African American culture and how it has influenced our perception of ourselves in Social Value, Beauty, Status, Education, Economics and many other aspects of black life.

This exhibition is not intended to be a flash point of conflict or controversy but to open a dialog and educate the community about its presence in the African American culture and our struggle and victory over its practices and misguided values.

Concept: “Colorism”, a term coined by Alice Walker in 1982 which speaks about discrimination and social meaning based on skin color also known as “Shadism” in the African American as well as different cultures.

Brown Paper Bag website: http://www.owensdaniels.com/Portfolio-Folder/Special-Events/Brown-Paper-Bag/