Batter up! Join the High Point Arts Council and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms baseball team at Finch Field on Friday, July 14, starting at 6:00 p.m. for Arts at Bat. This year’s activities will include raffled baseball art items, children’s activities, as well as a live performance by Twisted River Junction before the game.

Building on a relationship that started in the summer of 2015, the High Point Arts Council and HPT HiToms baseball team are pairing up once again to show how sports and the arts do not have to be in two different worlds. This year, in an effort to raise money for the arts and break barriers between sports and arts, the High Point Arts Council will be raffling off baseball original artwork by Blair Pessemier. Kids at the game will be able to enjoy baseball-themed art activities, while everyone in attendance can enjoy a live performance before the game by Twisted River Junction, a Triad-based band that performs lively sets of rock, funk, and reggae music.

General admission for Arts at Bat is only $7 with kids under five get in free. Individuals interested in helping out with Arts at Bat or who would like more information about the event may contact the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787 ext. 26 or at Programs@highpointarts.org.

