Arts Splash Concert featuring Dark Water Rising

Join the High Point Arts Council for their next FREE Arts Splash Concert on Sunday, July 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at City Lake Park with live music by Dark Water Rising! City Lake Park is located at 602 W. Main Street in Jamestown. This concert will be held on the Field Stage located directly behind the gymnasium and pool.

Performing their rocky soul music to audiences all across North Carolina, Dark Water Rising, from Chapel Hill, is quickly becoming a household name for many listeners across the state. Led by the talented Charly Lowry, a past semi-finalist of American Idol, Dark Water Rising beautifully blends their lyrically rich songs about heartbreak, sacrifice, celebration, and much more with their infectious rhythms on guitar and bass. Having won two Native American Music Awards, Dark Water Rising celebrates their Native American heritage through their soulful music and songwriting abilities. With appearances on big media outlets like NPR, Dark Water Rising continues to find success with every performance and is currently working on their third full-length album.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, picnics, and snacks to enjoy along with the music. If there is a threat of rain Sunday evening, please call the High Point Arts Council after 4:00 p.m. at 336-889-ARTS for the latest update. For more information about this event or this year’s Arts Splash Concert Series, contact Clint Bowman at programs@highpointarts.org or at 336-889-2787 ext. 26.