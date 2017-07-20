Arts Splash Features Live Gospel Music

Join the High Point Arts Council on Sunday, July 30, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at City Lake Park for a free performance by Rev. Drumwright and the Singers & Musicians ALIVE! This concert will be held on the field stage directly behind the gym and pool. City Lake Park is located at 602 W. Main Street in Jamestown.

Getting his start at the age of seven with a classically based, all-boys choral society, and then staring on Bobby Jones Gospel on BET by the age of 14, Greg Drumwright has never stopped pushing the boundaries of what he can achieve through his own music and ministry. Becoming an ordained minister by the age of 20, Rev. Drumwright has become known by many as “Today’s voice for tomorrow’s generation.” Rev. Drumwright and his group The Singer & Musicians ALIVE released a hit single “My Hope” which was heard around the world when entertainment icon Steve Harvey debuted the single on his morning radio show. In 2003, as a senior in college, Rev. Drumwright established The Citadel Church in Greensboro where he has since been touching the lives of thousands.

Arts Splash concerts are completely free to attend and concert goers are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs, and blankets to enjoy along with the music. If there is a threat of rain, call the High Point Arts Council after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at 336-889-ARTS for the latest update. For morning information about this event or this year’s Arts Splash concert series, contact Clint Bowman at Programs@highpointarts.org or at 336-889-2787 ext. 26.