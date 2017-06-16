Arts Splash Featuring Laney Jones & The Spirits 

Join the High Point Arts Council on Sunday, June 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the High Point University Amphitheater to enjoy a free Arts Splash Concert by Laney Jones & The Spirits. The Amphitheatre at High Point University is located at Alumni Avenue (on campus; off N. Centennial Street in High Point). The amphitheatre is behind Cottrell Hall). Arts Splash concerts are completely free and open to the public.

Considered by Rolling Stone as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” Laney Jones blends country with pop and rock tones to create a unique and infectious sound that is sure to get you up and dancing. From growing up on a farm in Mount Dora, Florida, to attending the Berklee College of Music, Laney Jones has covered a lot of ground over the past few years and found great success through her appearances on PBS, at major festivals like SXSW, IBMA, and even through a performances with great musicians like Alison Krauss.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. No Alcoholic beverages are permitted at any Arts Splash concert. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on the day of the event to get the latest update. For more information about this year’s Arts Splash concert series, contact Clint Bowman at Programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26